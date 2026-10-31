RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Jeff Payne's avatar
Jeff Payne
9m

Why is she still in America? Republicans are pathetic. They are cowards, indecisive, and truly do not represent the American people. This is the case. We have been talking about this for two weeks. If it were Trump, or a supporter of Trump, they would already be in jail! No wonder we are struggling just to win the midterms. People don’t trust our government to do what’s right.

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dave's avatar
dave
39m

Fuckin dirty muzzrat

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