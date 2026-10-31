Things just got much, much worse for Ilhan Omar. A respected Democrat has come out and said that she was “almost certainly” married to her brother. Meanwhile, her ex-husband and alleged brother came out as gay in August. The shield around the Muslim congresswoman has shattered and her political future is on life-support.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The blue wall surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is cracking; in fact… it’s shattering. More shoes dropped on Thursday and Friday as prominent Minnesota Democrat Joe Radinovich asserted that it was “almost certainly true” that the Muslim congresswoman had married her brother, claiming, “I’m not stupid.” And then her ex-husband and alleged brother has evidently come out of the closet as gay. Not good for the Islamic supremacist as the Feds close in on her immigration and financial fraud.

Prominent Democrat Says Omar “Almost Certainly” Married Her Brother

Democrats are fleeing Omar as if she were a sinking ship, and she pretty much is.

“Democrats should understand that the allegation is almost certainly true—whatever conclusion they draw from that point could vary—and her denials calling it a right-wing, Islamophobic or racist conspiracy are almost certainly not,” Joe Radinovich wrote on X in reference to the claims that Omar married her brother as part of an alleged fraudulent immigration scheme.

Radinovich also pointed out that the investigation into Omar’s finances is problematic.

“And then I’d be very, very careful about how I qualified on allegations around her finances—where her defense looks similar and where no meaningful questions have been answered publicly, and where any objective look at the evidence doesn’t look…great,” he added.

Radinovich is not just another Democrat – he’s well-connected within the Minneapolis political establishments. He served as a Minnesota state representative from 2013 to 2015 as a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL). Forget for a moment that those are communists; he has the spine to tell the truth and buck the Democrats. That’s admirable.

He also managed Democrat Rick Nolan’s 2016 congressional campaign, ran Jacob Frey’s successful 2017 campaign for Minneapolis mayor, and later served as Frey’s chief of staff, according to Fox News. He also won the DFL nomination for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District in 2018 before losing to Republican Pete Stauber. For him to turn on Omar is a political death knell.

Notably, he played a role in two unsuccessful Democratic primary challenges against Omar, working with Don Samuels in 2022 and 2024.

Dems Eating Their Own

Radinovich is now being savaged by his own for stating the obvious about Omar. Briana Rose Lee, a Minneapolis DFL activist who served as an operations director for Omar’s campaign operation, responded to his claim, calling it a “witch hunt.”

“Joe. You aren’t stupid,” she charged. “You know this is a baseless and manufactured witch hunt. I’m actually surprised to see this from you. It’s a new low.”

You mean it’s the truth.

To Radinovich’s credit, he stood by his comments, despite it being obvious that he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“You’re right,” the Democrat wrote. “I’m not stupid. I believe the Trump DOJ has next to no credibility and that it’s unclear to me the timing of the raid was appropriate—though it’s notable a DC judge signed off on it—but I’m pretty confident this specific allegation is true.”

In a separate post, Radinovich argued that anyone who believes Omar’s denials is ignoring a growing body of evidence.

“Vibes is what it would take to believe her at this point,” he wrote. “There’s plenty of evidence and sourcing available if you don’t dismiss it out of hand.”

The leftist media are now joining Radinovich’s stance against Omar. Outlets including the New York Times, MSNBC, NBC News, and the Associated Press have reported on evidence suggesting Omar’s marriage and citizenship may have been fraudulent. It’s obvious that the congresswoman’s political future is on life support.

Omar’s rabid campaign viciously lashed out at Radinovich in a Friday morning comment to Fox News Digital.

“Joe is a deeply troubled individual whose demons have sadly manifested as an irrational obsession with Congresswoman Omar after managing two losing campaigns against her,” the campaign said. “His claims are false, biased, and without any evidence. While he was once seen as a rising star within the party, Joe is now widely recognized as a shill for Republican and Corporate money.”

Omar’s Brother Comes Out of the Haram Closet

And it gets worse for Omar. Much worse. Her ex-husband and alleged brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, declared that he is gay in August. Why that took so long to surface is curious in itself. It’s something that Omar undoubtedly knew all along and all but proves her marriage to him was a sham. Elmi reportedly fled the US after federal officials asked for evidence that his marriage to the congresswoman was legitimate.

Elmi, who is a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol, came out of the closet in an August 2026 academic paper that was uncovered by the New York Post on Thursday.

“As a gay man of the East African diaspora, my fieldwork was never neutral,” Elmi wrote in an August 2026 paper titled “Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya.”

“It was a space shaped by tension, risk, intimacy, and vulnerability,” he contended. “While navigating the challenges of ethnographic research, I immersed myself in the lived experiences of the people I spoke with, while also negotiating my own safety and the complexities of my identity.”

Elmi’s areas of study are telling. They include: “critically queer,” “decolonization,” “gender research group,” and “center for black humanities,” according to the Gateway Pundit.

In the article, Elmi discusses the pros and cons of his “perceived queerness,” noting that his obvious homosexuality “sometimes enabled me to build rapport in more queer-friendly settings.”

In addition to talking about “moments of solidarity with fellow queers,” Elmi also discusses the “homophobic insults” he claims to have endured.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week, “A TGP source in the Somaliland and Somali community sent information back in 2019 alleging that his sexuality was an open secret among Somali people in the diaspora.”

Elmi’s Instagram is filled with pictures of him in fashionable clothing and surrounded by men in high-end cafes. In his profile, he revealingly refers to himself as “a dirty dandy.”

Just as a side note, homosexuality is illegal in Somalia. Islam considers it haram and the penalty is frequently death.

The case against Omar is getting stronger by the minute. More and more evidence is dropping against her, and Democrats are distancing themselves as fast as they can from the impending political implosion. The egg timer is ticking.

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