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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is about ideology, security, and institutional cowardice. Patriotic Muslims serve America honorably every day. ISIS supporters do not belong anywhere near ROTC classrooms. Universities cannot hide behind anti-background-check policies, bureaucratic buck-passing, or fashionable criminal-justice slogans when foreseeable threats become bloodshed. The left’s obsession with protecting categories over citizens keeps producing the same grim sequence: warnings ignored, records missed, victims buried, and officials explaining why nobody was responsible. A civilization that refuses to screen for known jihadist danger is not compassionate. It is being disarmed by the very machine charged with protecting it.

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