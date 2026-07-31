An independent report indicates that Old Dominion University was never notified that Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, the Jihadest student who opened fire on an ROTC classroom in March, killing the instructor and wounding two others, had a criminal record that involved being a foot soldier for ISIS. That was their ball to drop.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A report has been released after an independent investigation into the deadly March terror attack at Old Dominion University (ODU) took place. Federal officials evidently never warned the school that Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, who was a returning student and was behind the terror attack, had previously been convicted of attempting to support ISIS. But it really wasn’t their ball to drop.

“Allahu Akbar!”

On March 12, Jalloh, 36, yelled “Allahu Akbar!” just before he opened fire inside an ROTC classroom at ODU. He killed an Army veteran instructor and wounded two students before ROTC members took him out.

Before succumbing to his wounds, the instructor fought back against the shooter with “extraordinary heroism and bravery,” allowing many students to escape unharmed, according to the report.

It turns out the Jihadist student was convicted in 2016 of attempting to provide material support to ISIS in a plot that targeted US military personnel, according to Fox News.

Blaming the Feds

The university was not notified by any state or federal agency, his federal probation officer, or the FBI of his conviction – but the university also didn’t ask. It was a catastrophic failure that allowed an Islamic terrorist to murder at will.

“Had ODU known about Jalloh’s criminal history, it is highly likely that ODU would have sought his removal from campus due to the risk he posed, particularly to military-affiliated individuals,” the independent report concluded.

Fox News spoke to the FBI, which said it is not the agency that is responsible for notifying colleges of students’ terroristic propensities or history.

“The FBI does not serve as a notification authority for colleges or universities regarding an individual’s criminal history. That is a shared responsibility across state, local, federal and community partners,” the FBI said.

According to the FBI, Jalloh’s terrorism-related convictions were widely publicized by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017. At least three press releases were made available on the agency’s website.

“Furthermore, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia issued several press releases and publicly available information, including a press release when Jalloh was sentenced in 2017 for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” the agency contended. “The release remains on the Department of Justice website and can be found through an Internet search with multiple links available.”

ODU Sidesteps Responsibility

ODU wasn’t taking responsibility either, although the law may view that passing of the ISIS buck quite differently. The university asserts that under a Virginia law enacted in 2022, public universities are prohibited from asking applicants about their criminal history during the admissions process. That is patently insane and a recipe for terrorism.

In order to comply with the law, ODU removed criminal history questions from its applications, leaving the university dependent on voluntary student disclosures or outside law enforcement notifications. All of which failed and got an Army veteran killed.

A Catastrophic Failure All the Way Around

Jalloh’s probation officer reportedly had the authority to require him to disclose his criminal record to third parties, such as the university. He was under a federally supervised release. But no notification ever occurred. Jalloh also never disclosed his 2016 federal terrorism conviction to the university. Imagine that.

“Given that Virginia law requires universities to rely on student self-disclosure, it is even more important that other law enforcement agencies ensure that information that universities need to know to safeguard their students is shared with universities. This critical failure led to tragic consequences here,” the ODU report put together by the Cooley Law Firm concluded.

It would seem that the real culprit here is leftist Virginia laws that resulted in tragedy. Cue the Democrats and their cries of Islamophobia.

From Fox News:

While Virginia law allows public universities to inquire about criminal history after an applicant is admitted, ODU’s policy at the time only sent post-admission background questionnaires to first-time students, excluding readmitted returning students such as Jalloh. According to the campus report, Jalloh first enrolled at ODU as an undergraduate student in 2007. After being academically suspended in 2010, he was readmitted in 2011 after serving in the Army National Guard. He briefly took classes through spring 2012 before stopping for unknown reasons and was later convicted on federal terrorism charges in 2016. He then served eight years in prison before being released in December 2024. Afterward, Jalloh applied for readmission as a returning student and was re-enrolled at ODU in 2025.

An ISIS Foot Soldier Biding His Time

Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, ISIS, according to prison records. He completed a drug treatment program that allowed him early release from federal prison.

In March, after re-enrolling at the university, Jalloh entered a classroom, asked whether it was a ROTC class, and after students answered that it was, he opened fire, according to authorities and the report.

Authorities and cadets who were in the room said they stabbed and disarmed Jalloh and then frantically tried to save the life of the instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who had fought with the gunman, saving their lives.

ODU has since expanded its post-admission criminal history questionnaire to include readmitted students alongside first-time students, following the terrorist attack. Do they really think that a student will tell the truth on those admission forms? Ever hear of background checks? No, of course not.

Incredibly, the report claimed there was nothing on Jalloh’s readmission application that raised any concerns. His application listed a private residential address in Sterling, Virginia, rather than a federal prison address. Two professors who taught him in the months before the attack also reported no behavioral concerns.

Well, the Muslim student wasn’t going to run around screaming “Allahu Akbar!” constantly or bragging that he was an ISIS terrorist. Get a grip.

The fact that he was convicted of consorting with ISIS and served time for it should have been on his permanent record, and he should have been flagged. But because of woke politicians who care more about criminals than security, he slipped through the cracks and went on a shooting spree. Put blame where it is due here.

Share