By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

President Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday that not only had the Iranian thugs stopped killing protesters… they had also called off executions. The assertion comes as three US-guided missile destroyers are in the Arabian Gulf and Israel is ramping up its Air Defense in preparation for the conflict. The president’s declaration could be a deliberate deception, as he made similar overtures before attacking Iran’s nuclear program last June.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

The killings have stopped

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It’s stopped. It’s stopping, and there’s no plan for executions,” Trump stated. “So, I’ve been told that a good authority — will find out about it… But that’s just gotten to me from information that the killing has stopped, that the executions have stopped.”

“We’re going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are, aware of what’s going on,” Trump said when asked if military action was off the table, deflecting on the issue.

“But that’s just gotten to me, some information, that the killing has stopped,” Trump remarked. “That the executions have stopped and not going to have an execution, which a lot of people were talking about for the last couple of days. Today was going to be the day of execution.”

“I hope it’s true — but who knows?” he said. “Crazy world. [The Iranian government] said people were shooting at them with guns and they were shooting back.”

This goes directly against what Trump has been saying all along, as well as what CIA Director Ratcliffe and Israel have been claiming.

Executions likely to continue

There are conflicting reports on whether local shopkeeper Erfan Soltani, 26, has been executed or not, and there are videos of others being supposedly killed as well. Soltani’s parents evidently say his execution has been delayed.

More likely, the executions will be carried out in private.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

From The Times:

A spokesperson for the Kurdistan National Army, a separatist group in Iran, told The Times that President Trump was mistaken and they were “certainly” expecting executions to go ahead — just not in public. “They will not stop executions for a single minute,” he said. “This is one example of a trial and execution: [the chief justice of Iran, Gholam-Hossein] Mohseni-Ejei subsequently demanded that everyone who has been arrested be executed and killed. “The difference with these types of executions is that they are carried out silently in basements. Unlike before, they do not bring them out in public.”

Iran is close to collapse with the leaders’ fast-tracking trials and executions. It seems very unlikely they will stop at this juncture. The mullahs are said to be slaughtering civilians and protesters alike, with IRGC militants going into hospitals and executing the wounded.

Death totals are being low-balled by the media. Iranian humanitarian groups are estimating that somewhere between 12,000 and 20,000 people are now dead. Thousands have been arrested and basically sentenced to death for crimes against Allah.

Political deception and Iran threatens Trump

Trump’s comments are even more surreal given that Iran made a direct threat against his life earlier today.

The ominous warning was aired on Iranian state-run TV, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. They broadcasted a picture of Trump during the 2024 Butler rally assassination attempt — with the words “This time it will not miss the target.”

(Video Credit: LiveNOW from FOX)

Iran has previously threatened Trump’s life and, in fact, has reportedly sent assassins to the US to kill him in the past.

From the New York Post:

Iran has made threats to kill Trump in the past, including a 2022 video posted by the regime depicting an assassination attempt on the president at his Mar-a-Lago golf course prior to the 2024 election. The video resurfaced following the arrest of would-be assassin Ryan Routh, who was arrested while trying to take aim at Trump on the same golf course. The Justice Department also said that in 2024, the US thwarted an Iranian-led plot to kill Trump after arresting Farhad Shakeri, who was allegedly tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to murder the president for the regime, according to court documents.

Iran is not backing down – US prepares for an attack

As the protests spread in Iran, with the people cheering for Trump to take out their Islamic leadership, the mullahs have held pro-regime staged protests where attendees yell, “Death to America!” and jeer the president while they vow their support for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has vowed to attack US forces in the Middle East and Israel if Trump launches an attack against the regime.

The United States is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East as well, a US official said on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran warned neighbors it would hit American bases if hit by Trump, according to Reuters.

“All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy,” a Western military official told Reuters.

Italy, Poland, Spain, and the US have told their citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible.

More from Reuters:

Two European officials said U.S. military intervention could come in the next 24 hours. An Israeli official also said it appeared Trump had decided to intervene, though the scope and timing remained unclear. Qatar said drawdowns from its Al Udeid air base, the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, were “being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions”. Three diplomats said some personnel had been told to leave the base, though there were no immediate signs of large numbers of troops being bused out to a soccer stadium and shopping mall as took place hours before an Iranian missile strike last year.

Trump has repeatedly told the Persian people that help is on the way. First, he said that if the mullahs murdered non-violent protesters, we would smack them hard. Then he said if there were executions, we would be on our way. Many are losing hope that Trump will keep his word and remove the death cult in Iran.

His statement today is either very clever or dangerously naïve. Iranians are dying to find out which one it is.

