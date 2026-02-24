Texas is being conquered from within: taxpayer-funded mosques doubling as polling stations are engineering Democrat surges and flipping the Lone Star State blue through imported voter blocs and civilizational jihad.

America, Texas is falling: Democrats are shattering non-presidential early-voting records in the March 2026 primary, surging far ahead and turning the tide blue.

RAIR has exposed the real force behind it: over 300 mosques across the state, many now doubling as polling stations – from Dallas’ Islamic Association of North Texas and Makkah Masjid to Fort Bend’s Maryam Islamic Center and others—fueled by billions in taxpayer dollars building what Erdogan calls ‘barracks.’

This isn’t organic turnout; it’s engineered domination from within. Watch tonight’s RAIR TV report, get out and vote right now—or lose Texas forever.

Share