Mothers Rise Against Mass Migration: Britain’s 'Pink Ladies' Lead a National Revolt to Protect Their Children
Britain’s “Pink Ladies” are mothers rising up to protect their children from the dangers of mass migration and a government that’s failed to keep them safe.
Epping, England — They call themselves the Pink Ladies, but their mission has nothing to do with Grease or nostalgia. Dressed in bright pink and carrying signs that read “Protect Our Kids” and “Send Them Home,” these British mothers have become the new face of resistance to the United Kingdom’s catastrophic asylum policies.