The iconic “Start spreadin’ the news, I’m leaving today…” from New York, New York is blasting while a digital ad lights up the heart of the city.

The radical group behind it? The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) is running its “We the People: Advancing an Unfinished Promise” campaign for America’s 250th anniversary. “Unfinished promise.”

Are you paying attention, America?

We know exactly what that means in Islam. It’s not about American pluralism. It’s the long-game language of gradual takeover: infiltrate institutions, demand Sharia accommodations, normalize political Islam, and never stop until the “promise” of

Islamic supremacy is fulfilled. Muhammad’s commands and the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategic blueprint (“The Project” / Explanatory Memorandum) make the endgame/takeover crystal clear.

MPAC isn’t some harmless civil rights group. It was founded in 1988 as an offshoot of the Islamic Center of Southern California, steeped in Muslim Brotherhood ideology. Its key founders, including Dr. Maher Hathout and his brother Hassan, had direct personal and ideological ties to Hassan al-Banna’s Muslim Brotherhood. Hassan Hathout openly praised al-Banna as the man who most influenced his life.

An exhaustive Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) report, “Behind the Facade: The Muslim Public Affairs Council,” documents years of:

Downplaying Islamic extremism and terrorism.

Non-stop Jew hatred

Lies about 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Defending designated terrorist financiers (Holy Land Foundation, Benevolence International, etc.).

Opposing U.S. counterterrorism tools, framing them as a “war on Islam.”

Public defense of domestic terror-linked figures.

This is the same organization whose operatives (including VP Haris Tarin) recently swarmed and attempted to intimidate a 16-year-old witness and RAIR Foundation founder Amy Mek at a congressional hearing on “Sharia-Free America”. Their thugs sat right behind Amy, recording and shouting at Rep. Chip Roy, and waited in the halls for us. National security experts even flagged physical evidence of Al-Qaeda attempting contact with MPAC’s Haris Tarin.

MPAC loves to celebrate figures like Malcolm X (in his radical phase), Rashida Tlaib, and others to showcase “Muslim success” across politics, law enforcement, military, media, and institutions.

America, that’s NOT integration; that’s penetration and influence operations. They’re advertising how deeply Islam has embedded itself while demanding more Sharia accommodations and crying “Islamophobia” at anyone who notices.

The Times Square stunt with the all-American Sinatra song is peak taqiyya theater: smile for the cameras, wrap yourself in the flag and “We the People,” play the beloved New York anthem – all while advancing an ideology fundamentally incompatible with the Constitution, individual liberty, and Western civilization.

This is a well-funded, ideologically driven organization with documented Brotherhood roots that has spent decades softening the ground for Sharia norms, defending jihadis and their terror when convenient, and treating criticism as bigotry.

America’s “unfinished promise” to MPAC and their ilk is not more Islamization. It’s the full-throated defense of the Constitution against any supremacist ideology, religious or otherwise.

Wake up, New York. Wake up, America! The long march through the institutions is real. So is the counter-march we must mount.

Share