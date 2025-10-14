A British Islamic operative’s call for America’s downfall exposes the global “multipolarity” movement — a coordinated alliance of Islamic supremacists, Russia, China, and their Western enablers — united to dismantle U.S. power and destroy Western freedom.

Muhammad Jalal, a British Muslim operative tied to militant Islamic networks and individauls, just said the quiet part out loud.

“We want American power to recede in the world… It’s in the Ummah’s interest for American hegemony to decline… American Muslims must think how they can contribute to that… American power is receding, China’s power is rising, and that’s opening space for the Muslim world.”

This isn’t religion — it’s a geopolitical strategy to replace U.S. influence with Islamic power.

Jalal urges Muslims in America to hasten America’s decline, celebrating the erosion of U.S. dominance as a “space” for Islamist regimes and political blocs to seize control.

Texas — now being called “the Mecca of the West” in these circles — is a model of that expansion. Not a symbol of faith, but a blueprint for power.

And while he pushes this from Britain, the same narrative is quietly creeping into our own political movements — from think tanks to influencers who suddenly attack “American exceptionalism” and praise a “multipolar world.”

Make no mistake: It’s a coordinated campaign to dismantle American strength and elevate Islamic power in its place.

They’re not hiding it anymore — they’re preaching it. And too many on the Right are echoing it without realizing whose agenda they’re serving.

When Muhammad Jalal says things like “We want American power to recede” and “China’s power is rising and opening space for the Muslim world,” he’s describing “Multipolarity”— a plan for a world no longer dominated by a single superpower (America) but divided among several competing ones like China, Russia, and a future Islamic bloc.

Here’s the breakdown:

Unipolar world : one dominant power — the United States.

Multipolar world: several powers — each controlling its own region or sphere of influence.

So when global Islamic supremacists, Marxists, or authoritarian regimes talk about building a “multipolar world,” they’re really talking about ending American leadership and redistributing global power to regimes that oppose Western values.

In short:

Multipolarity = Code word for weakening America’s dominance and empowering America’s enemies.

That’s exactly what Jalal is cheering for — an Islamic pole rising alongside China and Russia, filling the vacuum left by a weakened United States.

The rhetoric isn’t limited to Islamic circles. The exact same “multipolarity” doctrine — celebrating America’s retreat and foreign powers’ rise — is now being weaponized by Moscow, Beijing, and their Western enablers. The goal is identical: destabilize the West, fracture its unity, and replace U.S. leadership with regimes hostile to freedom.

This strategy mirrors what RAIR Foundation USA previously exposed in our exclusive interview with Trevor Loudon: Russia’s Aleksandr Dugin and his “multipolarity” doctrine are infiltrating conservative movements under the guise of MAGA Communism. Dugin’s aim—like Jalal’s—is to fracture the West, pit Americans against each other, and replace U.S. leadership with a coalition of anti-Western powers led by Russia, China, Iran, and their Islamic partners.

Jalal’s appeal to American Muslims to help “recede American power” echoes the very same playbook Loudon warned about. Whether it’s sold as “MAGA Communism,” “multipolarity,” or “Islamic awakening,” the purpose is identical: erode American unity and strength so totalitarians can fill the void.

From London to Moscow to Beijing, the message is the same: America must fall for their empires to rise. Whether cloaked in Islamic unity, Russian sovereignty, or Chinese communism, “multipolarity” has become the rallying cry for every movement that seeks to erase Western liberty and replace it with tyranny.

If America doesn’t recognize this strategy for what it is — a coordinated, multipolar jihad against Western civilization — we won’t lose by conquest, but by consent.

