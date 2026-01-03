New York City didn’t fall overnight. It surrendered in plain sight.

This week, New York State lit sixteen government landmarks green to celebrate the so-called Muslim American Heritage Month. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a formal proclamation. For the first time, the state officially sanctified January as a month of celebration.

Among the buildings glowing green was One World Trade Center — the Freedom Tower — built on the graves of nearly 3,000 Americans murdered on September 11, 2001.

Let that sink in.

The very site of the deadliest Islamic jihad attack in history was illuminated in Islamic green — not in mourning, not in remembrance, not in warning — but in celebration.

This was submission.

“HERITAGE?” — LET’S STOP PRETENDING

What exactly is the heritage being honored?

Because heritage is not branding, it is not a carefully curated set of success stories stripped of context.

Heritage includes history. And that history includes blood.

If New York insists on lighting sixteen buildings, then Americans have every right to remember sixteen Islamic and jihad terror attacks carried out on U.S. soil, attacks that form an undeniable part of the record the political class now demands we ignore.

So instead of green lights, how about truth?

SIXTEEN ISLAMIC & JIHAD TERROR ATTACKS ON AMERICAN SOIL

Islamic Terror Attack: World Trade Center Bombing — New York City (1993) Islamic Jihad Terror Attacks: September 11 — New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania (2001) Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: Shoe Bomber Attack — U.S.-Bound Flight (2001) Islamic Terror Attack: Los Angeles International Airport Shooting — California (2002) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Fort Hood Massacre — Texas (2009) Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: NYC Subway Bombing — New York (2009) Islamic Terror Attack: Times Square Car Bomb Attempt — New York (2010) Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: Portland Christmas Tree Bomb — Oregon (2010) Islamic Terror Attack: Boston Marathon Bombing — Massachusetts (2013) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Chattanooga Military Facility Shooting — Tennessee (2015) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Garland Muhammad Cartoon Attack — Texas (2015) Islamic Terror Attack: San Bernardino Christmas Massacre — California (2015) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Orlando Pulse Nightclub Massacre — Florida (2016) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Ohio State University Vehicle & Stabbing Attack — Ohio (2016) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: West Side Highway Truck Massacre — New York City (2017) Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting — Florida (2019)

These weren’t accidents, misunderstandings, or random acts of violence.

They were ideologically motivated attacks carried out in the name of Islam.

SIXTEEN BUILDINGS. SIXTEEN ATTACKS. MESSAGE RECEIVED.

Sixteen buildings were lit green. Sixteen jihad attacks took American lives.

And New York’s leadership chose which sixteen mattered.

Not the dead or the first responders. Not even the families that are still burying the consequences.

Instead, the state elevated the ideology, stripped of its record, sanitized of its violence, and shielded from scrutiny, and demanded applause.

No planes were needed this time. The conquest is now ceremonial.

It comes with proclamations, lighting ceremonies, and the moral intimidation of anyone who refuses to play along.

GROUND ZERO WAS THE LINE — AND NEW YORK CROSSED IT

Ground Zero is where Americans were murdered while terrorists shouted Allahu Akbar.

Lighting the Freedom Tower green was not unity. It was desecration.

And it told every honest American exactly where New York stands now.

New York has surrendered.