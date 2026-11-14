Main Al-Qudah is turning 30 acres of Texas farmland into a $70–80 million self-contained Islamic compound in Katy: a 1,500-person mosque, K–12 Islamic school, Guidance College, apartments, health clinic, sports fields, and commercial strip. This is a cradle-to-grave parallel society on American soil.

After the midterms he said the quiet part out loud: Muslims are no longer just preserving their own identity – they are working to change the American identity itself, pointing to recent election results as proof of their growing power.

Al-Qudah entered the U.S. in 2000 on a temporary religious worker visa, overstayed, and faced deportation. In federal court he admitted his father and uncle were Muslim Brotherhood members. He sits on the AMJA fatwa committee that has endorsed wife-beating, death for apostates, hatred of non-Muslims’ disbelief, and zakat for jihad. He has worked with Hamed Ghazali, named in the Brotherhood’s 1991 memorandum as part of the plan to undermine the West from within.

Texas designated the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization. RAIR has exposed this for months, but nothing has been done. He is still building and still celebrating the transformation of American identity.

Where is the investigation? Where is the deportation? Demand action now.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage

EXCLUSIVE: Dangerous Muslim Brotherhood Mastermind Constructs $80 Million Sharia City in Rural Texas – Taxpayer School Vouchers Fund Cradle-to-Grave Indoctrination – May 6, 2026

Longtime Muslim Brotherhood operative Main Al-Qudah is erecting a fully autonomous Sharia-adherent enclave in Katy, Texas – featuring a grand mosque, K-12 school, housing, clinic, and commercial facilities – while tapping taxpayer school vouchers to create a cradle-to-grave parallel society sealed off from American culture and law.

Muslim Brotherhood-Tied Operative Main Al Qudah Exposed: Deep Bin Laden & Al-Qaeda Ties – Now Building Islamic City in Texas as Part of ‘The Project’ to Conquer America – May 6, 2026

RAIR documents Al-Qudah’s Brotherhood family background, his AMJA fatwas endorsing harsh Sharia punishments, his collaboration with Hamed Ghazali, and his central role in the Al-Huda Islamic Center as a strategic beachhead advancing the Brotherhood’s multi-generational plan to dominate the West from within.

ALERT AMERICA: Why Is Texas Funding a Muslim Brotherhood-Tied Mosque Preaching Anti-Christian Hate (Video) – November 22, 2025

Texas taxpayer funds went to MAS Katy – the Muslim American Society branch founded by Al-Qudah – which platforms anti-Christian and anti-Jewish rhetoric, enforces Sharia restrictions on women and girls, and has been linked to a suspect in the shooting of a Christian coach during prayer.

Amy Mek Sounds the Alarm on Organized Muslim Voting in Powerful Newsmax Interview (Watch) – November 12, 2026

Amy Mek highlights Al-Qudah’s post-midterm remarks celebrating Muslim growth and the explicit goal of changing American identity, illustrating how organized bloc voting and institutional expansion accelerate the construction of parallel societies across Texas.

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