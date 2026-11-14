RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Robert Sterling's avatar
Robert Sterling
3h

So, who sold them the land????????????????????

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
3h

We must deport every Imam first and then deport the rest. The Imam’s are Muslim military leaders and are working 24/7 to take over the US!

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