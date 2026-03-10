Jomana Qaddour, now Senior Syria Advisor at the State Department, attended the Islamic School of Greater Kansas City while it was run by Hamed Ghazali – a Muslim Brotherhood figure named in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum and dedicated to tarbiyah indoctrination – raising serious questions about longstanding Brotherhood ties, including those of her father Jihad Qaddour (former MAS treasurer and founder of the Islamic Society of Wichita), influencing U.S. foreign policy on post-Assad Syria.

By Renee Nal

The Muslim Brotherhood’s sinister plan to destroy America from within is alive and thriving inside the U.S. State Department. Jomana Qaddour, Senior Syria Advisor in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, attended the Islamic School of Greater Kansas City (ISGKC), a Muslim Brotherhood tarbiyah factory previously run by one of its top operatives, Hamed Ghazali.

The bombshell was revealed in an in-depth report at Causing Fitna, which also delves into the Muslim Brotherhood curricula developed by Ghazali, who currently runs the Houston Quran Academy in Texas. As reported at RAIR Foundation USA, Ghazali was a prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader in America, explicitly named in the infamous 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, which calls for “Civilization Jihad”, to sabotage and dismantle Western civilization.

Tarbiyah: The Muslim Brotherhood’s Takeover of the West through Education

Primary school teacher Hasan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in 1928. He used tarbiyah – a rigorous, step-by-step indoctrination and ideological grooming program – as a primary strategy to advance the Muslim Brotherhood’s objectives. Causing Fitna correctly describes tarbiyah as “systematic ideological formation”. As a teacher, al-Banna molded young minds to fulfill the goals as described in his infamous slogan:

“Allah is our objective. The Prophet is our leader. The Qur’an is our law. Jihad is our way. Dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

Hasan al-Banna’s close confidant and fellow Muslim Brotherhood leader was Mahmoud Abu-Saud, who “helped Banna expand the Brotherhood” in Egypt before he fled the country and ultimately came to America. Abu-Saud is the father-in-law of the late Ahmed Elkadi, who was the Florida-based General Mas’ul, or national leader, of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood during the 1980s. Elkadi served on the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood Board of Directors with Hamed Ghazali. Today, Elkadi’s daughter Magda Elkadi Saleh runs Islamic schools in Tampa. Both Magda Elkadi Saleh and Hamed Ghazali have served as the vice president of ISNA.

Through Brotherhood-affiliated networks like schools, the Muslim American Society (MAS) and similar groups operating in mosques, youth programs, campuses, and community centers in the West, tarbiyah employs curricula that embed the full Brotherhood ideology: Islam as an all-encompassing political-religious system that must dominate every aspect of life and pursue long-term societal takeover.

This is Ghazali’s mission and has been for many years. Notably, Ghazali does not just run local schools in Texas. Last year, Ghazali attended the Muslim Association of Canada’s (MAC) annual convention, where he received an award for being a “pioneering scholar and educator in Islamic education across North America”.

Hasan al-Banna explicitly promoted violent jihad as a religious duty, urging Muslims to fight enemies, plunder their wealth, destroy places of worship, and impose Islamic supremacy until non-Islamic systems are eliminated. Tarbiyah in the West prepares committed cadres to support this overarching vision through gradual, non-violent infiltration while preserving the potential for broader jihadist goals.

Hamed Ghazali has devoted his life to Tarbiyah. As Causing Fitna reveals, he served as the principal of the Islamic School of Greater Kansas City (ISGKC) while Jomana Qaddour was a student.

Jomana Qaddour and her Father Jihad Launch 501(c)(3)

Jomana Qaddour and her father Jihad Qaddour, a professor at Illinois State University, founded Syria Relief and Development (SRD), incorporated in November 2011 in Kansas. The organization has offices in Syria, Turkey, and Jordan. Currently, SRD is led by Jomana’s sister Amany Qaddour.

Jihad Qaddour’s bio revealed that he “served as Treasurer of the Muslim American Society (MAS) for 12 years and is a founding member of the Islamic Society of Wichita in Kansas.” A 2007 article at the Carolina Journal named Jihad Qaddour as a member of the MAS board of directors. Qaddour removed the reference to MAS in a later version of his bio.

Muslim Brotherhood General Mas’ul Ahmad Elkadi was an early leader of MAS, and Hamed Ghazali was the “School Consultant” for the Annoor Islamic School, which is affiliated with and originated under the Islamic Society of Wichita/Masjid Al-Noor.

One of the first board members of Jomana and Jihad’s organization was Hashem Mubarak, a cardiologist in Panama City, FL. His bio reveals that he once served as President of the Bay County Islamic Society (BCIS), which was, ironically, founded by Ahmad Elkadi and Mahmoud Abu-Saud.

Jomana Qaddour and the Muslim American Freedom Foundation

In 2010, Jomana was described as being “active in the affairs of the Muslim American Society Freedom Foundation.” Now defunct, the Muslim American Freedom Foundation operated as a division of MAS led by executive director Mahdi Bray.

Mahdi Bray has a history of supporting Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, and designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the the U.S. State Department.

Hamas’s 1988 founding charter explicitly states in Article 2:

“The Islamic Resistance Movement is one of the wings of the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine. The Muslim Brotherhood Movement is a universal organization which constitutes the largest Islamic movement in modern times.”

Causing Fitna captured images of Jomana Qaddour speaking at a MAS Freedom Foundation “Viva Palestina” fundraiser in 2009. Mahdi Bray and radical left founder of the defunct “Viva Palestina” George Galloway were present at the event.

Jomana Qaddour has since shed her hijab for a career in the United States federal government.

Syrian Emergency Taskforce (SETF)

Jihad Qaddour also served as a board member of the Syrian Emergency Taskforce (SETF), which was also established in 2011. The organization quickly developed close ties to the U.S. State Department and had regular meetings with Congress members.

In 2013, the Investigative Project on Terrorism pointed out that SETF Executive Director Mouaz Moustafa urged Western policymakers not to be concerned about the rise of the Islamic Front – a major alliance of Sunni Islamist rebel groups that formed in November 2013 with the explicit goal of overthrowing then-President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and establishing an Islamic state governed by sharia. Moustafa described the jihadist coalition as the “best hope” against al-Qaida extremists, Hezbollah, and Assad while calling for pragmatism in bringing the group into any future political solution.

The Islamic Front was allied in key ways to the Muslim Brotherhood, including getting support from Brotherhood-friendly Turkey and Qatar. After Assad fell in late 2024, many of those fighters (and similar rebel groups) joined Syria’s new national army and now work for the government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), the former leader of the al-Qaeda-aligned Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant Islamic terrorist group that took power. In 2016, then-named al-Jolani dropped the toxic “al-Qaeda” brand but not the core Salafi-jihadist ideology. Renaming to HTS was a strategic political maneuver.

SETF’s Mouaz Moustafa has Brotherhood ties, as well. He attended a 2012 strategy meeting at the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center, developed connections with the prominent Brotherhood-affiliated Esam Omeish during his participation in the armed revolt against then-Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi, and had a YouTube history that included liking videos praising the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and sharing content glorifying Hamas and Hezbollah fighters along with the slogan “Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea.”

In their most recent 990 form available (2023), Hashem Mubarak was listed as the President-Chairman of SETF.

To sum up the deep Muslim Brotherhood Connections here:

Jomana Qaddour’s father Jihad Qaddour was associated with the Brotherhood-founded MAS and founded the Islamic Society of Wichita.

Hamed Ghazali, who was explicitly named in the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum” was the “School Consultant” for the Islamic Society of Wichita’s affiliated school.

Ahmad Elkadi was the leader of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood and was pivotal in the founding of MAS. He also founded the Bay County Islamic Society, along with his father-in-law Mahmoud Abu-Saud, a close confidant of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hasan al-Banna in Egypt.

Hashem Mubarak was President of the Elkadi-founded Bay County Islamic Society.

Mouaz Moustafa is connected to the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center and is connected to infamous Muslim Brotherhood ally Esam Omeish.

With this in mind, consider that Jihad Qaddour’s daughter is now Senior Syria Advisor at the State Department.

In late December 2024, a U.S. diplomatic delegation – led by then-Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and including former Syria Envoy Daniel Rubinstein and Senior Syria Advisor Jomana Qaddour – visited Damascus. This marked one of the first U.S. engagements with the new transitional authorities since the embassy’s 2012 closure.

Jomana Qaddour and the Red/Green Axis

As is the case with so many “external”, or front facing Muslims, Jomana Qaddour is a part of the “Red/Green Axis”, i.e. a partisan activist allied with the left.

Qaddour claims that her role at the Brookings Institution in 2012 was her “first professional exposure to foreign policy”. From there, she worked with several “National Security” organizations dedicated in part to grooming leftists to serve in the federal government.

Qaddour served on the Truman National Security Project, which has described itself as “the nation’s only organization that recruits, trains, and positions a new generation of progressives across America to lead on national security.”

Qaddour was a “Next Generation Fellow” at the Center for New American Security (CNAS), another left-wing national security organization founded by Michèle Flournoy and Kurt M. Campbell. Flournoy and Campbell also served on an advisory board for National Security Action, a highly partisan national security group launched in February 2018 by former Barack Obama staffers Ben Rhodes and Jake Sullivan to “counter president Trump’s foreign policy and national security agenda.”

These experiences almost certainly put Jomana Qaddour in front of powerful leftist politicians. According to Syrian podcaster Ayman Abdel Nour, Qaddour “served on the foreign policy teams of the Hillary [Clinton], Pete Buttegieg, [sic] and Joe Biden campaigns.” She also served as an advisor for “Syrian Americans for Biden”.

Summary

As Senior Syria Advisor in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Qaddour is positioned to help shape America’s approach to a post-Assad Syria.

In light of these longstanding ties – spanning Jomana Qaddour’s early education at the Islamic School of Greater Kansas City under Hamed Ghazali, her father Jihad Qaddour’s roles in the Muslim American Society and related Kansas organizations, and the broader network involving figures like Ahmad Elkadi and MAS/ISNA leadership – the presence of such connections within U.S. government foreign policy circles raises legitimate questions.

