Richard Luthmann
16m

Stories like this raise a blunt question the Trump Administration can’t ignore: why are so many O-Biden holdovers still buried inside the machinery of government? Elections are supposed to change policy, but the permanent bureaucracy often keeps steering the ship. These career operatives—embedded in agencies, think tanks, and advisory roles—are what Americans mean when they talk about the “deep state.” They shape memos, filter intelligence, and slow-walk the agenda voters chose. If the administration wants to restore trust and control of foreign policy, the answer isn’t another internal review. It’s decisive action. Clean house. Replace the bureaucracy with people loyal to the Constitution and the voters.

