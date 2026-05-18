Chicago City Council has been seized by the Muslim Brotherhood as three aldermen fight to free convicted Hamas fundraiser Salah Sarsour from ICE custody, a direct execution of the Brotherhood’s secret 1982 master plan “The Project.”

By Fatima Jaloos

The Chicago City Council has been seized by a Muslim Brotherhood takeover. In an outrageous betrayal of American sovereignty and national security, aldermen Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Rossana Rodriguez, and Anthony Quezada, longtime allies of Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood front groups, are aggressively fighting to free convicted jihadist and Hamas fundraiser Salah Sarsour from ICE custody.

Detained for lying on his green card application about his terror ties and violent past, Sarsour spent eight months in an Israeli prison for hurling Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces and was identified by the FBI as a key operative in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing pipeline. This isn’t local politics. This is jihadist infiltration operating in plain sight at the heart of the American government.

RAIR Foundation recently reported on the detainment of the notorious Hamas fundraiser, Salah Sasour, by ICE.

Sarsour isn’t some innocent “Palestinian community leader.” He is a documented Hamas supporter with a rap sheet stretching back to the 1990s – one that U.S. authorities somehow ignored for over 30 years while he built businesses, mosques, and a jihad empire on American soil. Sarsour’s Hamas connections aren’t speculation: They are laid out in Israeli court records, U.S. FBI memos, and congressional testimony. In 1995, Sarsour was arrested and jailed for eight months in an Israeli prison for supporting the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. While incarcerated, he became “close friends” with Adel Awadallah, the West Bank commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. According to his own brother Jamil Sarsour (arrested in 1998 for funding Hamas), Salah helped plan attacks against Israel and used his Milwaukee furniture business to send money to Awadallah via checks. A November 2001 FBI Action Memorandum explicitly listed Salah Sarsour (and brother Imad) as a Hamas fundraiser operating through the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) – the largest terror-financing case in U.S. history. HLF was later convicted in federal court of funneling millions to Hamas. Sarsour had previously worked with the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), a known Hamas propaganda and recruitment arm that provided “media, communications, and fundraising support” to HLF. Law enforcement documents show he raised money “in the name” of HLF for Hamas. Today, Sarsour sits on the national board of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and has chaired its annual ‘Palestine Convention.’ Multiple investigations and congressional panels have exposed AMP as a rebranded successor to the IAP/HLF terror-financing pipeline. At least nine AMP/AJP leaders have documented Hamas ties. Sarsour also directs AMP’s 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, the Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation, which rakes in millions while pushing antisemitic campus activism and glorifying ‘resistance.’ Sarsour’s furniture stores in the Milwaukee area weren’t just businesses – they were allegedly used to launder money to Hamas operatives. Even after all this, he was granted lawful permanent resident status and allowed to lead major U.S. Muslim organizations. This is not immigration oversight – it is a national security catastrophe.

Alderpersons in the city of Chicago are teaming up with Muslim Brotherhood/Hamas-linked organizations to release Salsour from ICE custody. They held a proceeding on May 7th, 2026, to pass a resolution to call on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to immediately release Salah Sasour.

Leading the charge in the Chicago City Council to pass this resolution is Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez, a longtime advocate for Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations. He is being joined by Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez of the 33rd ward, known for her antisemitic Twitter posts, and Anthony Quezada, the 35th alderman of Chicago.

The written resolution from April 15th, 2026, states that Salah Sarsour is a green card holder and that status cannot be revoked without due process. However, Salah Sarsour is getting due process; the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MFLA) is representing him. Sarsour appeared before a judge on April 28, 2026, at which point his legal team formally denied the charges against him. The next hearing date is in June 2026.

One of the earliest cases the MFLA funded was the Holyland Foundation Trial, America’s largest financial terrorism trial. As reported by RAIR Foundation:

MLFA was co-founded by Khalil Meek, who also helped found the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), an umbrella group that includes multiple organizations with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. MLFA is currently chaired by Hatem Bazian, who co-founded the deeply subversive organizations American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) (also a USCMO member) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

According to Cornell Law, INA § 212(a)(3)(B) — of 8 U.S. Code § 1182, Terrorist activities make a person inadmissible (ineligible for a visa or entry/adjustment of status). This applies broadly to:

Having engaged in terrorist activity (past, present, or likely future).

Inciting terrorist activity.

Being a representative or member of a terrorist organization (Tier I, II, or III).

Endorsing/espousing terrorist activity or persuading others to support it.

Providing material support (funds, safe houses, training, etc.) to a terrorist organization or individual.

“Terrorist activity” is defined as any unlawful act (under U.S. or local law) involving hijacking, assassination, bombing, assassination threats, use of weapons of mass destruction, assassination of public officials, or similar violent acts endangering life.

So, while alderpersons Sigcho-Lopez, Rodriguez, and Quezada want to paint Salah Sarsour as a family man and upstanding citizen with Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations surrounding them, Sarsour was detained for lying on his visa application and previously doing a stint in an Israeli jail for throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of the Israeli Armed Forces.

According to Fox News, Salah Sarsour initially applied for a U.S. visa at the American consulate in Jerusalem but was denied because of his prior convictions. DHS states that he later obtained a green card in 1998, under President Clinton, by providing false information on his visa application.

Chicago City Council Meeting for Resolution R2026-0024891 : Immediate Release of Salah Sasour

Wearing his signature keffiyeh, Byron Sigcho-Lopez introduced Resolution R2026-0024891 at Chicago City Hall on May 7, 2026, calling for the immediate release of Salah Sarsour, who is not a Chicago resident.

The meeting was preceded by Rosanna Rodriguez, Sigcho-Lopez’s partner in activist causes. She was visibly annoyed when opposition voiced their opinions and gleamed with joy when her friends from AMP and CAIR came to give public comment.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Chicago resident George Blakemore said he was unaware the City Council would be considering the resolution. Blakemore questioned the alderwoman about why the meeting was scheduled for that time and focused solely on illegal immigration. He expressed frustration that, in his view, many Black Chicago residents were not present and claimed some were boycotting the meeting because they opposed the resolution. Blakemore also stated that he believed “there is something un-American going on here” and criticized the alderwoman for appearing to ignore him while he was speaking. He claimed that Rodriguez didn’t want the black community there, but he showed up anyway, and that “racism, nepotism, and corruption” are taking place within the city council.

Another Chicago resident, Jessica Jackson, also voiced frustration with the City Council during the public comment portion of the meeting. She criticized Alderwoman Rodriguez, accusing her of being disrespectful, and claimed that several aldermen who do not normally attend committee meetings appeared specifically for this resolution.

Jackson also said that requests for a press conference by a Black and Brown coalition were denied (Organizations affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood were allowed to hold a press conference with aldermen after the meeting, which will be discussed later.) According to Jackson, members of the Black community had previously asked the Hispanic alderpersons to support them during housing-related disputes, but support was not given. Jackson told Rodriguez that “they are taking care of a bunch of illegal people on our [the black community’s] plight.”

American Muslims for Palestine representative Amira Dauod also spoke during the public comment portion. Court documents from the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial (the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history) show that the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) — AMP’s direct predecessor — was part of a “Palestine Committee” created by the Muslim Brotherhood to support Hamas politically and financially in the U.S. IAP served as the main propaganda arm.

Amira Dauod stated during her remarks that she was not speaking in an official organizational capacity, but rather as a longtime acquaintance of Salah Sarsour. She said she has known him since childhood and described their relationship as evolving over time from a family-like bond – referring to him as “uncle” – to one of mentorship and professional collaboration, ultimately calling him a role model, mentor, and colleague.

Amira Dauod sought to appeal to the audience’s emotions in her remarks, saying that she felt safe around Salah Sarsour as a child and that, as an adult, she continues to view him as a person of integrity. I wonder if this was before or after he threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli Forces. She ended by saying that Salah Sasour is “the model of goodness, citizenship, responsibility, and humbleness; yet he was abducted by ICE because of his voice. He was targeted because of his power to bring people together.” Nowhere did she mention that he was detained for lying about engaging in terrorism on his visa application.

CAIR Chicago Communications Coordinator Jordan Esparza-Kelley was the final speaker to voice support for the resolution during the public comment session.

The national organization, Council on American-Islamic Relations, was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing case, a designation that linked them to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director, was also reported to have appeared on a 1993 FBI wiretap discussing support for Hamas.

During his remarks, Esparza-Kelley described Salah Sarsour as a devoted family man and respected member of the community. He characterized Sarsour’s detention as a “federally sanctioned kidnapping” and argued that Sarsour was being detained for what he called “fictitious reasons.” Esparza-Kelley also emphasized that Sarsour has supporters and community ties extending across multiple states and countries.

Ald. Rosssana Rodriquez introduced her colleague, Bryon Sigcho Lopez, and his guest, Kareem Sarsour, Salah Sarsour’s son.

Byron Sigcho-Lopez began his remarks by saying he was grateful the council was addressing what he described as a broader pattern of people being detained “illegally” and “unconstitutionally” by the federal government across the country. He claimed that more than 70,000 individuals have been detained without due process and argued that when he speaks what he considers the truth, it is treated as illegal or harshly punished, reflecting what he characterized as authoritarian behavior that must be confronted with courage and integrity.

When discussing Salah Sarsour, Byron Sigcho-Lopez repeatedly emphasized that Sarsour has been a lawful permanent resident of the United States for more than 32 years. Yet, he did not address allegations regarding Sarsour’s earlier visa history, including reports that he was initially denied a U.S. visa at the American consulate in Jerusalem due to prior convictions and later obtained permanent residency in 1998 under disputed circumstances. Sigcho-Lopez went on to argue that there was no basis for what he described as “fictitious charges” and “fictitious allegations without proof.”

He then argued that what he described as the “immorality of an Israeli genocidal state” should not determine who is allowed to live or move freely in the United States. This tells us that Byron Sigho-Lopez may know that Salah Sarsour was charged and put in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli Forces.

Sigcho-Lopez brought up the case of Mahmoud Khalil and said that he was “freed by the movement of the people.” However, the Board of Immigration Appeals issued the final order of removal back in April, according to Khalil’s lawyers.

Byron Sigcho-Lopez, along with representatives from CAIR and American Muslims for Palestine, portrayed Salah Sarsour as a devoted family man and community leader with what Sigcho-Lopez described as “deep ties” across Chicagoland. Sigcho-Lopez also condemned what he characterized as racial profiling and the detention of individuals he said were “speaking truth to power” and working to strengthen communities across the country.

“Mr. Sarsour should be praised for his efforts. There is no reason to keep him in detention,” said Alderman Sigho-Lopez.

Finally, Byron Sigcho-Lopez framed Salah Sarsour’s case as a constitutional issue centered on freedom of speech. The case actually concerns allegations related to Sarsour’s immigration history and the false information provided during the visa process, rather than his public advocacy for Palestine. Salah Sarsour was found to raise funds for Hamas.

During the course of his interview, [Jamil] Sarsour described his bother Salah Sarsour’s involvement with HAMAS and fundsing activities by the HLFRD, in Richardson, Texas on zalf of HAMAS. Sarsour stated that some of the members of Islamic Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and his brothers lab and Imad are involved in raising money in the name of HLFRD that is actually for HAMAS.

Sigcho-Lopez concluded by calling for the immediate release of Sarsour and others he described as being “illegally” detained.

Kareem Sarsour addressed the Chicago City Council in support of the resolution calling for the release of his father, Salah Sarsour. During his remarks, Kareem said his father chose to come to America to build a home and a future for his family. Like several speakers before him, he described Salah Sarsour primarily as a devoted family man and respected member of the community.

However, he did not address allegations and controversies connected to members of the Sarsour family, including past accusations involving financial support networks tied to Hamas, when mentioning that Salah was a brother. Nor did he mention members of the Islamic Center of Milwaukee funneling money to Hamas, only that it was his father’s second term as president.

Kareem Sarsour described his father’s arrest as an “abduction” that he said turned the family’s life upside down and led to his detention in what the family considers a “hellhole.” Kareem stated that Salah Sarsour had devoted much of his life to serving the community and helping others, describing him as someone who has consistently “been a voice for the voiceless.”

He also argued that his father was targeted because of his outspoken criticism of what he called “Israeli crimes” and the “genocide” in Gaza and Palestine.

“A man like Salah Sarsour, someone who worked this hard for his community, for his family needs to be celebrated,”said Kareem Sasour, son of Salah Sarsour.

Indoctrination runs deep within the families, as you can hear from Kareem’s own testimony about his father. He believes his father should be celebrated, even though the federal court found that Salah was fundraising for a designated terrorist organization.

Next to speak in support of Salah Sarsour was Anthony Quezada of the 35th Ward. Quezada argued that Sarsour had not been convicted of crimes recognized by the United Nations. However, Israel is a recognized member state of the United Nations, and Sarsour’s convictions were issued through the Israeli judicial system.

Quezada went on to characterize the case as a political attack targeting advocates of what he called “Palestinian liberation,” as well as political leaders critical of the Trump administration and what he described as the weaponization of immigration enforcement. He concluded by expressing solidarity with Sarsour’s family and supporters in Milwaukee and calling for Sarsour’s immediate release.

Rossana Rodriguez also spoke in solidarity with Salah Sarsour. During her remarks, Rodriguez said that what she has witnessed in Chicago and across the country has been “horrifying.” She stated that her office continues to receive calls from families who say loved ones are being detained or taken into custody, and expressed concern that she has not seen the same level of public protest as during Operation Midway Blitz.

Rodriguez also claimed to have witnessed ICE agents detaining individuals without asking for names or identification. She warned the council that “we have seen this before, and we know what that means,” adding that “this can never happen again,” language that can be interpreted as drawing comparisons to the Holocaust. Entering a country illegally and being detained to be sent to court for deportation does not even compare to the mass rounding up and murder of citizens based on their ethnicity and religion.

After the remarks concluded, Alderman Raymond Lopez waited to be recognized before calling for a quorum check. Because not enough aldermen were present to meet quorum requirements, the meeting could not proceed and was postponed until May 19, 2026.

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