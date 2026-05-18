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Donna Diorio's avatar
Donna Diorio
1h

Is Salah Sarsour related to Linda Sarsour the activist from Brooklyn?

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Muzzies have built-in “whiners “. They piss and moan about everything they see as offending Muhammad and that would be EVERYTHING especially here in the Great Satan. Islam regards the west and America in particular as a “woman who needs to be mounted”. ie as an easygoing, generous, compassionate, very caring and kind female who easily understands one’s needs. But to the Eastern mindset that’s weakness to be exploited. So here we are today. Chicago is captured and is getting a royal f…ing by these Muzzies in the middle. Chicago’s Mayor and a whole boatload of officials surrounding him think that accommodating these Ishmaelites will make life easier when Iran looses its proxies already here and death, hell and destruction are a daily occurrence they will be among the first with their throats slit.

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