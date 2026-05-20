BREAKING: On May 19th, during the Health and Human Relations Committee meeting, the resolution to demand Salah Sarsour’s release from ICE custody was passed. It goes to the full Chicago City Council for a vote today, May 20th.

While Chicago deals with record crime, gang violence, failing schools, and financial collapse, its city council members are instead focusing on freeing a Hamas-linked operative and longtime terror fundraiser from ICE custody.

Tonight on RAIR TV – while Chicago deals with record crime, gang violence, failing schools, and financial collapse, its city council members are instead focusing on freeing a Hamas-linked operative and longtime terror fundraiser from ICE custody.

Salah Sarsour was finally detained by ICE for lying on his immigration forms about his violent past and connections to terrorist organizations. Sarsour spent eight months in an Israeli prison for hurling Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces. He became close friends in prison with Adel Awadallah, the West Bank commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

FBI memos explicitly linked Sarsour and his brothers to the Holy Land Foundation – the largest terror-financing case in U.S. history. He raised money in the name of HLF for Hamas, and used his Milwaukee furniture stores to launder funds to Hamas operatives.

On May 7, Chicago aldermen Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, and Anthony Quezada – longtime allies of Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups – pushed a resolution demanding Sarsour’s immediate release.

Sigcho-Lopez, wearing his signature keffiyeh, led the charge, painting this jihadist as a family man and upstanding citizen.

Sigcho-Lopez has deep ties to the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview. Leaders of the Mosque Foundation, including Imam Jamal Said, were named unindicted co-conspirators in the very same Holy Land Foundation trial that Sarsour is tied to.

But in a powerful and damning moment, some Chicago residents stood up and exposed these city council members. Jessica Jackson directly called out the aldermen for ignoring their own Black community while prioritizing a terror-linked operative and illegal immigrants. She accused them of sidelining Black Chicago’s struggles and showing utter disrespect. George Blakemore slammed the ‘un-American’ corruption, racism, nepotism, and the way these officials have abandoned the very people they claim to represent.

This is the Muslim Brotherhood network in action – using elected officials, CAIR, AMP, and other organizations to protect their networks while Black Chicago is ignored and betrayed.

Contact the Chicago City Council and speak out against this resolution. Let them know you do not want to pass a resolution to free a Hamas-linked operative from ICE custody.

Read the full report on the Chicago Aldermen’s resolution and Salah Sarsour here:

Muslim Brotherhood Takeover: Chicago City Council Fights to Free Convicted Hamas Operative Salah Sarsour

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