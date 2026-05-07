By leveraging deep Muslim Brotherhood roots and extensive terror-linked networks, imam Main Al Qudah is spearheading an $80 million, 30-acre Islamic mega-compound in Katy, Texas – complete with mosque, K-12 school, university, housing, and commercial facilities, while positioning affiliated institutions to tap Texas taxpayer voucher funds. This exemplifies the Brotherhood’s documented strategy laid out in the 1982 “The Project”: building self-sustaining parallel societies designed to reject assimilation, insulate Muslim communities from Western laws and culture, and serve as long-term bases for the gradual imposition of Sharia and eventual Islamic dominance.

By Renee Nal

The peaceful, rural landscape of Katy, Texas, is currently being transformed into a strategic beachhead for the global Islamic movement. At the center of this transformation is Main Al Qudah, a man whose deep roots in the Muslim Brotherhood and academic training at the extremist-breeding Al-Azhar University have culminated in the construction of an $80 million, 30-acre Islamic mega-compound, known as the Al-Huda Islamic Center.

Before delving into Al Qudah’s current foray into building an Islamic parallel society in Texas, his deep terror-tied history and that of his associates must be addressed.

Main Al Qudah entered America from Jordan in 2000 on a temporary religious worker visa at the invitation of the Islamic Society of Arlington in Texas (ISAT). It is unclear exactly who extended that initial invitation to Al Qudah. But it is known that he was coming to the ISAT when they were under intense scrutiny pre-9/11 for their ties to the founder of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden.

The Osama bin Laden Network at the Islamic Society of Arlington in Texas

Main Al Qudah was initially brought to America to replace the mosque’s founding imam, Moataz Al-Hallak, who, along with another member of the mosque, had personal connections to Osama bin Laden’s network.

In addition to his role in the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings (Kenya & Tanzania), the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen, which claimed the lives of 17 American sailors, Osama bin Laden was the terrorist behind the 9/11/2001 terror attack, where 2,977 innocents were murdered, not including the nineteen terrorists who were also killed.

Moataz Al-Hallak was investigated after his name appeared on official registry documents for “Help Africa People,” an NGO run by Wadih El Hage, a fellow member of the ISAT mosque. The NGO claimed to help Africans with Malaria, but was a front for a bin Laden terrorist cell in Kenya. The funds for the NGO were raised in mosques. At least one donor, Pakistani Mohammad Salman Farooq Qureshi, knew that his $30,000 “donation” was funding terrorism.

Qureshi was sentenced to two years for lying to federal investigators. He returned to Pakistan upon his release.

View Sentencing Announcement Here: Mohammad Salman Farooq Qureshi Letter

Wadih El Hage, closely allied to Moataz Al-Hallak, was not just a member of the mosque. He was convicted on May 29, 2001 of conspiracy to kill Americans in the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania. Those attacks killed 224 people, including 12 Americans, and injured more than 4,500 people. During a hearing in El Hage’s case, prosecutors stated that Moataz Al-Hallak “‘served as a contact’ between members of the bin Laden organization.” El Hage, it turned out, was bin Laden’s “personal secretary”. The lead prosecutor, Patrick Fitzgerald, stated: “Mr. el Hage has served as a front man for the bin Laden organization for years.”

Additionally, Moataz Al-Hallak actively recruited young men from the Arlington mosque to fight in the Afghan jihad against the Soviets in the 1980s. This is reminiscent of Muslim Brotherhood-tied Texas school leader, Hamed Ghazali, who works closely with Main Al Qudah. Ghazali also recruited Muslims in America to fight with the mujahideen (armed Islamic fighters), in addition to soliciting funding and weapons, as will be discussed.

Both Al-Hallak and the mosque were listed on contact records for the Alkifah Refugee Center in Brooklyn, a key hub for Afghan war veterans that was later headed by several men convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Al-Hallak also served as an Islamic adviser in a jet purchase for a bin Laden-linked business. Despite this, Al-Hallak was never arrested or deported.

From ISAT Turmoil to $1.7M Michigan Mosque Victory

In the wake of the controversy, the Islamic Society of Arlington opted not to renew Moataz Al-Hallak’s contract. But Al-Hallak and his supporters resisted, allegedly “assaulting and threatening board members” and “tampering with mail”. These actions prompted the board to file a civil lawsuit and a restraining order.

Finally, Moataz Al-Hallak gave up and moved to Laurel, Maryland, where, coincidentally, he lived at the same time as several of the 9/11 hijackers, who had resided in the area shortly before the attacks. Al-Hallak was questioned again by federal prosecutors but was not charged with anything.

Al-Hallak later moved to Michigan, where he settled in Ann Arbor as imam of the Muslim Community Association (MCA) of Ann Arbor and Vicinity. The associated school, the Michigan Islamic Academy, applied in 2011 to the Pittsfield Charter Township to rezone or obtain a special use permit for a 26-acre parcel but it was denied, citing master plan incompatibility and traffic.

As a result, the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) requested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) step in. As always, the local news prominently featured a CAIR representative – in this case, CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid – claiming that the town denied the project due to “anti-Muslim bigotry”.

Under then-President Barack Obama, Pittsfield, facing massive legal costs for daring to deny the project, settled in 2014, paying $1.7 million (one of the largest payouts ever to a mosque), approving the full project, and agreeing to sensitivity training for officials.

According to Leo Hohmann of WND, the settlement gave Moataz Al-Hallak’s mosque the right “to build a 70,000-square-foot Islamic school, a residential development consisting of 22 duplex units and three single-family homes, plus a park…”

Ironically, the Michigan Islamic Academy stayed put, opting to expand its existing campus. Instead, the Hidaya Muslim Community Center will build a 58,000-square-foot community center on the same original land parcel.

Main Al Qudah Comes to the Islamic Society of Arlington in Texas

As the Islamic Society of Arlington in Texas was facing significant scrutiny for its terror ties, Al Qudah was hired to help stabilize it. A strange choice, as it will be revealed that Al Qudah has deep terror ties himself.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, November 9, 2001, Page 29:

Main Al-Qudah, a 32-year-old who had lectured on Islamic studies in Saudi Arabia, was hired to replace al-Hallak, a new board was elected, and the new leaders set about trying to heal the wounds.

Read the full article here