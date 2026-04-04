The 8th Annual “Muslim Day on the Hill,” organized by the American Muslim Advisory Council, shows how once again, state lawmakers in red states are opening their doors to organizations pushing for Sharia, with ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations and operatives.

On April 1, the Tennessee State Capitol was invaded by hundreds of Islamic activists, families, and students bused in for the 8th Annual “Muslim Day on the Hill,” organized by the controversial American Muslim Advisory Council (AMAC Tennessee).

AMAC openly bragged in pre-event propaganda that they aimed to make the gathering “larger [and] record breaking,” providing free transportation, lunch, and “goodies” to maximize turnout and pressure lawmakers. Their stated goal: “protect our community infrastructure” and “defend family stability” – Islamic code for shielding mosques, demanding halal mandates, prayer rooms in schools, and insulating their parallel societies from any scrutiny or counter-terrorism oversight.

This was not civic engagement; this was coordinated political infiltration by a group with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood network. AMAC has maintained a close working relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), repeatedly collaborating on “hate crime” statements and joint advocacy while CAIR promotes AMAC’s “Islamophobia” surveys.

This event was a clear example of Islam’s insidious two-front strategy: an internal front that builds isolated, cradle-to-grave Sharia-compliant parallel societies — shielding mosques, families, schools, and community structures from Western integration or oversight — and an external front that uses organized lobbying, bused-in pressure, school student mobilization, and “Islamophobia” accusations to infiltrate government institutions and silence opposition. AMAC’s own language of “protect[ing] our community infrastructure” reveals the internal goal, while the record-breaking lobbying push shows the external infiltration in action.

Meet the Team

AMAC’s own leadership and board expose even more: former director Paul “Iesa” Galloway served as the founding Executive Director of CAIR Houston.

On Palestine and terror? Galloway didn’t just flirt with the cause — he platformed it. Back in 2009, he conducted a friendly MuslimMatters interview with Hamas financier George Galloway, promoter of the Viva Palestina convoys that delivered money directly to Hamas. Earlier that same year, Galloway personally handed £25,000 in cash and vehicles directly to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at a press conference in Gaza. Paul Galloway proudly amplified the “resistance” narrative that funnels sympathy and resources to a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The same Viva Palestina convoy network that Galloway promoted also included Jomana Jihad Qaddour — now a Senior Syria Advisor at the U.S. State Department — who spoke at a 2009 MAS Freedom Foundation Viva Palestina fundraiser with George Galloway and participated in related convoy activities. RAIR Foundation USA’s reporting has highlighted how such networks continue to place individuals with troubling Islamic ties into sensitive positions of influence.

Another board member, Dr. Saleh Sbenaty, serves as adviser to the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at Middle Tennessee State University – the Muslim Brotherhood’s premier campus recruitment arm, whose 1991 internal memo explicitly outlined the MB’s “grand jihad” to destroy America from within.

Sbenaty has been photographed standing shoulder-to-shoulder with CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad—himself a self-proclaimed Hamas supporter and leader of an organization named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial.

Drost Kokoye, a founding board member and longtime activist with AMAC Tennessee, embodies the raw anti-American venom lurking behind the group’s polished “civic engagement” facade. According to Canary Mission’s extensive dossier, Kokoye has repeatedly trashed the United States as “occupied territory” and a “country of occupiers,” while declaring the U.S. Constitution a document that “writes white supremacy into law.”

She has called for police, sheriffs, National Guard, military, and prison workers to quit their jobs because they are paid with “blood money from the white supremacist fascist state.” Her social media history is littered with “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chants; she has protested with Students for Justice in Palestine and the Muslim Student Association and openly supported domestic terrorists like Assata Shakur.

All Roads Lead Back to Qadhi

AMAC’s documented partnership with terror-tied Yasir Qadhi reveals the organization’s deep alignment with one of America’s most dangerous Islamic operatives. RAIR Foundation USA’s investigative reporting on Qadhi and the EPIC City project helped trigger multiple state investigations in Texas. Qadhi, who previously lived and taught in Tennessee, left the state to become the resident scholar and imam at the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). There, he has actively pushed the EPIC City project — a large proposed housing development criticized as a blueprint for Sharia-compliant parallel societies that reject Western law.

In January 2017, AMAC proudly hosted Qadhi as the main speaker for its “110th for 100%” Muslim Community Day & Jummah event at the Tennessee State Capitol, where he delivered the Friday khutbah within the Capitol complex.

RAIR Foundation has exposed Qadhi as a Saudi-trained Salafi cleric who has openly rejected democracy, declares that following any system of laws other than Sharia “negates one’s testimony of Islam,” and insists “the best system of rule is what the Quran itself calls Sharia.”

Qadhi has called for Muslims to infiltrate every level of American power, openly stating, “We need Muslims in the government… We need Muslims in the Pentagon. We need Muslims in the FBI… and yes, we even need [them] in the CIA,” while boasting that America’s freedoms are the perfect “launchpad” for generational Islamic domination.

This is the same Yasir Qadhi who has refused to condemn Hamas, praised Muslim Brotherhood-linked figures, defended convicted terrorists, and pushed Sharia enclaves like EPIC City in Texas as blueprints for parallel societies that reject Western law.

By rolling out the red carpet for Qadhi at the Tennessee Capitol, AMAC didn’t just invite a speaker — it legitimized a strategist actively working to replace the U.S. Constitution with Sharia supremacy from within.

Partnering with Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

AMAC has repeatedly partnered with ICNA Relief — the charitable arm of the Islamic Circle of North America — on major community events, including health fairs, back-to-school backpack distributions for nearly 1,000 children, and leadership trainings for Muslim youth. These are not random acts of charity; they are coordinated operations that funnel resources, legitimacy, and influence through AMAC’s political lobbying machine straight into the heart of Tennessee governance.

RAIR Foundation has repeatedly exposed ICNA as one of the most insidious Muslim Brotherhood-aligned operations on American soil. ICNA was founded in 1968 as the American branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical South Asian Islamic movement whose militant wing, Hizbul Mujahideen, has been directly linked to terrorism and even the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed.

ICNA does not hide its supremacist mission. Its own 2010 Member Handbook lays out a five-stage strategy of deceptive dawah (proselytizing) that begins with infiltration of Western institutions and ends with the “eradication of Western political, economic, and social systems in favor of Islamic dominance” and the re-establishment of a global Caliphate under Sharia.

This terror-tied group has launched aggressive dawah campaigns featuring door-to-door proselytizing, billboards, and street booths to convert American “infidels,” while its “Why Islam” teams infiltrate public schools and partner with Muslim Students Association (MSA) chapters — the Muslim Brotherhood’s primary campus recruitment arm — to hand out Qurans, hijabs, and Sharia pamphlets to American children.

In Texas, ICNA’s extremism has gone even further. The group erected Christmas-season billboards in Houston that deliberately distorted Jesus, denied His divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection, and portrayed Christians as “the most vile of creatures” in order to provoke conversions and assert Islamic supremacy during Christianity’s holiest season.

At the same time, ICNA Dallas hosted events promoting a full-blown “Red-Green Alliance” between Marxism and Islam — events titled “From Marxism to Islam: The Revolutionary Road of Allah” that fused radical leftist revolutionaries with jihadist ideology to destabilize American values from within.

AMAC’s Attacks on Rep. Andy Ogles

AMAC wasted no time launching a coordinated smear campaign against Rep. Andy Ogles after the courageous Tennessee Republican dared to state the obvious: “Muslims don’t belong in American society” and “pluralism is a lie.”

In their official statement, AMAC branded Ogles’ comments “irresponsible” and claimed they echo “language that has historically been used to marginalize many communities,” while insisting that any restriction on Muslim immigration is “unconstitutional.”

This is classic taqiyya from a group tied to Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations: cry “Islamophobia” the moment a lawmaker defends American sovereignty and Western civilization against the demographic and ideological invasion that has brought crime, parallel societies, and Sharia demands to Tennessee soil.

AMAC Tennessee didn’t stop at issuing its own statement smearing Rep. Andy Ogles. The group quickly joined forces with the Nashville Immigrant Caucus to stage a joint press conference attacking the Congressman’s blunt warnings about Muslim incompatibility with American society.

In the Instagram reel posted by controversial Councilwoman and Sharia advocate Zulfat Suara — a Nigerian immigrant and Tennessee’s first Muslim lawmaker who is herself a former AMAC board member— the two organizations condemned Rep. Ogles’ comments as “hateful rhetoric.”

Suara claimed the remarks send a message that Muslim communities must “endure bigotry quietly,” with rights that are “negotiable” and belonging that is “conditional.”

Rep. Ogles’ statements — including calls for remigration and ending chain migration from hostile nations — represent common-sense resistance to the very stealth jihad AMAC advances through lobbying days, school accommodation demands, and partnerships with Islamic supremacists. Instead of addressing real concerns about integration failures, honor violence, or mosque networks tied to extremism, AMAC demands Republicans submit to their narrative or face accusations of bigotry.

Founded to Push Sharia and Still Welcomed to the Capitol

AMAC was literally founded in 2012 to kill Tennessee’s anti-Sharia legislation and has continued that mission, recently celebrating the removal of “Sharia Law” references and surveillance provisions from bills aimed at stopping transnational repression and foreign Islamic interference. They push for prayer spaces, halal options, and “Islamophobia” training in public schools while sending students from Islamic academies to lobby at the Capitol — turning children into political pawns for a supremacist ideology.

The 2026 event followed the exact same playbook. Post-event reports confirmed that over 110 Tennessee Muslims from Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, and other cities — including students from multiple Islamic academies — participated, securing 35 meetings with lawmakers. This granted direct access to GOP power brokers in a Republican-dominated legislature, with Tennessee Republicans rolling out the red carpet for operatives tied to the Muslim Brotherhood network and enabling the very stealth jihad AMAC and its Brotherhood-aligned allies have pursued for over a decade.

Tennessee fought hard against Sharia creep in the past. Yet here we are in 2026, with Islamic lobbyists boasting about “securing our future” inside the seat of state power while taxpayer-funded Islamic schools churn out the next generation of activists.

The message from AMAC is unmistakable: the Muslim community is “engaged, organized, and committed to advocating for justice.” Their version of justice is submission.

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