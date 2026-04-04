RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2d

I live in Tennessee. And I am pissed.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

Let’s cut the bullshit that this is normal civic theater—this is a power play dressed up as outreach, and anyone with eyes can see it. When busloads of organized activists flood a state capitol, lock in meetings, and push a coordinated agenda, that’s not grassroots—it’s strategy. And strategy wins. The real scandal isn’t that they showed up—it’s that lawmakers rolled out the carpet without demanding hard answers, transparency, or accountability. If there are ideological or foreign-linked agendas in the mix, expose them, prove them, and confront them head-on. Because power doesn’t wait—and if you don’t challenge it, it doesn’t just grow, it takes over.

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