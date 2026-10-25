Fox News’ Bret Baier cornered Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed during an interview, putting him on the spot about Medicare-for-All and his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed lost it and refused to answer while being predictably rude and spouting taqiyya.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed blows when it comes to debates and interviews. He simply cannot answer questions, constantly speaks over others, and gets apoplectic when quizzed on his Muslim Brotherhood ties. When he craters, he then throws the “Islamophobia” card and claims everything is taken out of context. The problem is that his history of terrorist ties and Islamic intentions are taken totally in context. El-Sayed knows it but can’t two-step like most dishonest politicians… therefore, you get an angry munchkin pitching a fit.

Baier Confronts El-Sayed

El-Sayed did it again in his latest interview on Friday with Fox News’ Bret Baier when he was questioned over universal healthcare and his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Awkward doesn’t begin to describe the exchange. When Baier asked him about his connection to the terrorist-tied Islamic group and his signature on a 2012 letter that concerned the Muslim Brotherhood and former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, El-Sayed attempted to stop the reporter from asking the question. When that didn’t work, he said, “I never will be a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The letter, published in Arabic on the Egyptian news website Al-Ahram Gate, called on Morsi to “purge the media and the police as quickly as possible” and expressed support for what it described as his “revolutionary decisions.”

First of all, that’s classic Islamic taqiyya, and it’s twisting the question. He refused to address his ties to the Brotherhood, past and present. Listen to how he carefully words his non-answers.

A Communist Version of Medicare-for-All

The interview started out normal enough until the two began discussing Medicare-for-All. El-Sayed has supported it, even going so far as to write a book on it. It’s a staple of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform.

Baier wanted an answer from El-Sayed on whether private insurance plans would remain available under the government-provided healthcare plan.

“Millions of Michiganders have private insurance through work, including guys at the UAW negotiated hard for these deals. Will you tell them today that their plan goes away?” Baier asked.

“No, I don’t want to take away anything,” El-Sayed claimed.

“How is that possible?” Baier countered.

El-Sayed tried to muddy the waters again by comparing the private versus government-provided healthcare plans to public versus private schools. Which, of course, is nonsensical.

“I’m fine with people keeping their private insurance if that’s what they want, but I want guaranteed public insurance for everybody,” he contended.

“Will the price tag and the middle-class taxes go up? Yes or no?” Baier asked.

“Prices that people are paying are going to go down,” El-Sayed responded.

Baier doesn’t give up easily and dug in further.

“How much will the average family have to pay?” he persisted.

El-Sayed responded by talking about taxing billionaires more. The Muslim communist can’t answer even one question without turning to leftist talking points that have absolutely nothing to do with the topic at hand.

“Well, sucks for them.”

Then Baier dealt a death blow on the subject, reminding the Muslim progressive that he said during an interview about people who would have to wait longer for MRIs under his healthcare plan, “Well, sucks for them.”

“And asked about the quality of care and wait times, you were asked about that. If a family needs MRIs under a government-run plan and you responded, ‘Well, sucks for them,’” Baier pressed.

“No, I did not say, ‘Sucks for them,’” El-Sayed asserted.

“Well, that’s the quote,” Baier pointed out.

The trouble with lying in today’s culture is that you are very likely to be caught on video. El-Sayed was in this instance, and his taqiyya just didn’t cut it.

“You’re going to selectively pick a quote out of context,” El-Sayed predictably whined.

“It’s your quote,” Baier bluntly pointed out.

Later, El-Sayed said he would take back the comment, as if this was some kind of do-over.

“I’d like to understand the whole quote,” he whinged.

Melting Down Over the Muslim Brotherhood

Then he really lost it when Baier moved on to El-Sayed’s and his family’s connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Mike Rogers has been hitting this Muslim Brotherhood thing. I know you don’t want to talk about your family and history there. But he goes back –” Baier started.

“No, no, no… Let me just stop there. You are asking this question to raise a question about if I have dual loyalty,” El-Sayed said, interrupting Baier and talking over him.

Baier interjected, “I’m not. This is specific; his campaign cites a 2012 statement –”

“Let me just be clear, my loyalty will be to the Constitution of the United States. And as every senator who’s ever served, I’ll swear an oath to the Constitution,” the Sharia-compliant Muslim swore.

Sure, he will – right after he’s sworn in on the Quran.

“So, I’m not interested – I’m not interested in whatever you pull out in a 2012 statement in a letter. You’re going to — pull that out of context,“ he angrily stated, trying to prevent Baier from asking him anything further on the subject.

“Don’t be Rogers’ campaign,” El-Sayed added.

“I’m asking a question,” Baier continued.

El-Sayed then condescendingly ordered Baier to “be a journalist.”

“I am,” Baier shot back.

“So, as a journalist, if you’re asking me a question about my allegiance of the Constitution, I have never been a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. I never will be a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. I’m interested in serving the United States. I’m interested in swearing an oath to the Constitution that every senator has sworn an oath to,” he reiterated, not answering the question once again.

“If the question about my faith is the issue, which Mike Rogers wants it to be, I think it is sad and beneath him, and frankly beneath the President of the United States to make that an issue because, under our Constitution, you’re guaranteed the right to pray as you choose to pray,” El-Sayed railed, throwing the “Islamophobia” card for all he was worth.

What a lying piece of work. No wonder Democrats in Michigan are lining up to vote for Republican Mike Rogers. What El-Sayed is offering is Sharia and communism wrapped into one nasty little bundle, and even leftists can’t stomach it.

His concession speech can’t come soon enough.

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