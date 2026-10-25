RAIR Foundation USA

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TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
1d

I am Islamofatigued and he needs to shut his Islamopiehole.

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Jeff Payne's avatar
Jeff Payne
1d

Abdul El-Sayed has proven to be a liar. It's not difficult to see what he believes. Are voters smart enough to realize he intends to destroy the fabric of America? Please Michigan, the nation is watching, and we are praying you will stand up for America. Abdul El-Sayed is pretending to be a loving American -- that is so far from reality. Just look at his record. He is evil!

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