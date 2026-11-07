RAIR Foundation USA

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Sandy C's avatar
Sandy C
4hEdited

Is fraud a felony? I don’t think a felon can be in gov’t office…???

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Laurie K's avatar
Laurie K
5h

How can this be legal???? What has happened to our country???? Corruption condoned in plain sight!!!! REPROBATES!!!

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