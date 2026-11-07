St. Cloud, Minnesota just elected its first Muslim Somali Rep. named Abdi Daisane. He’s part of the communist Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL). His wife brags that she’s an illegal alien and his daycare business has been linked to massive fraud. Instead of investigating fraud, Minnesota is actively enabling it.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Following the “Learing” fraud scandal in Minnesota, naturally, voters there would elect the Muslim owner of a Somali daycare center that has faced scrutiny over state and federal funding and is linked to a massive fraud settlement. Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) candidate Abdi Daisane beat the Republican incumbent to win Minnesota’s House District 14A seat in St. Cloud, Minnesota, becoming the first Somali-born lawmaker in the statehouse from St. Cloud. He’s one of three DFLers elected. Another Muslim communist ascends to America’s halls of power.

Over 20 locations in Minneapolis were raided in April as federal officials moved to crack down on the alleged fraud linked to Somali-run businesses after journalist Nick Shirley exposed fraudulent daycares, according to Breitbart News.

Unsurprisingly, Daisane delivered a portion of his victory speech in Somali. Why not? He supports the Ummah, not the Constitution, and he’s doing this for Somalia and to conquer the US from within.

Another Daycare with a Long List of Violations and Suspected Fraud

Daisane is the CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud. His business has received $7.29 million from the state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018, according to Fox News.

That same business has also received $598,251.62 from the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 2020. A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently paid an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center’s sponsor for CACFP funds. Nothing to see here… at all.

According to a press release from the settlement, Partners in Nutrition “knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the Minnesota False Claims Act.”

The business has had many violations going back years.

Literally Nothing to See Here

Fox News paid a visit to the business and did not see any activity. The Blooming Kids Child Care Center is located along a main road in St. Cloud’s small downtown. A paper sign on a wooden front door that faces the street directs visitors to a different entrance. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows next to the door are covered with tinted, mirrored film. You can’t see in to find out whether business is actually taking place.

A parking lot sits mostly empty, and behind the building is a fenced-in playground, anchored by two children’s jungle gyms that appear to fill most of the area. But on Thursday, no children.

Blooming Kids Child Care Center was first opened in 2018. The facility is licensed to serve up to 113 children and is scheduled for a license renewal in December.

Daisane’s Wife Brags About Being Here Illegally

From Fox News:

Alpha News reported on the funding in late October, and spoke with a nearby worker who said they never saw children entering or exiting the childcare facility. The outlet also reported that Blooming Kids Child Care Center has been cited for over a dozen violations. Additionally, questions about the immigration status of Daisane’s wife, Ayaan Aydid, have circulated online after a video surfaced of her detailing to the BBC how she crossed into the United States at the southern border.

Photos posted on the Blooming Kids Child Care Center Facebook page show his wife, Ayaan Kaaba, inside what appears to be a classroom at the daycare.

Alpha News previously reported that a BBC News Somali article from 2023 featured Kaaba describing how she crossed the US-Mexico border to be with Daisane, according to an English translation.

“I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love,” Kaaba claimed at the time, referring to Daisane, according to the translation.

The BBC article went further, describing Kaaba as “one of hundreds of Somalis who have jumped the US-Mexico border wall.”

Outrage on Social Media

When Daisane swept to victory during the midterm election, social media was incensed, but not shocked.

Conservative Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation nailed it:

MINNESOTASTAN OFFICIALLY LOST – SOMALI DAYCARE OWNER TIED TO $18.5M FRAUD SETTLEMENT JUST WON A STATE HOUSE SEAT I have been warning America for years about Abdi Daisane and his Somali First Wife…. Abdi is the CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center and he just flipped a long-held Republican seat in District 14A and becomes the first Somali-born lawmaker from St. Cloud. He delivered part of his victory speech in Somali. This is the exact pattern warned about for over a year. Daisane spent 18 years in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp and arrived in the US as an adult. […] His wife, Ayaan Aydid (also known as Ayaan Kaaba), has operated almost entirely in Somali. When he announced his run, her public response was not in English and was not addressed to Minnesota voters – it was written in Somali and directed at Somalis. Her online presence is Somali-language nationalism with virtually zero engagement with the district or American civic life. Video has also circulated of her describing to the BBC how she crossed the southern border. The model is now complete: refugee camp → taxpayer-funded daycare empire in a state drowning in the largest childcare and social-services fraud scandals in US history → local boards → primary win → general election victory → seat in the legislature writing the rules for the same industry. He is campaigning to expand the exact programs already looted for hundreds of millions. When the same networks operate the centers, collect the money, and now hold legislative power, accountability disappears. Investigations get labeled racism. Audits become Islamophobia. Minnesota voters just handed a seat to the man whose business sits at the intersection of that fraud ecosystem. The conquest by demographic change and parallel allegiance is no longer a warning. It is the result. The state is cooked.

“We are a lost state,” Red Ax Strategies President Matt Brodsky wrote on X. “We should cede it to Canada.”

“MINNESOTA IS SO FREAKING COOKED,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty posted on X.

“Minnesota is done,” conservative personality Gunther Eagleman lamented.

ACT for America founder Bridgette Gabriel sent a post about Daisane’s election — and his purported illegal immigrant wife — to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“[G]reat opportunity to do something about this,” she said.

Nothing will be done about it. Daisane is one among many Muslims and communists who were elected in the blue wave during the midterms that swept the nation. They are on their way to Congress in their Jihad to conquer us from within.

It’s another huge step in the US toward civilizational conquest, and Americans are facilitating their own demise.

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