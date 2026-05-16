In a show of force, Muslim men are blocking streets with public prayer directly outside an all-girls Jewish school in New York City — this is their established pattern all across the world, continuing unchecked under Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A threatening video circulating on X shows a group of grown Muslim men prostrating themselves in the streets directly in front of an all-girls Jewish school in Brooklyn. The school, located in Inna Vernikov’s district, is filled with young Jewish girls. Vernikov, a vocal defender of the Jewish community and co-chair of the NYC Council’s Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, immediately called out the disturbing scene.

In her viral post on May 15, 2026, Vernikov wrote:

This is an ALL GIRLS Jewish school in my district. I’m all for prayer and free speech, but why do a bunch of GROWN MEN need to do this right outside of a school full of little Jewish girls??? Is not this what MOSQUES are for? Is this intentional? Mayor Mamdani @NYCMayor any words of wisdom on why all of a sudden they’d feel compelled to do this?”

The councilwoman’s question cuts to the heart of the matter: Why here? Why now? And why in front of little Jewish girls?

New York City has over 300 mosques and countless Islamic prayer spaces. Yet these men chose to shut down a public street and perform their ritual prayer in full view of a Jewish school. This is not about religious freedom — it’s a calculated display of dominance.

For years, RAIR Foundation Editor-in-Chief Amy Mek has exposed this exact tactic as “weaponized public prayer.” Across Europe and now in American cities, Islamic supremacists have turned street prayers into a tool of territorial assertion, intimidation, and soft jihad. When mosques and Islamic schools are plentiful (NYC has 300 masjids and 30 full-time Muslim schools), spilling into streets isn’t a necessity — it’s provocation. It forces non-Muslims to witness, accommodate, and submit to Islamic rituals in public spaces that belong to everyone.

Mek has documented this pattern repeatedly: from France, where police shield imams leading prayers that block entire neighborhoods, to New York itself, where mass Eid prayers transform streets into open-air mosques. It’s not organic worship. It’s organized, expanding, and designed to signal control.

Why are these Muslim supremacists not arrested for their threatening behavior right in front of an all-girls Jewish school in New York City?

Oh, that’s right — because New York now has Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim socialist mayor who took office in January 2026. Under his leadership, the city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism has been called a “black hole” with no public resources, no website, and zero visible action against the daily harassment of Jewish New Yorkers.

Instead of protecting vulnerable Jewish children, the message from City Hall appears to be: Muslims get a free pass to intimidate little Jewish girls. No arrests. No consequences. Just more “prayer” that conveniently happens to terrorize the very community facing skyrocketing attacks since October 7, 2023.

Councilwoman Vernikov is right to demand answers. This isn’t random. It’s intentional. And it’s happening because the people in charge refuse to stop it.

New Yorkers deserve to know: When will Mayor Mamdani put an end to the weaponized public prayer that is turning streets into battlegrounds and schools into targets? Or is this the new normal under his watch?

The Jewish community and every American who values Western civilization over supremacist intimidation is watching.

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