Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed compared beating a given opponent to putting an “ogre on a pike” to send a message. He wasn’t referring to his opponent Stevens; he was referrning to PA Senator John Fetterman who said he’d rather be “Senator Shrek” than be “Pontiac Platner.”

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Making barbarism great again… communist Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed let the head out of the bag, sharing his idea of what victory would look like against his opponent. The Democrat is running against Rep. Haley Stevens, who was just endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the midterm clash intensifies. El-Sayed wasn’t referring to Stevens, but it came across that way.

“Ogre on a Pike”

The comment came during a recent Zoom meeting, according to Politico. El-Sayed remarked that a win in the Aug. 4 midterm and another one in November would bolster his political platform to push the progressive movement forward, and, one would assume, the underlying Muslim one as well.

“You’re gonna spend $60 million to beat me — OK, two can play at that game. And then what happens is, ideally, you put one ogre on a pike, and then everyone else gets the message, and all of a sudden starts to sound a lot different,” El-Sayed asserted, according to audio of the meeting obtained by Politico’s Playbook.

(Audio Credit: Politico)

Ironically, the comment came as El-Sayed, a raging antisemite, was hypocritically comparing himself to David from the Bible.

From Politico:

El-Sayed was responding to a supporter, who asked how he planned to use his “voice at a time when, unfortunately, we’re not going to get any policy over the finish line,” referring to the final two years of the Trump administration. In his response, El-Sayed framed the race, which has seen a historic level of spending by AIPAC’s political arm, as one of biblical stakes: He likened himself to David and the forces that have lined up against him to Goliath. “I need to use the platform that I have, and frankly, AIPAC and all the other corporations are going to give me if I win this race,” El-Sayed said. “What they don’t really realize is that in spending so much money, they’re turning me into David, right? So, like, if I’m the guy who came through and beat Goliath, now all of a sudden you just gave me the best platform in the entire U.S. Senate, which I love because then guess where all eyes are going to be?”

Eyeing 2028

“Michigan is going to be, what state number five — first big swing state on the whole map. I love that for us, which means that I get to then start paving the pathway for 2028 and who will be the next president,” El-Sayed said concerning 2028. “What I’m trying to do in this race right now… is to offer compelling ways or offer sort of memes that people can pick up who are running for president to sound like we need them to sound.”

El-Sayed addressed “organizing downward and outward” as part of a larger progressive project with national implications and targets.

Targeting Fetterman

“A big pickup for us could be that John Fetterman seat,” El-Sayed intoned, referring to the Democratic senator up for reelection in 2028. Democrats hate Fetterman because he loves Israel.

“They’re gonna f around and give me carte blanche to go take them out. Like that’s the best thing about the way they’re doing this is if I win… ‘Well, y’all came at me, so now I get to come at you.’ And you know, primarying people like John Fetterman, I have no problem to do that. Like I’m looking forward to it. And people are like, ‘We don’t primary the Senate.’ I’m like, watch me do it. Tell me why I should stop.”

Stevens wasn’t mentioned directly concerning the “ogre” quote. El-Sayed’s camp claims he was referencing John Fetterman.

“Abdul was clearly speaking metaphorically about the fact that he fully intends to support a primary against John Fetterman, who, despite being elected to support the values Abdul fights for, has sold out his voters and votes with Trump more than any other Democrat,” an El-Sayed spokesperson said of the comment.

Fetterman Epically Claps Back

As for Fetterman, he slayed El-Sayed with his response, “I pick being Senator Shrek over being the Pontiac Platner any day.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Fetterman, who is known for his towering stature, was also called an ‘ogre’ in a May social media video from El-Sayed.”

If we are playing “This or That,” it wouldn’t be Fetterman’s head on a pike. Just sayin’.

Love and Hate from the Left

Even El-Sayed’s fellow travelers were sickened by his remark.

According to Mediaite, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), a fierce critic of El-Sayed who has endorsed his opponent Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), sandblasted him: “Violent, vulgar threats have no place in a democratic electoral contest. With political violence on the rise, we need to be doing everything we can to lower the temperature — not raise it. It’s the American people who suffer most when we degrade the political process this way.”

El-Sayed claims not to be a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), but he is overwhelmingly supported by them and pushes every stance they have. He has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed that El-Sayed “represents the politics of the future” during a voter rally in Detroit.

“If we want a different politics, we have got to elect different politicians. And I came here to deliver one simple message: that Abdul El-Sayed represents the politics of the future,” she railed.

“And if we want to not only win a Senate majority but win a Senate majority that means something new for us, that does something new for us, if we want to pass the legislation that we need, and if we want to build a coalition big enough to actually change this country, then we have got to elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the Unites States Senate,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Political Vultures Spar for Retiring Senator’s Seat

Despite Stevens’ radical leftist leanings, she is considered to be the moderate in the race. El-Sayed and Stevens are running to see who replaces retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

“During my eight years as governor, we’ve faced tough challenges. But my north star has always been to get stuff done for Michigan. I know that’s Haley Stevens’ guiding light too,” Whitmer said in her endorsement of Stevens.

“Establishment Democrats are beyond panicked, and Gretchen Whitmer’s endorsement of Haley Stevens proves it. She is every bit as extreme as Abdul El-Sayed,” Michigan Republican Party Senior Communications Adviser Greg Manz stated. “Michiganders won’t be fooled into believing Haley Stevens is any less radical than Abdul El-Sayed.”

El-Sayed is poison. The Democrat Party’s leadership may see him as some kind of savior, but in reality, he’s political death on a cracker. Of course, none of their candidates are worth anything outside of communist schmoozing.

Except, of course, John Fetterman, more affectionately known as Senator Shrek.

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