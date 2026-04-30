Over 500 police officers from Britain, Europol, Sweden, and Ireland descended on an Islamic sect headquarters over sexual assault, modern-day slavery, and forced marriages allegations. Nine people from various countries were arrested and 13 others were charged with varying offenses.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a surprising development, British police busted nine members of a Muslim religious sect on Wednesday following the launch of a massive dawn raid over allegations of sexual abuse, forced marriages, and modern-day slavery. The media is calling it a fringe sect, but in reality, this is pretty much the norm for Islam, although this group is in a class of its own. Still, the behavior they are being busted for is in the Quran.

Modern-Day Slavery and Sexual Abuse

Over 500 officers from Cheshire Constabulary and neighboring forces brought the hammer down on three properties in Crewe, England, linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL), according to The Telegraph. The primary target was the Webb House, which is a former orphanage that is now the group’s headquarters. They went on to hit properties on Nantwich Road and Badger Avenue, according to Cheshire Constabulary. The operation also involved Europol, with officers from Ireland and Sweden supporting British police.

A single female victim evidently pointed the finger at the sect. The deviant activities are said to have taken place in 2023. She currently resides in Ireland and has accused the members of rape and sexual abuse.

Islamic Diversity

The nine taken into custody included two American men and one woman, two Mexican men, an Italian woman, a Spanish man, a Swedish woman, and an Egyptian man, the Cheshire Constabulary told The Daily Caller in an interview. All of them are still being held as the properties are being searched. Thirteen other individuals were also detained on public order charges unrelated to the core investigation.

The BBC lists the offenses as follows:

a 30-year-old Mexican man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault, and forced marriage offences

a 44-year-old Italian woman, arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and sexual assault

a 42-year-old American man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

a 42-year-old American man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences, sexual assault, and forced marriage offences

a 35-year-old Spanish man arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, assault, and forced marriage offences

a 39-year-old Swedish woman arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and sexual assault

a 35-year-old Egyptian man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and sexual assault

a 43-year-old American woman arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and sexual assault

a 30-year-old Mexican man arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and sexual assault

“Today’s operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe,” Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary told The Telegraph in an interview. “While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.”

According to officers, 56 homeschooled children were identified as being connected to the sect. Welfare centers were put in place to protect them, according to GB News. Approximately 150 members live at the compound currently.

Shia Sect with Flare

From The Daily Caller:

The sect insists 99 percent of every religion is wrong, LBC reported. The group operates in roughly 40 countries and has drawn law enforcement scrutiny well beyond Britain, according to LBC. Members have faced arrests in Algeria, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan in recent years.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light is a Shia religious sect of Islam. It was founded in 2018 by Egyptian American Abdullah Hashem, according to the Hungarian Conservative.

AROPL relocated its headquarters to the UK in 2021 from Sweden, where immigration authorities had revoked residency permits for dozens of its members. Predictably, the group decried those moves as racist persecution. It was previously based in Germany and Egypt.

They are wackier than normal Shia Muslims. AROPL allegedly combines elements of Shia Islam with conspiracy theories involving the Illuminati and aliens, contending they control US presidents. Hashem has reportedly claimed he can make the Moon disappear, cure fatal illnesses, and turn leaves into living animals. He uses platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to attract followers and recruit for the sect.

In the decades before he founded AROPL, Hashem was a documentary filmmaker whose work covered the UFO-based religion Raelism, and he was involved in producing an online documentary that sought to legitimize Illuminati conspiracy theories with Islamic scripture.

British Authorities Distance Themselves from Arresting Muslims

The group is reportedly under a separate investigation by the UK Home Office concerning its use of skilled-worker visas connected to a media company producing online religious content and YouTube videos. The sect denies any wrongdoing and claims previous investigations in Europe amounted to… You guessed it… religious persecution.

Weak-kneed British authorities were quick to take the blame off Islam, from the Hungarian Conservative:

Authorities stressed that the investigation is not directed against Islam itself or religious belief in general, but rather concerns specific criminal allegations involving individuals associated with the group. Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley stated that police are conducting a ‘detailed and robust investigation’ into allegations of ‘serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery’.

These offenders will likely get a slap on the wrist because of political correctness in the UK, considering the country has basically bent the knee to Islam. That will be followed, no doubt, by a strongly worded letter and a lot of finger-wagging as the call to prayer rings out.

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