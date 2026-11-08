RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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The Serpent's avatar
The Serpent
1h

I really hope somewhere in America there's a militia taking it all in

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Robert Leviton's avatar
Robert Leviton
1h

So to be clear, this is where all the terrorists are.

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