El-Sayed has just declared that Michigan is the “capital of Arab America” in a speech that he gave at the Arab Empowerment Summit. He’s declaring a new Caliphate as Muslims further civilizational Jihad across the nation. This is a conquest from within that now spans coast to coast in the US.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed brazenly announced that Michigan is the “capital of Arab America” during his first remarks after being elected while speaking at the Arab Empowerment Summit in Chantilly, Virginia. It was a declaration of victory and conquest. You see, it was never about healthcare or the economy… it was about civilization Jihad and spreading Islamic domination across the nation. It was done with the help of feckless politicians and useful idiots who are sewing their own demise. Welcome to Islamic America.

(Video Credit: FOX 2 Detroit)

A New Caliphate

El-Sayed’s post-election message was crystal clear… Michigan, not DC, is ground zero for Islam in America, according to the Daily Wire. It’s now the new Caliphate. By the way… the Daily Wire was the only one that really reported on this blasphemy. The media is complicit.

“I’m honored to be the next United States senator from the great state of Michigan,” El-Sayed proclaimed. “Which, of course, I know we’re here in DC, which, of course, is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America.”

That statement should send a chill down the spine of every infidel in America, especially Jews, as he’s doubling down on going after them. He is openly calling for the eradication of Israel, according to Breitbart News.

Targeting Israel and Calling for International Law

Just two days ago, during an interview with ABC News on Thursday, El-Sayed unabashedly displayed his Jew-hatred for all to see.

Host Linsey Davis asked the Islamic supremacist, “I’ve seen a lot of questions on social media, people saying, does he believe that Israel has a right to exist? How do you answer that?”

“I believe in peace, dignity, and self-determination for the Jewish Israeli people, equal to peace, dignity, and self-determination for the Palestinian people. People want to start with the current state of Israel as it exists and then say, well, we can carve out a Palestinian state with what’s left. That’d be like me and you saying, Linsey, we’re going to split a meal, and then, instead of cutting our hamburger in half, you eat, and then I have to eat what’s left,” El-Sayed responded.

“That’s not equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination. So, I’m committed to a solution that the Palestinian people and the Jewish Israeli people come to together. But we are not in that path. And I think we’ve got to get serious about the fact that, right now, in large part, that’s because our politics are really moved by an organization, AIPAC, that has spent huge amounts of money to make sure that our public policy focuses on the currently existing version of a Jewish state, right? In Israel that has created and done some terrible things with our tax dollars,” he said, taking aim at AIPAC.

“So, I want us to step back and ask, how do you get to equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination for these peoples? How do you make sure our tax dollars aren’t spent doing genocide and apartheid or making war we have no business fighting? How do we take those equal rights seriously? And how do we make sure that we’re holding ourselves accountable to international law? And it’s not just about Israel. I take the same approach to Egypt, where my family immigrated from. I take the same approach to Pakistan and to Jordan. I think we need to be the first among equals to make sure that we are enforcing international law. And when we are giving money to a country that is using our money to violate international law, that seems, to me, a good place to start,” El-Sayed stated, making it clear that just as Zohran Mamdani is, he is fully behind the International Criminal Court (ICC) going after Israel.

El-Sayed lies so effortlessly that you have to parse his words carefully. He only threw in Egypt as a distraction and taqiyya for infidels.

Furthering the Ummah and Islamic Propaganda

During the Jihadist’s election-night victory speech in Detroit, El-Sayed made it clear he stood with the Ummah and Muslims by switching between English and Arabic as supporters cheered.

“Up until right about now, you might have noticed I always say ‘Inshallah,’ or ‘God willing,’ whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned, but today, tonight, we can turn that ‘Inshallah’ into an ‘Alhamdulillah,’” El-Sayed said.

“Inshallah” means “God willing,” while “Alhamdulillah” translates to “Praise be to God.” Arabic speakers and Muslims commonly use the phrases. Especially when celebrating blowing someone up or conquering a place or population.

El-Sayed is now the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. With his deep Muslim Brotherhood ties, he will bring that terrorist-linked organization right into our halls of power, just as Mamdani brought them into the ruling roost in New York City. His election also gives Muslims a prominent voice and even more power in Washington.

He has campaigned and schmoozed with communists and terrorists. El-Sayed has also campaigned with Dearborn community leader Osama Siblani, who has called Hamas and Hezbollah “freedom fighters.” He has shown support for the Oct. 7 butchery in Israel and gushes over Gaza, accusing Israel of genocide. Does anyone really think that he won’t bring those policies to bear in the US Senate?

El-Sayed’s foot soldiers willingly spread his Islamic propaganda before his election. The New York Post reported that an editor using the name “CopyleftEverything” whitewashed El-Sayed’s Wikipedia page months before the election to make him more electable. He softened descriptions of controversies surrounding El-Sayed and removed references to tensions with Michigan’s Jewish community.

From the Daily Wire:

Among the changes, the editor revised language stating that El-Sayed had “never been granted a medical license” to say that he “did not pursue a medical license.” El-Sayed holds a medical degree from Columbia University but did not complete residency training or obtain a medical license, according to the Post. The editor also changed a description of Piker from “a controversial left-wing Twitch … streamer and political commentator” to simply “left-wing political commentator.” Other revisions removed references to El-Sayed’s hiring of a Jewish community liaison amid tensions over his criticism of Israel and opposition to military aid.

Doing Joseph Goebbels proud.

Trashing President Trump During His Victory Lap

El-Sayed just couldn’t wait to trash President Trump. On a Pod Save America podcast, he spewed hatred all over the place.

(Video Credit: Pod Save America)

“Long ago, you predicted that you would win this race by seven points, which at the time seemed like a pretty cocky and ill-considered thing to say. Then you won the race by seven points. People are still calling you cocky,” podcast host Jon Favreau said during the interview. “How do you see yourself?”

“I think there is a responsibility that we have to engage with [Trump] as the unserious fool that he is,” El-Sayed viciously replied.

“I just think there’s a responsibility for us to walk out of ‘The West Wing’ episode that our politics used to feel like and into the reality of where we are,” he stated.

“I say that because if you’ve ever watched a bully in a room, if you don’t stand up to the bully, it’s not like the bully will just go away. The bully just gets stronger,” El-Sayed remarked.

The only bully here is an Islamic one, who has basically declared himself Caliph of Michigan and beyond. He’ll have to wrestle with Mamdani over that proclamation.

El-Sayed is openly telling America what is happening and what is to come via Islam. People better start listening before the entire country is praying to Allah five times a day.

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