A viral video that was posted on X on November 22, 2025, by the user CheckMate (@Checkmatedsl) shows a Minnesota sheriff addressing Somali Minnesotans in his native language, not English. According to reports, he calls non-Somali-born Minnesotans “foreigners,” and bluntly states that he is here to serve Somalis first. The video has over 1.2 million views.

(Video Credit: North American Somali TV)

Allegiance to Somalia over the US

He reportedly goes by the moniker Sheriff JJ, and the outreach event was obviously meant for Somali Muslims in the area. Other officers address the foreign-born audience as well.

The video was translated, and the sheriff is heard stating on North America Somali TV that he is a “police officer for Somalians first in the U.S. and abroad,” as reported by Libs of TikTok on X.

“As Somalian police officers, we work for you (Somalians) day and night, we stand for you and serve you,” read the translation appearing on the clip that Libs of TikTok shared from the account @Checkmatedsl, who is an independent journalist. “As you know, we came to this country as refugees. There were no Somali police officers. So now that we have been hired, it means we are working for our own people (Somalians).”

The officer continued, “We understand the culture. We understand the language. We understand the way of life. That’s why we are different from foreigners or white officers.”

“We help bridge that gap,” he added, “And know this … every Somalian police officer, whether you’re in the homeland or abroad, works for you (Somalians).”

Minnesota has a problem

This is not an outlier. Muslim police and political leaders, such as Representative and Squad member Ilhan Omar (D-MN), say the very same thing over and over again.

The mayoral race in Minneapolis resulted in Omar Fateh being defeated, not because the overwhelming Muslim population didn’t want an Islamic mayor, but because of a feud between Somali clans. Fateh also pledged his loyalty to Somalia. Instead, they elected a communist, Jacob Frey, who was more than happy to give his acceptance speech in Somali and bow to the Ummah.

Representative Deqa Dhalac (D-ME) was called out by the Department of Homeland Security for referring to “our country of Somalia,” as well.

Then you have Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who groveled before the Islamic Ummah for linking crime to “groups of East African kids,” who come from surrounding communities. A Change.org petition got him to walk back those comments and bend the knee.

President Trump just announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis due to massive fraud being committed in those communities. It involves millions of taxpayer dollars being laundered to the terror group Al-Shabaab out of Somalia and is long overdue.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali diaspora in the US, with estimates ranging from 70,000 to more than 80,000 residents who are concentrated in the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area. The call to prayer for Muslims rings out five times a day there in Little Mogadishu year-round.

There are quite a few Somali-born police officers in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). The department has gone out of its way to recruit heavily from the Muslim community there, just as New York City is doing. They hired their first Somali-born female officer, Ikran Mohamed, in 2024. The NYPD has a whole lot more than that on board.

Americans blast the Somali community over its loyalties

Reaction to the video was intense. Many want the Somalis deported, whether they are actual American citizens or not. Police who are Somali even have their own police union called the Somali American Police Association (SAPA). This could easily be another step toward Sharia law.

Share