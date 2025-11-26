RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
2h

Muslims are not eligible to take the oath of citizenship in the USA, let alone the oath of office.

That is because in Sharia, non-Muslims are not equal to Muslims and women are not equal to men. Islam considers Sharia law to be over every law, including our Constitution.

Leaving Islam is a death sentence, and criticizing Islam or their Mohammad is also a death sentence, so there is no freedom of religion or freedom of speech in Islam. The 1st and 14th Amendments are null and void under Sharia, and all non-muslims and women are inferior under Sharia law.

In addition, lying is OK in Islam to advance Islam and fool people. Hiyal, taqqiyah, tawriya, ketman, muruna. Those are forms of lying. Nobody can trust a Muslim to take an oath truthfully; so one may go through the motions, but it is fake. They realize Americans do not know what Islam is all about. Islam is not a religion. Islam is a totalitarian political ideology, camouflaged as a religion, probably because Mohammad envied Christians and Jews.

Islam seeks world domination, and has done so for 1400 years. They could have done it by now, but Islam produces nothing. Instead they have drowned the world in blood.

9/11/1565; a huge Muslim armada besieged the island of Malta. They needed to get rid of the Knights of Malta before attempting to invade Italy. The Knights were vastly outnumbered...but they won. 

9/11/1683; the Siege of Vienna by an enormous Muslim army. King John 3 Sobieski of Poland defeated them. 

9/11/1697; the Battle of Zenta. They lost. They invaded Spain with no provocation in 711 AD, and were there for almost 800 years before the Spanish managed to get them out. Charles Martel defeated them in Tours in 732 AD. The Battle of Lepanto, Oct 1571. They attacked Constantinople without provocation, and drowned it in blood in 1453. Within 100 years of Mohammad's death in 632 AD, they had gone west to Spain and east to what is now India, destroying the Persian empire on the way. They "converted" people by force and fear. On 9/11/2001, they won. George W. Bush should have bombed Mecca to dust and come home. Just like President Trump did with Iran.

The best book is Ali Sina Understanding Muhammad: A Psychological Analysis of Islam's Founder ( Prove this book wrong for $100,000 ) No Muslim should be allowed into the USA. The McCarran-Walters Act of 1952 excluded Communists, but it is no longer in force. However, Muslims are here to destroy the USA. Nihad Awad made that clear, and others make no secret of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wilma's avatar
Wilma
7m

Deport every Somalian!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture