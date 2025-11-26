Muslim Sheriff Calls Non-Somali-Born Minnesotans ‘Foreigners,’ Claims He Serves Somalis First
A viral video that was posted on X on November 22, 2025, by the user CheckMate (@Checkmatedsl) shows a Minnesota sheriff addressing Somali Minnesotans in his native language, not English. According to reports, he calls non-Somali-born Minnesotans “foreigners,” and bluntly states that he is here to serve Somalis first. The video has over 1.2 million views.
(Video Credit: North American Somali TV)
Allegiance to Somalia over the US
He reportedly goes by the moniker Sheriff JJ, and the outreach event was obviously meant for Somali Muslims in the area. Other officers address the foreign-born audience as well.
The video was translated, and the sheriff is heard stating on North America Somali TV that he is a “police officer for Somalians first in the U.S. and abroad,” as reported by Libs of TikTok on X.
“As Somalian police officers, we work for you (Somalians) day and night, we stand for you and serve you,” read the translation appearing on the clip that Libs of TikTok shared from the account @Checkmatedsl, who is an independent journalist. “As you know, we came to this country as refugees. There were no Somali police officers. So now that we have been hired, it means we are working for our own people (Somalians).”
The officer continued, “We understand the culture. We understand the language. We understand the way of life. That’s why we are different from foreigners or white officers.”
“We help bridge that gap,” he added, “And know this … every Somalian police officer, whether you’re in the homeland or abroad, works for you (Somalians).”
Minnesota has a problem
This is not an outlier. Muslim police and political leaders, such as Representative and Squad member Ilhan Omar (D-MN), say the very same thing over and over again.
The mayoral race in Minneapolis resulted in Omar Fateh being defeated, not because the overwhelming Muslim population didn’t want an Islamic mayor, but because of a feud between Somali clans. Fateh also pledged his loyalty to Somalia. Instead, they elected a communist, Jacob Frey, who was more than happy to give his acceptance speech in Somali and bow to the Ummah.
Representative Deqa Dhalac (D-ME) was called out by the Department of Homeland Security for referring to “our country of Somalia,” as well.
Then you have Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who groveled before the Islamic Ummah for linking crime to “groups of East African kids,” who come from surrounding communities. A Change.org petition got him to walk back those comments and bend the knee.
President Trump just announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis due to massive fraud being committed in those communities. It involves millions of taxpayer dollars being laundered to the terror group Al-Shabaab out of Somalia and is long overdue.
Minnesota is home to the largest Somali diaspora in the US, with estimates ranging from 70,000 to more than 80,000 residents who are concentrated in the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area. The call to prayer for Muslims rings out five times a day there in Little Mogadishu year-round.
There are quite a few Somali-born police officers in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). The department has gone out of its way to recruit heavily from the Muslim community there, just as New York City is doing. They hired their first Somali-born female officer, Ikran Mohamed, in 2024. The NYPD has a whole lot more than that on board.
Americans blast the Somali community over its loyalties
Reaction to the video was intense. Many want the Somalis deported, whether they are actual American citizens or not. Police who are Somali even have their own police union called the Somali American Police Association (SAPA). This could easily be another step toward Sharia law.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Muslims are not eligible to take the oath of citizenship in the USA, let alone the oath of office.
That is because in Sharia, non-Muslims are not equal to Muslims and women are not equal to men. Islam considers Sharia law to be over every law, including our Constitution.
Leaving Islam is a death sentence, and criticizing Islam or their Mohammad is also a death sentence, so there is no freedom of religion or freedom of speech in Islam. The 1st and 14th Amendments are null and void under Sharia, and all non-muslims and women are inferior under Sharia law.
In addition, lying is OK in Islam to advance Islam and fool people. Hiyal, taqqiyah, tawriya, ketman, muruna. Those are forms of lying. Nobody can trust a Muslim to take an oath truthfully; so one may go through the motions, but it is fake. They realize Americans do not know what Islam is all about. Islam is not a religion. Islam is a totalitarian political ideology, camouflaged as a religion, probably because Mohammad envied Christians and Jews.
Islam seeks world domination, and has done so for 1400 years. They could have done it by now, but Islam produces nothing. Instead they have drowned the world in blood.
9/11/1565; a huge Muslim armada besieged the island of Malta. They needed to get rid of the Knights of Malta before attempting to invade Italy. The Knights were vastly outnumbered...but they won.
9/11/1683; the Siege of Vienna by an enormous Muslim army. King John 3 Sobieski of Poland defeated them.
9/11/1697; the Battle of Zenta. They lost. They invaded Spain with no provocation in 711 AD, and were there for almost 800 years before the Spanish managed to get them out. Charles Martel defeated them in Tours in 732 AD. The Battle of Lepanto, Oct 1571. They attacked Constantinople without provocation, and drowned it in blood in 1453. Within 100 years of Mohammad's death in 632 AD, they had gone west to Spain and east to what is now India, destroying the Persian empire on the way. They "converted" people by force and fear. On 9/11/2001, they won. George W. Bush should have bombed Mecca to dust and come home. Just like President Trump did with Iran.
The best book is Ali Sina Understanding Muhammad: A Psychological Analysis of Islam's Founder ( Prove this book wrong for $100,000 ) No Muslim should be allowed into the USA. The McCarran-Walters Act of 1952 excluded Communists, but it is no longer in force. However, Muslims are here to destroy the USA. Nihad Awad made that clear, and others make no secret of it.
Deport every Somalian!