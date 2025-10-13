Shocking conversation reveals British Muslim operatives plotting to exploit MAGA’s internal fractures — targeting influencers like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes to redirect America’s conservative base toward Islamic soft power.

A startling new conversation between British Muslim operatives Dilly Hussain and Muhammad Jalal reveals a coordinated plan to seed Islamic soft power inside conservative America, with Texas as the beachhead and MAGA’s internal fissures as the opening wedge.

Listen below:

The New Front: Turning Texas Islamic

In their wide-ranging conversation, the two British Islamic strategists outline how Muslims can build influence inside conservative America—using Texas as their model and MAGA as their vehicle.

During their podcast discussion, Hussain and Jalal fixate on Texas—implying it has become the epicenter of Islamic soft power in America. They highlight Texas imam Omar Suleiman’s Yaqeen Institute as a prime example, praising its reach and its co-founder Ashraf Motiwala, who has launched additional initiatives such as Ummatics—an organization that, as journalist Sam Westrop reports, is “a pro-caliphate group that explicitly advocates a plan to ‘unite’ disparate Islamist movements to advance global Islamic governance and pursue aims such as ‘ending the entity of Israel.’” Westrop further notes that Ummatics “is dedicated to exploring the development of a caliphate” in collaboration with foreign Islamic regimes.

Ashraf Motiwala

Motiwala will host the GEM Summit (Globally Empowered Muslims), held this coming January in Doha, Qatar, which will unite Muslim academics, financiers, and strategists to coordinate transnational ummatic and yaqueen ambitions. Hussain and Jalal hail these projects as proof that American Muslims are now “thinking big” and “collaborating globally” to advance Islam’s influence across the West.

“That can only have been conceived in America, in Texas,” one of them said. “These guys think big. That American exceptionalism has bled into the Muslim community.”

They describe Dallas as home to middle-class Muslim families who moved from liberal blue states like New York and California to preserve their children’s Islamic identity. They refer to these transplants as “adherent Muslims”, ideally positioned to build Islamic enclaves. Hussain urges Muslim converts in Texas to “drive this movement,” instructing them to engage directly with conservatives at “town halls, churches, and bazaars.”

Their admiration isn’t cultural—it’s both strategic and tactical.

At the strategic level, Hussain and Jalal outline a plan to use Muslim converts not as candidates in electoral politics, but as emissaries conducting political outreach to the MAGA base—meeting conservatives where they are and reframing Islam as a moral and cultural ally.

At the tactical level, the goal is to persuade Trump supporters to abandon America’s post-World War II commitments: to turn against Israel—the only democratic ally in the Middle East—and to retreat from America’s role as a global power, both militarily and financially. They present this withdrawal not as surrender, but as an “authentic” return to moral purity—a philosophical rebranding of isolationism that would, in effect, advance Islamist interests worldwide.

From London to Dallas: Building the Ummah’s Political Machine

The pair describes a vision of global Muslim collaboration—wealthy Muslims in Dallas, Toronto, London, and Lagos pooling money, tech skills, and educational networks to shape civil society and generate soft power. The stated goal is clear: to bypass governments and instead influence public opinion, institutions, and eventually policy from the ground up.

They identify MAGA as a key vehicle for this plan. Their plan names MAGA not as an abstract audience but as a target: recruit and cultivate influencers — Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes, to exploit the movement’s growing Israel skepticism and steer its loyalties toward Islam-friendly positions.

They break down the movement into three strands: a “white ethno-nationalist” wing that is “anti-Israel, even antisemitic”; a pro-Israel faction close to Trump advisers such as J.D. Vance; and a “middle-ground” bloc skeptical of Israel yet loyal to the idea of Western civilization.

They insist Muslims must target that middle ground—redirecting anti-Israel, anti-Zionist energy while neutralizing Islamophobic currents—and exploit growing skepticism toward Israel inside conservative ranks.

“There’s a shift. A seismic shift,” Hussain said, noting that even young MAGA supporters are abandoning Israel. “We have to shape that conversation.”

Strategically, they reject electoral politics as the primary avenue. They urge a long-term program of grassroots persuasion—what they call “changing perceptions one conversation at a time.”

“Go to their town halls, go to their church spaces, go to their bazaars… start to engage with them as Muslims,” Jalal said. “We can shape this movement.”

They dismiss elections as a distraction and instead push a long-game of public-opinion warfare, aiming to reshape civil society from the ground up rather than contest ballots.

The Soft Power Blueprint

Citing Yaqeen’s Ashraf Motiwala, they endorse a new global plan to link Muslim academics, media figures, tech entrepreneurs, and financiers into one “civilizational network.”

This is the heart of their strategy, building a parallel Islamic power structure inside Western society, able to shape public debate, culture, and eventually policy.

“Get everyone into a room,” Motiwala wrote. “Get them to start collaborating, and get the money men in our community to back it.”

The men were referring to Motiwala’s May 21, 2025, paper, “Ummatic Soft Power as a Catalyst for Change,” published by the Yaqeen Institute.

In it, Motiwala lays out a detailed roadmap for constructing a decentralized, transnational Islamic soft-power machine—an interconnected web of “Collaboratives of Ummatic Soft Power” (CUSPs) linking Muslim elites across eight key sectors: religion, culture, law, education, business, healthcare, media, and technology.

The paper calls for mobilizing a global class of “Globally Empowered Muslims (GEMs)”—academics, influencers, financiers, and political actors—to coordinate funding, build independent media and tech infrastructure, and reshape Western narratives from within. It promotes “vertical integration” (influencing both elites and ordinary Muslims) and “horizontal integration” (uniting Muslim communities across countries) to generate what it calls “civilizational influence.”

Motiwala explicitly argues that coordinated media, digital activism, and economic boycotts can evolve from spontaneous protests into institutionalized power, redirecting Muslim capital and sentiment into a permanent, organized bloc capable of influencing policy and public opinion worldwide.

In short, the article transforms religious identity into a global political strategy, a blueprint for embedding Islamic influence across Western society’s soft-power structures.

The Trojan Horse Strategy

This conversation is not idle chatter; it appears more like a playbook for political subversion.

Hussain and Jalal openly discuss exploiting MAGA’s divisions, embedding Islamic influence in red states, and using Texas as the launchpad for an American Islamic power base.

While Western conservatives fight among themselves, a patient, well-funded, and globally coordinated movement is working quietly to reshape the political soul of the United States.

What began as a podcast chat between two British Islamists is, in reality, a blueprint for ideological infiltration—Texas as the test case, MAGA as the target, and Western civilization as the prize.