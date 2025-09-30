Tonight on RAIR TV— a national security alert. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate Mohammad Khair Hasan Mohammad Dabous, a Jordanian national who lied his way into America on a student visa, tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico, and is still on the loose.

The Backstory

On September 11, 2022, Dabous entered the U.S. on a student visa. He was supposed to attend school. He never did. From day one, his visa was a sham — nothing more than a ruse to gain entry into our country.

The Quantico Incident

Fast forward to May 3, 2024. Dabous and another Jordanian, Hasan Yousef Hamdan, drove a box truck to the secure gates of Marine Corps Base Quantico — home to the FBI Academy and Marine Corps officer training.

Hasan Yousef Hamdan

When ordered to stop for inspection, Dabous refused. He pushed forward, forcing military police to deploy vehicle-denial barriers to stop the truck.

Confronted, Dabous claimed he was making an Amazon subcontractor delivery to the post office in town. But he had no credentials, no authorization, and no legitimate reason to be there. Both men were detained.

What Happened After

Instead of being deported, Dabous was released on bond by an immigration judge.

By November 2024, prosecutors dropped the trespassing charges. But that decision did not erase the danger. Dabous remains:

A student visa liar,

A man who attempted to breach one of America’s most sensitive military bases,

And now, a fugitive wanted by ICE.

Where He Is Now

His accomplice, Hamdan, has since been re-arrested. Dabous vanished. ICE says he is believed to be hiding in southern California — likely Los Angeles or Orange County.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. If you see him, call 866-DHS-2-ICE.

Why This Matters

This is not a paperwork mistake. This is a catastrophic failure of America’s immigration system.

A Jordanian lied his way in.

He drove a truck toward the gates of Quantico.

He was released back into our communities.

And now, he is missing — his motives unknown, his whereabouts uncertain. That makes him a direct threat.