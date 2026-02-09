A 2024 video of Texas State Representative Gene Wu (D) has resurfaced over the weekend, causing backlash over Wu’s divisive and race-baiting words. In the 2024 podcast, Wu states,

“I always tell people the day the Latino, African-American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning. Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country.”

This is nothing new for Wu; he has repeatedly employed racially charged rhetoric and narratives centered on victimhood to build support for dangerous progressive policies - policies that threaten the security of Texans and Americans.

As RAIR Foundation exposed in August, Gene Wu is a national security threat - opposing alien land laws, all while he colludes with Iranian regime propaganda arms.

National Security Threat: Democrat Gene Wu Is Enabling China, Iran, Russia & North Korea to Seize Texas Land — While Intimidating Texans Who Resist

Originally Published August 4, 2025

By Renee Nal

Texas State Representative Gene Wu, tied to the Iran-linked National Iranian American Council, poses a national security threat by pushing divisive, race-baiting narratives and opposing alien land laws like Texas Senate Bill 17. Despite his efforts to block such laws by framing them as racist, SB 17 passed, effective September 1, 2025, demanding vigilance against his anti-American agenda.

Texas State Representative Gene Wu is a national security threat, tied to many surreptitious organizations, including the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a group pushing Iran’s interests. Gene Wu, Texas House Democrat Caucus Chair, attended a CCP-linked gala, rubbing shoulders with a network tied to alleged sex trafficking and espionage.

Wu is currently in the news for leaving Texas to deprive the legislature of a quorum for redistricting. As reported at RAIR back in 2020, former President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder “unleashed an army of trained activists to interfere in redistricting” in several states. Texas was on the list.

While Wu’s recent departure from Texas to block redistricting efforts has drawn significant attention, his long-standing advocacy against alien land laws remains a central focus of his legislative career. This commitment is evident in his vocal opposition to any bill that attempts to restrict land ownership for foreigners.

Rep. Gene Wu, who was born in China and moved with his parents to Texas at age 4, is obsessed with alien land laws and screams about them every chance he gets. Despite his efforts (and prior successes in stopping alien land laws, particularly Senate Bill 147), a recent bill, Texas Senate Bill 17 (SB 17) passed in Texas, effective September 1, 2025. This bill restricts individuals and entities from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea (based on U.S. threat assessments) from acquiring real property in Texas. This bill does not apply to green card holders or U.S. citizens from those countries. Regardless, a class action lawsuit challenging SB 17 was filed on July 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Gene Wu & the Iran Lobby: A Dangerous Alliance

In 2009, National Security Expert Clare Lopez warned that Wu’s ally NIAC and its predecessor, the American-Iranian Council (AIC) “long have functioned openly as apologists for the Iranian regime.” In January 2020, several Republican Senators urged the Department of Justice to investigate NIAC “for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act”. Specifically, they were concerned that NIAC “may be conducting lobbying and public relations activities in coordination with or on behalf of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Shortly after the presidential election in 2024, Gene Wu took part in a panel discussion titled “Not Going Back?: Civil Rights, Immigration, and Representation in the Next Administration” sponsored by NIAC. The panel discussion was part of a conference titled “NIAC 2024 Post-Election Symposium” which featured a range of leftist and Islamic radicals.

Wu Reveals the Strategy: Cry Racism, Kill the Bill

During the panel, Wu revealed the strategy to thwart alien land laws. He explained (start at timestamp 1:03:27) that most people, “even liberal democrats”, seem to be cool with restricting foreign land ownership. The trick is to call the “oppressors” racist, he explained, which will make people “uncomfortable” and “back off”:

I don’t have a silver bullet, but for alien land laws, one key is changing the narrative from the proponents’ national security fear to a rights issue. Early in the Texas alien land law fight, even liberal Democrats discussed it as, why wouldn’t you want to keep Chinese and Iranian citizens in check? The community changed the narrative, saying, what did we do to you? Why hate Chinese people?…Proponents faced accusations of racism, got uncomfortable, and backed off…The Iranian, Chinese, Indian communities aren’t big enough to fight back alone. We grab all affected communities-Muslim ban countries, alien land law countries, all oppressed-and fight as one, not each other. Our oppressors are the same…The day we figure out our oppressors are the same, we start winning.

Watch the full discussion here:

Soros-Linked Lawfare: Muslim Advocates Joins the Fight

The poor, oppressed State Representative Gene Wu was sitting next to a fellow militant, Golnaz Fakhimi, Legal Director of Muslim Advocates, a lawfare front for militant Islamic interests in America. Muslim Advocates masquerades as a civil rights group while working to disarm national security efforts, defend terror-linked figures, and smear federal law enforcement. Notably, Muslim Advocates has previously received funding by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations to “provide legal services to survivors of hate crimes and school bullying”.

In February this year, Fakhimi took part in the “Social Justice Lawyering” series at the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law, with the focus on “Strategies to Confront the New Administration”.

Muslim Advocates Facebook Post featuring Golnaz Fakhimi Dated February 12, 2025

Meet the Radical Legal Cabal

Also included in the panel was Ramzi Kassem, who was hired by the Biden Administration in 2023 as a senior policy adviser for immigration. Kassem was exposed as a decades-long rabid anti-Israel activist at the Free Beacon. Ramzi Kassem is the founding director of CUNY’s legal advocacy group CLEAR, which helps Muslims and others “pursue allegations of unjust surveillance by local authorities.”

Wu Thanks Iran’s Lobby for Helping Derail Land Laws

On December 19, 2023, Wu gave a shout out to his favorite Iranian front group for “helping us defeat these racist, unconstitutional alien land laws”:

Hey, this is State Representative Gene Wu. I just want to thank NIAC for your wonderful work this past year in helping us defeat these racist, unconstitutional alien land laws. Without your help, we could not have mobilized all of our communities to protest against this injustice. We need to keep this up. We have to keep going, and we’re going to fight for all of our communities to be respected.

Watch Gene Wu’s video here:

Weaponizing History: Wu’s Chinese Exclusion Act Lies

On September 12, 2023, NIAC delved into Gene Wu’s pet topic in a panel discussion titled “Alien Land Laws: What’s Happening and How You Can Take Action”. In that discussion, Wu bragged about thwarting a similar law in 2022:

We’ve been fighting this alien land law in Texas since the end of 2022, which is when we found out about it. It would have just snuck into law, but the governor ended up tweeting about it, and then people started looking, and we suddenly discovered it.

Wu ridiculously compared the contemporary alien land laws to legislation from “Gold Rush days” that said “Chinese people, Japanese people, cannot own businesses”. “You’re only allowed to wash people’s dirty clothes and make their food, and that’s it,” Wu said, again revealing his animosity toward America.

Wu stated alien land laws are not about “national security”, but discrimination:

They’re not really interested in national security. National security is a ruse, a wolf in sheep’s clothing to find ways to discriminate.

Also featured on the Panel was Myriam Sabbaghi and Ryan Costello of NIAC, and representatives for NIAC’s radical left “coalition partners” Joanna Derman of Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Edgar Chen of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

Wu’s Race-Baiting and Rhetoric of Victimhood

Both coalition organizations are deeply focused on pushing a narrative that Asian Americans are victims. For example, in the wake of the horrific March 2021 attack on massage parlor employees in Atlanta, Georgia, both groups signed a letter claiming that the attack occurred while “Asian American communities are already grappling with the traumatic violence against Asian Americans nationwide, fueled by the United States’ long history of white supremacy, systemic racism, and gender-based violence.”

The letter continued:

For centuries, our communities have been frequently scapegoated for issues perpetuated by sexism, xenophobia, capitalism, and colonialism.

Gene Wu continued to compare alien land laws to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, a federal law that temporarily prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers to the United States. There is of course, no comparison between the Texas legislation to the 1882 law, as Chinese Americans are allowed to own land with the new law, but that does not stop Gene Wu from ranting:

Their language is strange, they eat weird foods, and we don’t think they can ever truly assimilate and become Americans, so we’re going to ban them from purchasing land and making a home here.

Mr. Wu could not refrain from letting loose during the panel, inevitably exploiting the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, which is practically a rite of passage for Asian leftists to prove victim status:

We saw the same type of things in the 1970s when we had economic issues with Japan, the murder of Vincent Chin, same concept. It didn’t matter if you were Japanese or Chinese or whatever, if you looked Asian, Asian people are inherently suspect, inherently threatening to our society. Come to 2023, and we have the same line of reasoning, the same thoughts that inherently there’s something wrong with Asian Americans. We don’t need to prove anything, just look at them. You can tell they’re different, suspicious, just look at the way they look, the way they talk, the foods they eat. There’s something inherently suspicious about them.

It is disturbing that such an unhinged America-hater is wandering the halls of power in Texas. Wu could not help himself from bringing up another leftist canard, the so-called “myth of the model minority“, a well-used smear branding Americans as prejudiced:

Part of the reason they chose Asian Americans, Iranian Americans, Chinese Americans, all Asian Americans, is because our community looks like an easy target. They say, well, Asians don’t really get angry, they don’t protest, they don’t scream and shout when things go wrong, so what’s the harm? They say, Asians don’t really vote, so even if they do get mad, what are they going to do? This type of thinking, that Asians are just good workers, stoic, plays into the myth of the model minority. So, we have this policy based on one stereotype and being pushed forward because of a belief in another stereotype.

It appears that Wu is saying that some people target Asian Americans for unfair policies because they see them as easy targets who won’t fight back or vote against it, relying on stereotypes like the “model minority” myth that paints Asians as quiet, hardworking, and unlikely to protest.

Wu’s Ground Game: How He Mobilized Against SB 147

Wu revealed the strategy for stopping the 2023 legislation:

We had protests, press conferences, talked to the media, and then the next big part was weekly town halls to give updates and provide directions to the community. We used Zoom to organize the entire state, with people from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin. We said, here are your marching orders: contact your local official, your state representative, your senator, call them, email them, text them, send them messages on social media, get out there and engage them. People did this again and again. They said, we’ve already contacted them once, and we said, do it again. If you get tired of sending emails, find family members who haven’t sent an email or made a phone call yet and get them to do it. People did this over and over, and offices got inundated with calls. All of a sudden, the community that was supposed to be quiet, that wasn’t supposed to make a big stink, that was just good little workers who never complained, was out there in force, complaining, yelling, and screaming.

But the “really important” thing, Wu explained, is to “get our community registered to vote and out to vote”.

Watch the entire discussion here:

Progress Texas and the Subversive Coalition

Representative Wu is closely connected to NIAC, but he is also very happy to work with other far left groups, including Progress Texas. Referring to itself as “a rapid response media organization promoting progressive messages and actions”, Progress Texas works to “uplift” the far left groups.

Podcast Propaganda: Wu and Trieu Play the Race Card Again

On Jun 22, 2023, Progress Texas hosted Lily Trieu from the race-obsessed progressive group “Asian Texans for Justice” and Gene Wu on a podcast discussing how Asian Americans can gain more political power. Wu gave his typical America-hating presentation and bragged how SB 147 failed to pass during the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

Wu explicitly states,

I didn’t kill this bill, Lily [Trieu] didn’t stop this bill, the community stopped this bill by everyone getting involved—Asian Democrats, Asian Republicans, Asian independents all got together and just said, ‘You know what, we’re not okay with this.’

Of course, this was before a very similar bill SB-17 passed in Texas. Wu worried that “this type of divisive discriminatory legislation is going to come back simply because the far, far right-wing, the ultra MAGA, the white supremacists, the xenophobes want this type of legislation because it satisfies their base.”

Lily Trieu Speaking – Gene Wu behind Lily in Sunglasses

The Lies Behind the Talking Points

Wu dismisses the very legitimate national security concerns about allowing non-citizens from Iran, China, North Korea and Russia to buy land in Texas. He claims that these concerns are really about racism. Using a very common left-wing tactic, Gene Wu conflates non-citizen with legal American citizens. Gene Wu certainly knows better, so the question becomes: Why is he so deeply focused on this issue?

He continued to say, falsely:

This is legislation that would ban Chinese immigrants, Korean immigrants from purchasing property in the state of Texas. This is an alien land law, the same type of alien land law that we passed back in the 1900s when we were actively discriminating against the Chinese and Japanese immigrants who were moving here, all in the guise of national security. And the question is always, what is somebody buying, like a little noodle shop? What is someone buying their first home? What does that have to do with national security? And there’s no answer because it’s not actually about national security.

The crux of Wu’s (false) argument is that Texas Republicans are appealing to their racist base using the veneer of national security. He continues to argue that Americans are so racist that unlike Asians like himself, Americans “would never mistake a Burmese person for Chinese.” “But to everyone else, what’s the difference?” he said. “You have yellow skin and slanty eyes. That’s good enough for us,” Wu continued.

Listen to the discussion here:

The Broader Network: Muslim Political Machines in Texas

His point is that this legislation would put a target on the back of all Asians, when the truth is that Americans – Asians or otherwise – are not prohibited from buying property in either SB 147 or SB 17. But Wu needs is very invested in his argument, so he misrepresents what the legislation actually does.

As an aside, Nabila Mansoor is Asian Texans for Justice Co-Executive Director. Mansoor previously worked as lead voter registration outreach for Emerge USA (later changed its name to Emgage), which has described itself as “the main civic organization for Muslim American communities.”

Texans Must Hold the Line

Texas State Representative Gene Wu is a national security threat, deeply tied to the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a group accused of advancing Iran’s interests. Wu relentlessly pushes divisive, race-baiting narratives, attacking the nation that granted him prosperity while opposing alien land laws like Texas Senate Bill 17, which restricts property purchases by entities from hostile nations like China and Iran. Despite his efforts to thwart such laws by framing them as racist, SB 17 passed, effective September 1, 2025. Wu’s alliances with radical leftist and Islamic groups, including Muslim Advocates and Progress Texas, reveal his anti-American agenda, demanding vigilance to protect national interests from his influence.

Stand firm against Gene Wu and his cohort of anti-American activists; do not let them derail SB 17!

*UPDATE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott filed an emergency petition with Texas Supreme Court to oust Rep. Gene Wu related to the political stunt to leave the state “to deprive the legislature of a quorum for redistricting”.

The suit says in part:

“Fearing one of eighteen items on the Special Session agenda, Democrat members of the Texas House claim an entitlement to abdicate their official duties by refusing to show up for work. To deprive the House of a quorum necessary to conduct business and prevent a vote that may not go their way, some House Democrats—led by Respondent [Gene] Wu—recently fled the State and continue to remain absent to this day…”

