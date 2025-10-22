This is our opportunity — and our obligation — to invoke INA §212(a)(3)(B) and bar Sami Hamdi from American soil for openly endorsing terrorist atrocities and using U.S. stages to train and mobilize operatives.

Muslim British national Sami Hamdi — an anti-American open apologist for Hamas and one of the most influential Islamic political agitators in the West — is moving freely inside the United States. He is speaking from radical mosques, terror-tied banquets, and militant Islamic conferences, even after openly celebrating the October 7 massacre as a “victory” and amplifying Hamas propaganda to millions. He has also served in overseas training programs linked by authorities to Muslim Brotherhood networks. These training programs cultivate Islamic operatives for redeployment into Western countries to build political power for the global ummah

Hamdi, editor-in-chief of The International Interest, has also publicly argued that the Muslim Brotherhood has been unfairly demonized in the Middle East — a defense consistent with his longstanding alignment with Brotherhood-run networks.

Yet Hamdi remains in the United States without interdiction, detention, or removal — even after reposting Hamas hostage footage to praise the “mercy” of the abductors, publicly glorifying the massacre that raped, tortured, and slaughtered 1,200 civilians, and appearing at ideological training summits abroad alongside Tareq al-Suwaidan, a U.S.-banned Muslim Brotherhood leader.

He is no longer doing this offshore. Hamdi is doing it inside the United States.

He speaks on stages run by CAIR, an organization federal prosecutors tied to Hamas’s support network. He has spoken in multiple states, inside U.S. mosques and militant Islamic institutions now operating as political incubators on American soil. It is the same Brotherhood pipeline: train abroad, then redeploy inside the West.

One of the young activists, Abdullah Akl, believed to have been cultivated through this network appeared in Times Square on October 7, where he publicly called for “a stronger attack” than the first October 7 massacre. In a separate video filmed inside his Staten Island Muslim-Brotherhood-linked mosque, Akl is seen seated beside Sami Hamdi — proof that these radicals are not operating overseas, but are active on U.S. soil and in Hamdi’s company.

Every appearance Hamdi makes in America is not merely a speech — it operates effectively as a deployment node in an organized influence and mobilization program serving a foreign militant Islamic cause on U.S. soil. His talks are not educational but tactical.

What follows is the first of several documented examples of Hamdi’s operational role in this network—both inside the United States and abroad.

Reposting the Bibas Hostage Video

On October 7, 2023 — the day Hamas terrorists tortured, raped, and murdered more than 1,200 civilians and abducted 251 hostages — Sami Hamdi reposted a video of Shiri Bibas, 32, and her two sons, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months), being dragged away from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas gunmen, wrapped in a blanket as captives.

Hamdi captioned the video to praise what he called “Palestinian mercy and human consideration.”

Shiri’s parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were killed that same day. Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were later confirmed murdered; Hamas returned their remains in February 2025. Her husband, Yarden Bibas, was held hostage for 484 days before being released in a prisoner exchange.

That post — viewed 2.3 million times and shared 11,000 times — still carries no Community Note on X.

A foreign national who glorifies the abduction of a mother and two infants by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, and frames it as “mercy,” meets the statutory definition of espousing terrorist activity under INA §212(a)(3)(B). The United States has no legal or moral obligation to admit or host a man who praises hostage-taking by a designated FTO and then uses U.S. soil to radicalize others in the same direction. He should be removed — not platformed.

Praising the October 7 Attack

Ten days later, on October 17, 2023, Hamdi appeared on a podcast and described the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a breakthrough. At 2:39, he said: “the moment in which the Palestinian resistance completely blindsided the Israelis in a military operation by land by air and by sea, which led them to taking back land.”

Hamdi’s co-host praised the terror attack as the “greatest threat to Israel’s security since 1948” at 21:17 and a “humiliation” for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 20:26. Hamdi noted Ben Gurion Airport’s shutdown and declared that “86% of Israelis… demanding his resignation” at 20:33. At 21:11, he praised the operation: “you pulled off… on your own… without [Muslim] support… without [their] weapons.”

At 1:26:19, Hamdi cheered the terrorists who murdered and abducted innocent people:

“Celebrate the victory Allah has shown the world that no normalization can erase the Palestinian cause…when everybody thought it was finished it’s roaring…”

Watch the video here:

Why is Sami Hamdi — an anti-Israel agitator who urged “euphoria” after the October 7 massacre and publicly claimed Netanyahu lied about the rapes committed during that attack — being welcomed into the United States and embraced by the leadership of the Islamic movement in America?

A foreign national who publicly praises a U.S-designated terrorist organization for massacring civilians and calls for “celebration” of that attack is not engaged in protected speech under immigration law. Under INA §212(a)(3)(B), endorsing or promoting terrorist activity is grounds for inadmissibility and removal. The United States is not required to grant entry or a platform to an individual who glorifies a mass-slaughter carried out by a designated FTO and encourages others to rejoice in it.

Overseas Training Pipeline: Hamdi Inside the Muslim Brotherhood Cadre System

Hamdi is not simply praising terrorism — he is embedded in the very pipeline that manufactures the next generation of Islamist activists for deployment into the West. He has appeared alongside Tareq al-Suwaidan — a U.S.-banned Muslim Brotherhood leader — inside overseas training programs in Turkey and, most recently, Malaysia, where Western-born activists are selected, indoctrinated, and groomed for redeployment back into their home countries to strengthen the ummah from within.

Crucially, this is not a fringe circuit. Hamdi operates in the same ecosystem as some of the most prominent Islamic figures shaping American Muslim institutions today — including Yasir Qadhi, Omar Suleiman, and Tom Facchine — men who are tied to, and in some cases lead, the most influential and controversial militant Islamic infrastructures operating inside the United States: Ummatics, the Yaqeen Institute, the Al-Maghrib network, and organizations such as CAIR, ISNA, MAS, MSA, SJP, and related Muslim Brotherhood-aligned entities.

Later this year, Hamdi is already scheduled to appear again — this time in Doha at the GEM Summit — a continuation of the same offshore training model that cannot legally operate inside the United States. In other words, the same network that trains Islamic operatives abroad is now using Hamdi to move the mission onshore, inside America.

Inside the Prophetic Strategy Summit: Hamdi’s Embedded Role

While participating in the most recent phase of this same training network — the 2025 The Prophetic Strategy Summit in Kuala Lumpur — Hamdi was not a guest commentator but an embedded actor inside a closed Muslim Brotherhood-infested leadership program run offshore to prepare activists for redeployment into Western countries. Sami Hamdi sat for a podcast interview with Muhammad Jalal on Kindred Stories under the title “Geopolitics of the Muslim World.”

Broadcasting Brotherhood Agendas from the Frontlines

This was not a neutral media appearance. Hamdi was embedded inside a summit that served as an offshore command center for militant Islamic ideological training, held abroad precisely because its featured figures cannot legally operate such programs inside the United States.

On that same summit agenda were:

• Yasir Qadhi — the ideological architect of EPIC/EPIC City in Texas

• Omar Suleiman — Texas-based extremist imam and political mobilizer

• Haitham al-Haddad — notorious UK sharia judge and defender of jihad

• Wadah Khanfar — former head of Al-Jazeera and longtime Brotherhood operator

• Dr. Tareq al-Suwaidan — a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader banned from entering the United States for antisemitic incitement and support for Hamas

Suwaidan is not “controversial”; he was barred from U.S. entry after appearing at a Hamas-linked event in Chicago and declaring that Palestine would only be liberated through jihad and bloodshed. He has personally praised Hamas ideologues, raised funds for Brotherhood networks beyond U.S. jurisdiction, and trained Islamic youth activists overseas for redeployment into Western societies — a program Sami Hamdi, Omar Suleiman, and Yasir Qadhi himself joined and helped facilitate in Turkey.

That is the environment in which Hamdi recorded his “Geopolitics” discussion: not in a newsroom, not in a public university hall, but inside an international Brotherhood mobilization summit where American-based clerics collaborated with a man the United States has explicitly banned for extremist incitement.

From Offshore Training to Western Doctrine

And what did Hamdi do from inside that summit?

He did exactly what the Brotherhood network trained him to do — he identified, praised, and amplified the Western “useful conservatives” (Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Shaun King, Dave Smith, Matt Walsh) whose messaging is now serving the objectives of the global ummah by weakening American support for Israel and normalizing Hamas-aligned narratives inside the right.

A man who sits at a Muslim Brotherhood strategy summit beside banned extremists, who praises Hamas-aligned “victories,” who openly celebrates the political usefulness of American influencers to the ummah, and who broadcasts this agenda internationally from a foreign radicalization base is not a neutral analyst — he is an operational asset of a foreign ideological network hostile to the United States and its allies. Under INA §212(a)(3)(B), a foreign national who endorses or promotes terrorist activity is inadmissible. The question, therefore, is not whether Sami Hamdi has the right to speak abroad — it is why the United States government is still letting him enter the country at all.

The overseas work is not separate from what he preaches in America — it appears governed by a doctrine he now exports openly to Western Muslims as the operating model for Islam under non-Muslim rule.

Hamdi’s ‘Mecca Before Medina’ Doctrine = Muslim Brotherhood Civilizational Jihad

Sami Hamdi is not calling Muslims in the West to private piety — he is teaching them to follow the Meccan stage of Muhammad’s strategy as a political operating model under a hostile system before power is gained. In a March 6, 2025, interview on The Thinking Muslim, he explicitly rejected the Western framing of the Meccan period as “spiritual only” and insisted it is the blueprint for political work inside Western nations before state control is achieved:

“We forget that the verse ‘indeed in the Messenger of Allah is an example for you’ also encompasses how we do politics… not only prayer or character.” “When we look at the first 13 years in Mecca — no army, no state, no protection — we see the model for doing politics under a dominant hostile system.” “People say: what is the point of talking, protesting, shifting opinion if you have no power? That is exactly what the Sahaba did for 13 years before Medina.”

He then makes the application explicit:

“There are more parallels between us today in the West and the Meccan phase than with Medina. You must act as they acted before power — not after.” “The Prophet did not wait for victory conditions. He agitated publicly under hostile rule until the environment shifted.”

This is not a theological reflection — this is a political operating instruction to Muslims in America: treat the United States as Mecca before Medina — a territory to be penetrated, agitated, and conditioned for eventual transformation.

This is exactly what the Muslim Brotherhood defined as “Civilizational Jihad”

The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood “Explanatory Memorandum,” entered into evidence in U.S. federal court, describes its Western mission as:

“A kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within… by their hands, and the hands of the believers, so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is victorious.”

The same document instructs that this will be achieved through:

“Settlement,” i.e. implanting a loyal vanguard inside existing Western institutions to shift them gradually, not by open warfare.

Hamdi’s doctrine seems identical to that memorandum’s method:

Brotherhood memorandum: infiltrate and reshape the host society until conditions flip. Hamdi: imitate Mecca — operate under hostile dominance, shift public opinion, and social control before power is in hand.

Both reject assimilation and call instead for pre-state ideological capture inside Western nations.

Why this matters in U.S. law and policy

A foreign national teaching U.S. Muslim audiences to replicate the Brotherhood’s civilizational jihad model on American soil — while praising designated terrorists and platforms aligned with Hamas — is not a theoretical matter of religious commentary. It is an operational doctrine of subversion delivered inside the United States.

MAS Staten Island — The Pipeline Lands on U.S. Soil

Once that Meccan-stage doctrine is laid down, the operational pieces land on U.S. soil—exactly what appears at MAS Staten Island.

Four months ago, during one of his many appearances inside the United States, the MAS Staten Island Center (MASSI Center) featured Sami Hamdi seated beside militant Islamic activist Abdullah Akl, a prominent leader of the radical group Within Our Lifetime who previously gained attention for praising Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing.

The MASSI Center publicly advertises itself as an institution that “helps youth and kids by providing skills & knowledge to perform better in society.” In reality, it operates under the Muslim American Society — an organization founded by U.S. Muslim Brotherhood members and later designated a terrorist organization by the government of the United Arab Emirates for its ties to Hamas and al-Qaeda.

The clarity of what this represents became unmistakable when that same Abdullah Akl — now a Harvard graduate student and senior organizer — stood in Times Square on the anniversary of October 7 this year and declared:

“We did not act enough — we will show up stronger than we did the first October 7.”

This is not a coincidence — it is the profile the Brotherhood grooms abroad: Western-born, university-credentialed, politically embedded, media-literate, and now openly advocating escalation on U.S. soil. And he made those statements not in a vacuum, but inside a MAS-run mosque — and seated beside Sami Hamdi, a participant in the very overseas Brotherhood training circuit in Turkey and Malaysia and already scheduled for the next phase in Doha.

That seating arrangement is symbolic — it suggests the possibility of operational transfer. It indicates that the overseas pipeline may already have landed its product inside the United States.

The outstanding question — and one federal authorities should already be asking — is whether Abdullah Akl himself passed through the same foreign training infrastructure in which Sami Hamdi operates as a cadre-level facilitator and ideological trainer. If he did, then his public call in Times Square for “a stronger October 7” is not spontaneous rhetoric — it is exactly the outcome such pipelines are designed to produce.

Political Targeting — a Direct Threat to the First Amendment

And what happened next inside that same MAS Staten Island mosque transformed this from ideological exposure into an operational threat: Hamdi used the venue not merely to speak, but to teach.

Just four months ago, at the MAS Staten Island Center, Hamdi reportedly moved beyond commentary and delivered practical instruction on digital campaign tactics that can be used to target, silence, and damage Americans for their political views. Once again, Hamdi shared the stage with radical Abdullah Akl and militant Imam Tom Facchine.

Video excerpts from the MAS Staten Island program show Hamdi, Akl, and Facchine making statements that advocate ending the state of Israel, urging ongoing political and electoral pressure in the U.S., and presenting perpetual protest as a religious duty — under the refrain “the Nakba never ended.” That slogan refers to the claim that Israel’s creation in 1948 is an ongoing catastrophe that must be reversed.

Onstage, Hamdi openly instructed activists to ‘make sure Cuomo and Adams lose’ and to ‘punish’ Zionist candidates — converting the mosque into a command post for targeted electoral sabotage aimed at reshaping U.S. politics.

Hamdi introduced audiences to a set of online tools and protest-coordination platforms linked to Paul Biggar’s “Tech for Palestine.” He demonstrated how to deploy them against political opponents.

Reportedly, Hamdi’s guidance included how to:

Mass-report and seek deplatforming of targeted individuals to erase their voices online;

Coordinate sustained harassment campaigns on platforms that refuse moderation;

Use protest-mapping and crowd-mobilization apps to pressure employers, institutions, events, and public officials in the real world.

Those are not abstract tactics. Evidence shows these techniques have already been used in coordinated smear and reputational campaigns against Americans such as Shaun Maguire and Rep. Elise Stefanik. See RAIR Foundation USA’s video featuring Sami Hamdi, these subversive techniques:

Taken together, these sessions resemble an operational playbook rather than exercises in normal political persuasion: identify critics, marshal coordinated digital assets, and inflict financial, professional, and personal harm on dissenting voices.

That raises two urgent questions. First, why is a foreign national with a reported record of endorsing extremist violence being permitted to enter and speak in the United States? Second, when a foreign national travels here to teach organized techniques for targeting Americans, those activities create acute civil-liberties and First Amendment concerns — and may also raise immigration and national-security issues under INA §212(a)(3)(B).

UC-Berkeley — Hamdi Trashes America from a Muslim Brotherhood Aligned Platform on U.S. Soil

While inside the United States — speaking at UC-Berkeley in California under the banner of the Muslim Student Association (an organization founded in the 1960s by U.S. Muslim Brotherhood operatives) — Sami Hamdi delivered a two-hour ideological sermon framing the U.S. government, U.S. allies, and U.S. civil society as enemies to be resisted, outmaneuvered, and replaced.

On a tax-subsidized American campus, he framed to a U.S. student audience:

The West “abandoned” Muslims and therefore has no moral legitimacy.

Western governments are aligned against Islam and must be confronted.

Muslims must replicate the political strategy of past liberation movements to shift U.S. power.

Islamic activists should build alliances not with liberals but with the most effective power blocs inside America to weaken U.S. support for Israel.

American success, wealth, and comfort are spiritual corruption — struggle against U.S. systems is the religious duty.

This was not academic commentary. It was agitation delivered inside a public university by a foreign national advancing the same ideological line he spreads abroad — that Islamic loyalty supersedes any allegiance to the nations hosting Muslims, and that the United States is a hostile system to be contested, not assimilated into.

Critically, this was not Qatar, Istanbul, or Kuala Lumpur. This was Berkeley, California. He is doing this on U.S. soil.

Hamdi did not present himself as a guest in a host nation. He spoke as a movement strategist addressing a domestic constituency of future operatives — conditioning Muslim students in America to see the West as a battlefield, not a home — while under the sponsorship of a student organization widely described as having been founded by U.S. Muslim Brotherhood operatives.

A foreign national who enters the United States and uses U.S. academic institutions to:

• denigrate the legitimacy of the American system,

• frame the United States as an enemy of Islam, and

• Instructing Muslim audiences in how to politically weaken that system from within is not “engaging in debate.”

Based on the content of his remarks and the context in which they were delivered, he appears to be carrying out ideological work for a foreign cause using the infrastructure of an American university.

This UC-Berkeley appearance is therefore not a harmless speaking engagement — it is evidence of domestic deployment. He is not only radicalizing mosques and closed radical networks — he is radicalizing future U.S. decision-makers at American universities, the same recruitment pipeline the Brotherhood has used for 60 years.

EPIC Mosque, Texas — Hamdi Trains a Domestic Political Bloc Beside Yasir Qadhi

One of Hamdi’s most significant U.S. appearances occurred not on a fringe livestream or overseas stage, but inside the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) in Texas — the same institution behind the 402-acre “EPIC City” development project, which the Texas Attorney General recently announced had been found to involve illegal activity by its developers.

EPIC is led ideologically by Yasir Qadhi, who has refused publicly to condemn Hamas and has publicly referred to the group in collective terms as “our own.” It is within this environment that Sami Hamdi delivered one of his most explicit political instructions to a U.S. mosque audience.

In that address — seated beside Qadhi — Hamdi taught the audience how to weaponize the U.S. electoral system, urging the Muslim community to use the federal 5% threshold for third-party candidates as a pressure device to “punish” elected officials who support Israel. Hamdi explained that if a third-party candidate reaches 5% nationally, it unlocks public funding and bleeds votes from parties that “supported Zionism,” creating, in his words, a “permanent wound” that would cripple those parties over multiple election cycles.

Hamdi used the platform to argue that American politicians must be made to fear electoral retaliation for supporting Israel and that Muslim organizers should cultivate that fear deliberately. He dismissed imams who discourage political mobilization and insisted that continued pressure is converting public opinion and destabilizing U.S. support for Israel.

Throughout the lecture, Hamdi portrayed the American political system not as something to participate in neutrally, but as something to be manipulated until pro-Israel officials are removed or submit. Yasir Qadhi remained seated beside him throughout, hosting the program from his mosque — the same epicenter developing a city-scale Islamic enclave now under state-level scrutiny.

Hamdi is not delivering this message in a vacuum. He is doing so inside the same EPIC environment where anti-Israel indoctrination is not an accident — it is institutionalized. This is the same mosque that operates Qalam Collegiate Academy (QCA), a Sharia-based private school under EPIC’s control, where political radicalization is embedded into the curriculum. These school teachings encourage Muslim youth to see violence against Israel as not just justified, but as a religious duty.

At a recent EPIC-hosted fundraiser for QCA, children were paraded in Hamas-aligned Palestinian nationalist attire and required Islamic dress, chanting “From the River to the Sea” before maps in which Israel had been erased and replaced entirely with “Palestine.” Each grade presented anti-Israel talking points identical to those used in Palestinian Authority and Hamas-run schools abroad.

Inside that same ideological ecosystem, Hamdi does not merely attack Israel — he instructs American Muslims on how to punish U.S. officials, weaponize the electoral system, and intensify BDS economic warfare until support for Israel becomes a political liability inside the United States. This is taking place in the very same building where minors are taught to view Israel as illegitimate and resistance as a religious duty.

Placed in full context — Yasir Qadhi’s public refusal to condemn Hamas, EPIC’s advancement of a parallel Islamic municipality now under state scrutiny, and Hamdi’s instruction to “punish” U.S. officials through electoral engineering — the event was not religious education. It was political conditioning delivered inside a Texas mosque by a foreign national who has publicly praised the October 7 attackers and is teaching Muslims how to apply political force inside the United States.

And as Hamdi makes clear in multiple appearances: while he expresses public outrage at Israel and those who support it, he simultaneously celebrates what he calls the “silver lining” — that global opinion is shifting in favor of the Palestinian cause and that, in his telling, momentum and numbers are now on their side.

Appearances with Yasir Qadhi

And Hamdi’s alignment with Qadhi is not a one-off — he has returned to EPIC multiple times to reinforce the same political line, always under Qadhi’s sponsorship.

In a September 2025 appearance, Hamdi again praised high-profile conservatives such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for taking positions against Israel. As an example, he pointed to Carlson’s interview with Agapia Stephanopoulos (timestamp 16:36), where Stephanopoulos — not Hamdi — downplayed Hamas as the aggressor and reframed it as legitimate resistance.

Stephanopoulos said:

“I don’t think it’s Islamic terror… What is Hamas? Hamas are people who have had their homes taken from them… simply people fighting for their people, trying to protect their land.”

Hamdi held this up as an example of how, in his view, even mainstream American figures are now helping shift the narrative away from Hamas as terrorism and toward moral justification — and he did so inside a Texas mosque with Yasir Qadhi hosting him on stage.

Watch the discussion here:

Sami Hamdi Set to Speak at CAIR-Florida’s Tampa Gala

Despite his record of glorifying the October 7 massacre and instructing U.S. audiences on how to punish American officials who support Israel, CAIR is now promoting Sami Hamdi as a keynote speaker at multiple U.S. events.

CAIR is not a neutral Muslim charity. In the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial, federal prosecutors named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator and identified it as part of a U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network created to advance Hamas interests in America under the cover of “civil rights.” The Department of Justice stated plainly that CAIR “was created to promote Hamas’s agenda inside the United States.”

On October 25, CAIR–Sacramento Valley announced Hamdi as a featured speaker at its annual banquet, praising him as a “principled” voice on global affairs. The next night, October 26, CAIR-Florida is scheduled to host Hamdi on stage at its Tampa annual gala — the same CAIR chapter currently running statewide “Advocacy Hubs” to build a permanent Muslim voting bloc in all 28 Florida congressional districts and embed operatives inside public institutions.

This is not a benign community appearance. CAIR-Florida is openly constructing a political machine to influence elections and legislation. Inviting a foreign national who glorified Hamas atrocities, defends Hamas publicly, and trains American Muslims in political warfare is entirely consistent with that strategy — not accidental.

Florida officials should not enable a Hamas-apologist foreign national to keynote a CAIR political gala tied to an organized electoral infrastructure. If CAIR-Florida proceeds, the officials, venues, donors, and public institutions involved must be held accountable for platforming him.

Federal Precedent — Washington Bars Foreign Nationals for Far Less

The question, then, is not whether DHS has the authority — it clearly does. The question is why that authority is being withheld in this case when it has been aggressively exercised against foreign nationals for infractions orders of magnitude less serious than open praise for a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

Life bans for old drug admissions. Vancouver psychotherapist Andrew Feldmar was permanently barred after a CBP officer Googled his essay about LSD he took in the 1960s.

Simple marijuana admissions = denied at the border. Canadians have been turned away merely for saying they’d used cannabis—legal at home, illegal federally here. Ottawa has complained about it for years.

Legal cannabis work abroad can trigger inadmissibility. CBP has warned that investing in or working for the cannabis industry—even where legal—can mean a lifetime bar under U.S. law.

Beyond drugs, travelers have been denied entry or detained for seemingly minor or technical reasons reported in the press — e.g., admitting an intent to work while on a tourist visa, mismatched/insufficient documentation, prior minor convictions or DUI, or problematic social-media content.

Bottom line: if DHS can, and routinely does, shut the door over decades-old drug use and technical federal prohibitions, it has ample authority to act when a foreign national’s own recorded words appear to endorse the actions of a designated terrorist organization.

CALL TO ACTION

Sami Hamdi is a foreign national who travels the world instructing Muslim audiences that the West is an enemy to be outmaneuvered — and he is now delivering that message from inside the United States. He has been embedded in offshore Muslim Brotherhood training programs alongside U.S.-banned extremists, and yet he is being admitted onto American soil to speak to Islamic youth and political networks here as if none of that matters.

His U.S. appearances empower militant Islamic narratives, fuel domestic antisemitism, and teach U.S. audiences how to punish Americans for their political beliefs. Anyone sponsoring or platforming him is participating in that agenda.

The United States is under no legal or moral obligation to admit or retain foreign nationals who glorify terrorist massacres, praise U.S.-designated terrorist organizations, instruct U.S. audiences in disruption tactics, and speak openly about weakening the American system from within. Under INA §212(a)(3)(B), DHS has full authority — today — to deny entry or initiate removal of any foreign national who endorses or promotes terrorist activity. Hamdi has done so in his own recorded words.

The question is no longer whether there is evidence. The evidence is public, recorded, and on U.S. soil. The only question left is whether the U.S. government will act.

Americans must now apply pressure to the actors with jurisdiction:

1) Department of Homeland Security — Demand an immediate INA §212(a)(3)(B) admissibility review.

DHS is the agency empowered to bar entry or initiate removal.

2) House Judiciary (Immigration) & House Homeland Security Committees — Demand formal public pressure on DHS.

Congress cannot deport — but it can force DHS to answer for inaction.

3) Demand that DHS act now — not after the next speech, not after the next mobilization, but immediately.

U.S. law does not require the government to wait for violence, recruitment, or material support. The statute is preventive — espousal alone triggers inadmissibility.

If a man who praises hostage-taking, celebrates mass civilian killings, trains U.S. audiences to target Americans for their beliefs, and does so after being trained with banned extremists abroad is still allowed to remain inside our borders, the failure is not his; it is ours.

The burden is now on DHS, on Congress, and on citizens who demand enforcement. If the United States will not deport Sami Hamdi, it is not neutral — it is choosing to protect the man who praises the terrorists instead of the citizens he is targeting.

