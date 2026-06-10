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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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The House of Saud and the collaborative US shadow government are making all this possible. Collusion is a better word. Paki and Saudi Travel Agencies regularly ferry Muzzies to and from Mecca and all through out the west. They fly to JFK , ORD, DFW, DTT, Austin, Houston Intercontinental, TAMPA, etc smoothe as a goats arse. No challenges. Fully legal passports and visas. Everybody smiles but out from under the tail of the camel comes a blade. These bastards will take all they can until American men have had enough. It will go kinetic. Always does. Islam is inviting and prepping the Ummah for a trouble-free existence in their American enclaves while they store the weapons of war in their Mosques. It will come. Arm up. It’s gonna get ugly. And bloody. Americans have a Mosque within their target zone right now. Are YOU ready?

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