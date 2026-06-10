A Pakistani imam is quietly turning a 165-acre former Illinois Holiday Inn into a $400 million all-Muslim gated city – a self-contained enclave with its own mosque, school, and economy, built so residents never have to step outside its walls into American society. It is one node in what he claims is a $2.5 billion empire of hotels, properties, and Sharia-compliant investment platforms stretching across the United States.

He markets it worldwide, runs a visa company and a six-month pipeline that funnels foreign nationals and their money into the country, and brags that a second property he owns in Pennsylvania sits atop America’s “underground Pentagon,” the government’s nuclear-war bunker. In Urdu-language interviews never meant for American ears, he drops the talk of “love” and says it plainly: “The next war is of the merchants” — Islam, he explains, will spread through commerce the way it once spread through traders, not armies.

By his own numbers, the Illinois project is designed to lose money, which raises the question no one in authority has asked: Who is really funding the construction of a parallel society on American soil, and why is no one watching?

By Fatima Jaloos

A Muslim Pakistani man is quietly constructing a $400 million Islamic gated resort community in Illinois while operating a retreat center directly beside America’s most sensitive government bunker, and almost no one is paying attention.

Jamil Ahmed Sukhera, an imam, real estate developer, and founder of several Sharia-compliant businesses, has acquired a 165-acre former Holiday Inn resort located approximately one hour from Chicago and 30 minutes from both Naperville and Aurora. He is redeveloping the property into “V Resort Living”, a planned Muslim residential community intended to provide residents with a wide range of amenities and services within a gated setting. The resort is largely move-in ready and includes more than 330 residential units, with prices ranging from $135,000 to $280,000. The Muslim enclave is designed so residents will truly never have to leave the gated community for anything.

At the same time, he promotes his Marifah retreat center in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, as sitting atop a mountain adjacent to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, the hardened “underground Pentagon” that serves as the nation’s top continuity-of-government facility for senior U.S. officials during nuclear war or national emergencies.

He openly boasts about its ultra-secure, no-fly-zone location.

This is a major national security threat, being advanced by a Muslim Pakistani man who has built a vast, unnoticed empire of properties, hotels, visa services, and Islamic initiatives across America.

The significance of this location stands out because Sukhera is not simply a real estate developer. He oversees a growing network of businesses, including hospitality properties, immigration-related services, religious retreats, investment platforms, and large-scale real estate projects aimed at Muslim buyers in the United States and abroad.

The Pennsylvania retreat’s proximity to Raven Rock raises questions that warrant scrutiny as Sukhera continues to expand his footprint across the United States through a network of properties, businesses, and religious initiatives.

The Illinois resort project, therefore, cannot be viewed in isolation. It is part of a broader ecosystem of organizations, real-estate holdings, and international outreach efforts connected to Sukhera’s long-term vision for community development and investment.

This first-of-its-kind Muslim resort, V Resort, is a one-stop mini town open to foreign investors. Its owner, Jamil Ahmed Sukhera, also runs another business where he helps people obtain visas. This makes the new Islamic community a destination spot for all Muslims worldwide.

The Muslim resort will include:

golf course

basketball and volleyball courts

cricket pitch, tennis courts

indoor waterpark

walking trails, lakes

two Olympic-sized swimming pools

waterpark

school

mosque

halal dining and restaurants

marketplace/retail

future grocery store

future shopping centers

and much more!

You will truly never have to leave the gated community for anything.

“Look, it’s not just about this community. In the entire United States, the promotion of Islam is not happening in the right way. Islam is a religion of love. Islam is a religion of inclusion. Islam is not just about Muslims coming together in one place. What does Islam mean? Islam is the religion of all nations. And the purpose of Islam is to connect with everyone. To share love with everyone. And to welcome every culture. So that everyone who comes here, gets a new face full of love for Islam. I see that in the next 25 years,this wave will start from here. This wave will spread all over the world. And everyone will see a new image of Islam in the last 25-30 years. And this will be our first role model. How good of a people we are. How loving of a people we are. How beneficial we are for society. If we follow Islam properly, how we can become millionaires. How we can lead the world in an ethical way. And that is what I think. That we should create the next generation of billionaires. This is what I think. And you will see it from here.” – Jamil Ahmed Sukhera

This is not a message of love or inclusion. It is a candid admission of a supremacist vision. While Sukhera speaks of “love” and “welcoming every culture,” he is simultaneously building a gated, Muslim enclave explicitly designed so residents never have to leave or assimilate into American society. His stated goal is to erase the existing image of Islam and replace it with a new, sanitized one, not through genuine reform, but through demographic expansion, economic power, and parallel institutions. By openly declaring that this resort will launch a global “wave” and produce the next generation of Muslim billionaires who will “lead the world ethically”, a phrase that, in Islamic usage, means under Sharia. Sukhera reveals the real objective: using American soil, American infrastructure, and American freedoms to grow a separate Islamic power base that ultimately seeks to dominate, not integrate. This is linguistic jihad dressed up in soft language: words that mean one thing to Western ears and something entirely different to the Ummah. It is precisely why this project represents a national security threat, not a harmless housing development.

Muslim Resort Foreigners Wanted

From cradle to grave, V Resorts, a Muslim resort, will provide everything you need so you never have to leave. Just an hour outside Chicago and 30 minutes from Naperville, a former Holiday Inn resort is being transformed into an Islamic residential community. The project will feature more than 330 residences, private lakes, swimming pools, a water park, a mosque, a school, halal dining options, a golf course, and other amenities. It even has a specified complex for the elderly community. As a gated community, access will be restricted, and visitors will be required to check in before entering.

Once marketed as a family vacation destination where visitors would spend a week enjoying the resort’s amenities, the property is now being transformed into what developers describe as a “faith-based community” centered around Islam. The vision is to create a permanent Islamic enclave where residents can establish their homes and help shape the neighborhood’s character. The 165-acre property already includes a mosque and educational facilities, providing key infrastructure for the community from the outset. It is a private gated community where visitors must register upon arrival.

The development is also being marketed internationally. Its owner, Jamil Ahmed Sukhera, operates a business that assists foreign nationals with obtaining U.S. visas, which is noteworthy given the project’s outreach to overseas buyers.

This town will have a population of approximately 1200-2000 people, whether they are Americans or Muslim foreigners buying property in America. Jamil explains that when people come to America, what they miss most is their culture and values, and this town will provide them with that. But it is generally understood that in Muslim polities like Pakistan, “culture and values” nearly always means the sharia.

Apartments will be offered at several price points, with studios starting at $135,000, one-bedroom units at $180,000, and two-bedroom units at $280,000. Sales will be on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 60 studio apartments and 210 one-bedroom apartments, with the remaining units consisting primarily of two-bedroom apartments, along with a limited number of larger four-bedroom units that are not being advertised. Buyers who purchase early will have access to the best available properties.

Jamil describes several groups of buyers he believes will be attracted to the development. The first group consists of retirees who will be supported and cared for within the community. Another target group is work-from-home families who are concerned about how their children are being raised in America and who might otherwise consider relocating back to countries such as Pakistan, India, the UAE, or Saudi Arabia because they feel local schools and social environments do not align with their Islamic values. Jamil believes this community will offer many of the same values and cultural benefits found in Muslim-majority countries, particularly because it is envisioned as a gated, Muslim-oriented resort-style community.

He reflects on his own childhood, recalling how elders played an active role in supervising and mentoring children, and he hopes to recreate that sense of community on the property. A third category of buyer is the investor who purchases units as rental properties. Jamil explains that the early-bird price for a studio unit is $135,000, while he estimates the market value at approximately $210,000. Once the early-bird inventory is sold (30% of the units), units will be offered at market rates. He believes this pricing structure will allow investors to purchase at a lower cost and generate returns through rental income. The development is also open to foreign investors interested in purchasing property in the United States and earning profits from their investments.

According to Jamil, wherever there is a mosque or a school, demand automatically increases. This private gated community will have both. The last ideal candidate for this community is those who want to start a business in America to “give their lives a fresh start.” Jamil promises to connect these people with other entrepreneurs and secure good deals for them. He will provide them with guidance.

Despite being marketed as a luxury resort-style community and a five-star gated development, these prices are relatively low compared to many similar projects in the Chicago suburbs. As a result, the units may be attractive to a broader range of buyers, including lower-income households and international purchasers seeking an affordable entry point into the U.S. real estate market. All units will be fully furnished and move-in ready, a true turnkey living experience.

Each unit isn’t just fully furnished, TVs are provided, as well as $2,000 jaccuzi tubs in the master baths. Some units are equipped with board games. The bathrooms themselves are set up according to the Sunnah, explains Jamil, which is why the toilets are all separate. Islamic tradition strongly recommends separating the toilet from the bathing area mainly because the toilet is a dwelling place of devils and jinn.

Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 142) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 375): Narrated by Anas ibn Malik. The Prophet , when entering a place to relieve himself, would say:

“Allahumma inni a’udhu bika min al-khubthi wal-khaba’ith”

(O Allah, I seek refuge in You from the male and female devils/jinn).

Each unit even comes with patio furniture. Some units can be split into two; a bedroom can include a small kitchenette, allowing more than one family to live in a unit. Everything one needs to start a brand-new life in America is provided, all while upholding the shared Islamic values of one’s home country.

We the people in America, Pakistan, and elsewhere need to change our mindset that if we go to America, we will see poverty everywhere. It’s not like that; it is a beautiful standard of living here, too. We live a life of our own values closer to Islam than in Pakistan.”- Jamil Ahmed Sukhera said while being interviewed about the resort.

Not offered on their website but showcased in their video are four-bedroom/4-bath apartments modeled after the million-dollar apartments in Manhattan, NY. Jamil claims that many Muslims are confused because they believe being rich is a bad thing, and believes it isn’t, and wants them all to live a luxurious lifestyle within this community.

According to V Resorts, the development is the first project of its kind in the United States. The $400 million project is being promoted as a 5-star gated community spanning 165 acres and featuring 332 ready-to-move-in, fully furnished residential units. The residences are organized into multiple apartment complexes throughout the property, alongside a variety of recreational and community amenities with an Islamic mindset.

As visitors enter the resort, one of the first attractions they encounter is a miniature golf course designed for children. According to Jamil, the purpose extends beyond recreation. He has stated that “most of the billion-dollar deals in the world happen on golf courses,” adding that the goal is to instill a “billionaire mindset” in children from an early age. Jamil believes the kids follow people like Elon Musk, Jimmy Buffett, and Steve Jobs because they want to become billionaires, which he sees as an issue, since he wants them to become religious and wealthy.

Upon entry, there is a registration and activities center where all guests are required to check in. The facility also serves as a halal restaurant and gathering space for residents and visitors. This ensures that all guests are approved and adhere to Sharia guidelines while visiting and dining.

At one point in the promotional video tour, the camera shows a dinner tray set with a fake bottle of wine and an imitation half-glass. Sukhera immediately assures the crew that none of it is real and confirms the props will be removed before any clients arrive — a clear signal that the entire resort will be strictly Sharia-compliant and alcohol-free.

The resort’s mosque spans more than 10,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate both residents and their guests. Jamil isn’t just the owner of this property, but he is also the resident Imam. Even though the property isn’t open yet, the mosque is already functioning for Friday prayers.

Adjacent to it is a 10,000-square-foot school facility, placing the community’s religious and educational institutions side by side at the heart of the development.

The original building, which has since been converted into a mosque, was constructed in 2015 for Holiday Inn’s regional sales operations. The senior living facility is conveniently located across the parking lot from the mosque. The facility is currently under construction, and the necessary permits are being obtained as part of the building’s transformation.

The Sisters’ hall, where women will pray, is already built. It faces Mecca and has a picture of the Kaaba, the giant black cube in Saudi Arabia, which is the central focus point of Islam. The main hall will have an even bigger picture of the Kaaba to replace the painting of American farmland.

One of the property’s lakes covers approximately 10 acres and is planned as a fishing area for residents. The development’s “Presidential Suites,” consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments, have lakefront views. The lake connects to the Fox River, which originates in southeastern Wisconsin and flows roughly 185 miles through northern Illinois before joining the Illinois River.

The Fox River watershed contains important ecological resources and wildlife habitats. Areas within the watershed support migratory birds, including greater sandhill cranes, as well as a variety of fish and other native species. As this large residential development brings new residents and increased activity to the area, questions remain about how growth, recreation, and increased human presence could affect the surrounding ecosystem and whether adequate measures will be taken to protect the region’s natural resources. Have the requisite environmental impact studies been done on the plans for a full-year, full-occupancy community?

Jamil explains that the need for this type of community in the United States stems from the current American lifestyle. He claims that it is a hard challenge for Muslims. He goes on to say they love their homeland and their countries very much, but there is a major gap between the values here (in America) and there (in their homeland). Jamil claims that it is hard for Muslim families to settle in America, so he wanted to build a community where they would feel more comfortable and have a similar lifestyle.

This community isn’t about integrating into the United States; it is about moving here and keeping the traditions of their old countries in a private gated community locked away from American society.

If the total project cost is $400 million, there is no way he will make money by selling 332 units at these prices. He could potentially lose $200-300 million. This plan does not make any financial sense. However, Jamil explains that grocery stores and local retail stores will be built on the property in the future. This could generate additional income.

A major selling point for this resort is that it is 60 minutes away from Chicago and O’Hare. O’Hare is a major international hub where people from all over the world travel in and out. Jamil claims that Chicago has the largest Muslim community and that will attract more to come. The resort itself is next to a highway, making it easily accessible.

The entire area is designed into mini neighborhoods. Each neighborhood or parcel has 8 buildings. There are 8 parcels total, or 64 buildings. There is already a functioning waterpark in the community where halal restaurants can set up, and it will have two marketplaces. The Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool is ready for its first guests. They hope to use it for training purposes. Surrounding the welcome center/registration center is a restaurant, a game room, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, and a basketball court.

Jamil claims that Muslims are people of love. That they should spread that love through the United States, North America, and South America so that it becomes the “Markaz of Deen,” meaning they should spread Islam throughout the Western Hemisphere.

“When You Wear the Bracelets of Kisra”: A Prophecy of Conquest

In his presentations, Sukhera reaches for a story that every Muslim audience instantly recognizes, the tale of Suraqa bin Malik. During the Hijra, the migration of Muhammad from Mecca to Medina, the Quraysh placed a bounty of 100 camels on the Prophet’s head. Suraqa, a skilled tracker, set out to collect it. But as he closed in, Muhammad — a hunted fugitive with a price on his life — turned the moment around with a prediction: “O Suraqa, what will you do when you are wearing the bracelets of Kisra?” Kisra was the emperor of Persia, one of the two superpowers of the age. Years later, after the Muslim conquest of Persia, the caliph Umar is said to have placed the defeated emperor’s golden bracelets on Suraqa’s arms, fulfilling the prophecy. (The account appears across the early Islamic histories of Ibn Ishaq, al-Tabari, and others.)

The story’s enduring power is its message: a movement that looks weak and hunted today will, in time, overrun the great powers of the earth. It is a lesson in patience, generational planning, and inevitable triumph over empires — and it is precisely the lens through which Sukhera frames his own work. In the same breath, he tells audiences that the “bangles of the superpowers” will be delivered to the migrant, the entrepreneur, the believer who refuses to be afraid.

That a man who invokes this particular prophecy, a fugitive foretelling the fall of a superpower, has chosen to plant a retreat directly beside Raven Rock, the bunker where America’s leadership would shelter if this superpower ever fell, is not a coincidence anyone in authority should wave away.

The Man Behind VResort Living, a Muslim Sharia Resort, Jamil Ahmed Sukhera

Jamil Ahmed Sukhera has a worldview that promotes a global “Ummah-wide system.” Right now, he is executing that vision inside the United States. He owns the exact infrastructure needed: V Resort Living as the flagship Muslim town, Vmigrant to import foreigners with U.S. visas, VAIRT to channel Sharia-compliant foreign investment, Marifah retreats to convert and train new Muslims, and a growing portfolio of hotels and properties to house them.

Sukhera is not just building hotels and resorts. He is deliberately constructing his “Ummah-wide system” on American soil. While he smiles and talks about “Islam is love” and “diversity and inclusion,” he is using U.S. land, U.S. freedoms, and overseas Muslim capital to create self-contained Islamic enclaves designed to expand and dominate — one visa, one Sharia investment, one gated resort, and one new convert at a time.

Jamil Ahmed Sukhera is the CEO of VAIRT, a Sharia-compliant real estate investment and crowdfunding platform launched in 2019 that focuses on fractional ownership, tokenization, hospitality assets, and blockchain-enabled liquidity, and is the owner of this new resort.

VAIRT helps investors grow their wealth. Property investments can start at $25,000.

VAIRT allows investors to bypass public markets and access private real estate. This will be helpful with his new project, VResort, which is being built in Illinois.

He is marketing it as “passive income” to foreign investors. Meaning they can profit from private real estate in the United States from their home countries.

His business is Sharia-adherent; it was built because he felt the United States system was broken.

In a separate Urdu-language interview, Sukhera put a number on the empire behind these ventures, one far larger than the $400 million resort would suggest. Asked the total worth of his projects, he answered, “At the moment, the assets under management are 2.5 billion.” The host stopped him to make sure he had heard correctly, “with a B?”, and Sukhera confirmed it: “Yes.” By his own telling, the Illinois enclave is not a standalone development but a single node in a multi-billion-dollar portfolio, and, in his words, “this is just the start.”

How that portfolio is assembled is the detail that should command federal attention. Sukhera described a model in which he acquires large commercial buildings and hotels — properties he values around $100 million each — outright, in cash, before any outside investor is involved. “We don’t ask money from anyone,” he said. “We buy the properties with our own cash.” Only after purchasing a building and converting it into an LLC does he invite investors to buy fractional stakes of one to five percent. He listed holdings across Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. The obvious question writes itself: where does a man who entered the United States on an investor visa in 2016 obtain the cash to buy $100 million properties outright, again and again, before a single investor contributes a dollar?

The returns he advertises and the institutions he is building only sharpen the concern. Sukhera claimed his platform generates as much as 44 percent annual return — roughly 9 percent in rental income and 35 percent in property appreciation — figures he markets to Muslim investors worldwide as Sharia-compliant “passive income.” He told the interviewer he intends to launch his own Islamic bank, calling it “a whole revolution,” and he credited a Portuguese government accelerator program and an international accelerator called Ocean as among his “core investors” — foreign capital embedded at the foundation of his American operation. Real estate, he explained, is not merely wealth but leverage: “Real estate is not just money, it’s also power. When you own real estate in a city or state … you own a lot of influence.”

Before immigrating to the United States in 2016, Sukhera lived and worked in Pakistan, a country whose constitution requires that laws conform to the Quran and Sunnah, and that maintains a Federal Shariat Court. As an Islamic scholar and imam, Sukhera has continued to emphasize Sharia-compliant principles in his business ventures, including real estate investments and his latest resort project.

Jamil’s entrepreneurial journey began during his college years, when he launched a tutoring business that helped develop his business acumen and leadership skills. Prior to moving to the U.S., he contributed to several large-scale government and institutional projects in Islamabad, including initiatives with the National Highway Authority.

Jamil built a tutoring organization with over 300 tutors, making it one of Lahore, Pakistan’s top academies. He is no stranger to starting and expanding a business.

Realizing that the United States does not practice Sharia and has no financial halal system, he set out to make sure this could be an option for Muslims. He worked for an architecture firm, which gave him the background to design the kind of resorts and retreats he now owns.

In 2020, he founded Marifah, an organization that hosts retreats around the world, advertised as helping people “deepen their understanding of Islam.” These retreats are held in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; Petersfield and Cambridge in the United Kingdom; Lillestrøm, Norway; Rødovre, Denmark; and Lahore, Pakistan. This makes Sukhera no stranger to the resort world.

Jamil focuses on what Islam calls the revert; one converts to Islam, but is said to be converting back to the one original faith. he hosts monthly gatherings at his retreats for those who have recently converted to Islam. He also offers several guides for them. He is the author of books including “The New Reverts Guide” / “The New Muslim Guide: An Inner Journey of Awakening.” His new project in the United States will all be Sharia-compliant.

Of all his retreat locations, the Waynesboro property stands apart and Sukhera himself draws attention to why. In promoting the Pennsylvania retreat, he highlights that it sits atop a mountain he describes as an “underground Pentagon,” boasting that it is “the most secure place” and a no-fly zone. He is referring to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, a hardened military installation built into the mountain that serves as the federal government’s continuity-of-government bunker. The site where the nation’s most senior officials would be relocated and sheltered in the event of nuclear war or catastrophic national emergency. It is among the most sensitive national security sites in the United States. That a foreign national operating a network of properties, businesses, and religious initiatives across America would acquire a retreat directly beside it and then advertise that proximity as a selling point is not an ordinary real-estate footnote. It raises an obvious question that no one in a position of authority has yet asked: why here, and who is paying attention?

Sukhera is the proprietor of multiple lodging establishments in the United States, including Marifah Inn in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; Four Points by Sheraton in Peoria, Illinois; and the Colfax Inn in Colfax, Iowa. He claims to own more than a dozen multi-million dollar properties in America.

Sukhera is systematically acquiring American properties to spread Islam and house foreigners on U.S. soil. Through his Sharia-compliant crowdfunding platform, VAIRT, he funnels overseas Muslim capital into U.S. real estate, starting at just $25,000 per investor, while his Pakistan-based visa company, Vmigrant — launched in 2025 — fast-tracks foreign buyers into the country, helps them set up LLCs, and provides guidance on obtaining visa approval the right way. Vmigrant assists with B1/B2 visitor visas, F-1 student visas, and business and work visas, claims a 90% success rate, and even helps previously denied applicants revise and resubmit their cases. By its own account, it has handled over 1,500 visa applications, started 400 U.S. companies, and operates in more than 20 countries. His Marifah retreats recruit and train new converts, and his growing hotel portfolio provides immediate housing. The result is a self-financing pipeline that imports both people and money to build Muslim enclaves across America, exactly as his “Ummah-wide system” demands.

And the financing is the question no brochure answers. By the developer’s own numbers, V Resort Living cannot recoup its $400 million cost through the sale of 332 modestly priced units, which is a gap of $200 to $300 million that must be filled elsewhere. A project engineered to lose money, marketed to overseas investors, and tied to a visa operation that moves foreign nationals and their capital into the United States raises exactly the questions American authorities exist to answer: Where does the capital originate? Is any of it state-linked, or routed through foreign intermediaries? Who, ultimately, is underwriting the construction of a private Islamic enclave on American soil? These are not accusations. They are the precise questions that demand federal scrutiny under the laws governing foreign investment in U.S. real estate — and they have not been asked, let alone answered.

Following RAIR Foundation’s research into Vmigrant, the website was taken down and is now under construction. Their Instagram account is still up. As well as their LinkedIn account.

Screenshot

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Another one of Jamil’s businesses is VWurk. VWurk allegedly connects freelance workers with job opportunities.

Clients can post jobs, receive proposals, chat, fund milestones, and approve jobs and pay. Freelancers create their profiles, find work, deliver results, and get paid. So far, the only featured freelancer is from Pakistan and is currently inactive.

There are only four listings on the website at present.

The website has not been updated since 2023. However, in the “About Us” section, they claim to be a company called Xilancer.

Xilancer has the same featured Pakistani freelancer on their website.

Jamil has founded several other ventures throughout his career. In 2010, he established JCIS Tech, a technology company that collaborates with management teams to develop proprietary software platforms that unlock and accelerate value creation across businesses. In 2016, he founded OruMesh, a browser-based distributed ledger platform designed to enable instant, zero-cost transactions. Built on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, OruMesh offers virtually unlimited transaction scalability without relying on traditional cryptographic mining or transaction fees. In Jan of 2026, he founded VKert, a wholesale export and import business.

“The Next War Is of the Merchants”: Sukhera’s Plan, in His Own Words

In the glossy English-language tour of V Resort, Jamil Ahmed Sukhera speaks the language of “love,” “inclusion,” and “welcoming every culture.” But in his Urdu-language interviews — recorded for Pakistani audiences who were never meant to be the readers of an American exposé — the softer vocabulary falls away. Appearing on the Discovering Pakistan Podcast, Sukhera described his sprawling American business empire not as commerce, but as conquest. “Take Indonesia or Malaysia,” he said. “What kind of war happened there? Islam was spread [by] merchants there. So that is why I am working on merchants — so that we become merchants. The next war is of the merchants.” He returned to the line again before the interview ended: “The next war will be of the merchants. And the next saint of the time will also be a merchant.” (His remarks, here and below, are translated from Urdu and Punjabi.)

To understand what Sukhera means by a “war of the merchants,” it helps to know a concept woven through modern Islamist thought: that struggle in the cause of Islam is waged not only by the sword but by the word and by the purse. The Quran commands believers to “strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah” (9:41, echoed in 61:11), and a widely cited tradition holds that one may fight “with his hand, or with his tongue, or with his wealth.” Twentieth-century Islamist movements — above all the Muslim Brotherhood — distilled this into a familiar formulation: jihad of the pen, jihad of the sword, and jihad of the purse. Sayyid Qutb, whose book Milestones became the Brotherhood’s blueprint, argued that jihad is permanent and continuous, never confined to the sword alone but pursued just as deliberately through wealth and speech.

Whether Sukhera personally embraces that doctrine is a question only he can answer. But he does not have to spell it out, because the architecture speaks for itself: a drive to build Muslim billionaires, channel global Muslim capital into American property, and assemble a self-contained economic bloc loyal to the Ummah. Those are the exact objectives that Islamist writers have long described as striving through wealth — and they are, by his own framing, the front line of the “next war.”

One may notice how often his branded projects and holdings begin with the letter V. He explains to his interlocutor as follows: “V means Ummah. … This is the empowerment of the Ummah. We have to lead the world as a Ummah. We were the leaders.” Every “V” brand in his network — V Resort Living, VAIRT, Vmigrant, VKert — is, by his own admission, an *Ummah* brand. The Muslim enclave in Illinois is not one businessman’s real-estate venture. It is, in his words, infrastructure for a global religious project being assembled on American soil.

The machinery to populate that project is already running. Sukhera described a six-month program that flies Pakistanis into the United States and provides them, free of charge, “free residence, free accommodation, free food, and free education.” When the host asked whether people would actually come, Sukhera was blunt: “People will come from Pakistan. It is your job to get the visa.” He claimed 150 people were enrolled in the current cohort, drawn “from different parts of Pakistan” and already living in America. This is the human pipeline that sits behind Vmigrant’s visa operation — and it does not stop at 150. Sukhera said his “Rise Summit,” scheduled for October 2026, will bring 5,000 entrepreneurs into the United States, again with “free residence and free food,” for an event he normally prices at $2,200 a seat. Its slogan, he explained, is “We Rise. After We, there is Ummah Rise.”

The financial design is just as revealing. Sukhera told the podcast that those he brings over owe a permanent tithe back to the homeland: “Ten percent of your profit you will give to Pakistan. You will empower people in Pakistan. And that is my quota.” His stated ambition is staggering — “My dream is to develop the 14 trillion dollar economy,” he said, proposing to build “13,000 billionaires,” or “130,000 millionaires,” out of the world’s “2 billion” Muslims. Whether or not those numbers are real, the intent behind them is unambiguous: to construct a self-financing, parallel economic bloc, headquartered in the United States, that answers to the Ummah rather than to the country hosting it. He even spelled out the model, dividing America into what he called the “Jewish community, the Desi community, and the American community,” and praising the first as the template his own people must copy because “they support each other, they hold each other’s hand.”

Strip away the translation and the religious cadence, and what remains is a foreign national, admitted on an investor visa in 2016, openly describing a strategy to import people and capital, bind them to a religious-economic network, and use American land and freedoms to advance what he himself calls a “war” of expansion. These are not RAIR Foundation’s characterizations. They are Sukhera’s own words, spoken proudly, in his own language, to audiences he assumed were not listening. The questions that follow are no longer rhetorical.

This Is War Without a Shot Fired, Economic Jihad on American Soil

Americans have been trained to recognize jihad by its smoke: the bomb, the truck, the hijacked plane. That is exactly why this one is so dangerous. The war Jamil Ahmed Sukhera is waging sets off no alarms, because it arrives in a business suit carrying a deed of sale. He does not hide it. He names it. “The next war,” he said, “is of the merchants.”

This is economic jihad, and it is not a Western invention or a critic’s slur; it is a doctrine, written into the foundational texts he preaches every Friday. The Quran does not speak of struggle only by the sword. It frames jihad as a transaction, a commercial bargain with Allah: “shall I guide you to a commerce that will save you from a painful punishment? … strive in the cause of Allah with your wealth and your lives” (61:10–11). It commands the believer to “strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah” (9:41). It declares that “Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their wealth in exchange for Paradise” (9:111). And it orders the faithful to “prepare against them whatever you are able of power” (8:60). Wealth. Property. Power. The vocabulary of Sukhera’s entire empire is lifted, almost verbatim, from the war manual he believes is divine.

Read his network through that lens, and the pieces stop looking like business and start looking like a battle plan. The Muslim enclaves are territory — American land carved out, gated, and closed to the society around it. The visa pipeline and the “free residence, free food, free education” program are reinforcements, importing Muslim foreigners by the hundreds and, he promises, by the thousands. The Sharia-compliant crowdfunding platform and the Islamic bank he intends to launch are a parallel financial system, engineered to operate independently of the American economy it feeds on. And the ten percent every recruit must tithe back to the homeland is a loyalty oath denominated in dollars. Each one is a front in the same campaign.

And he tells you the objective in plain language. This was never about a comfortable place to retire. “Real estate is not just money,” his cohost said. “It’s also power. When you own real estate of a city or state … you own a lot of influence.” Not integration. Not coexistence. Power and influence — taken quietly, legally, one property and one passport at a time, until the bloc is large enough that it no longer has to ask.

That is the genius and the menace of it. No statute flags a man for buying hotels. No TSA line stops an imam from leading prayers. No zoning board is built to detect a civilization being assembled inside another one. The systems America built to recognize an attack are blind to this one precisely because it refuses to look like an attack. But Sukhera already told us what it is. He called it a war. The only open question is whether the country he is building it inside will believe him before it is finished.

Demand Action

For years, RAIR Foundation has warned that the Muslim Brotherhood’s “Project” is actively building parallel Islamic societies inside the United States, self-contained enclaves deliberately engineered to reject assimilation, preserve foreign values, and operate as separate nations within our nation.

Jamil Ahmed Sukhera’s V Resort Living fits that pattern perfectly, not because we say so, but because he says so himself. He openly markets it as a Muslim gated community where residents “will truly never have to leave.” He recruits families who reject American schools and culture. He designs it as a world unto itself, complete with its own mosque, school, halal economy, and Sharia-compliant rules.

That alone demands scrutiny. But this is not one isolated Islamic faith-based enclave. It is a single node in a coordinated network controlled by one Muslim Pakistani national: the Illinois resort, the mosque he personally leads as imam, the visa company importing foreign buyers, the Sharia-compliant crowdfunding platform channeling overseas Muslim money into American real estate, and the Pennsylvania retreat he proudly advertises as sitting atop the “underground Pentagon”, America’s most critical continuity-of-government bunker. Each piece raises serious questions. Together, they sound a national security alarm that no local zoning board can answer. Americans are owed answers, now.

Where is the financing really coming from for a $400 million project engineered to lose money on unit sales? Who exactly is being fast-tracked into the country through his visa pipeline? Why did his Vmigrant website go dark while RAIR Foundation was researching it?”

These are not local real-estate issues. They are questions of foreign money, foreign access, and foreign influence on American soil. They belong in front of federal investigators, not buried in a glossy brochure. Before the next Islamic faith-based enclave breaks ground, the United States must confront exactly what is being built here, who is funding it, and why. Because this is no longer a warning. It is happening, right now, one strategic property at a time.

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