In the wake of RAIR Foundation USA’s viral exposé on Nida Allam, the North Carolina militant Congressional candidate took to social media. “New bio just dropped,” she posted on X, with a link to her campaign website.

Nida Allam embodies the Red/Green axis, prompting comparisons to militant New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Her supporters on X range from far left Marxists to foreign operatives.

She embraced the report, stating “…if you’re ready to bring our “radical” (read: commonsense, progressive) agenda to NC, support my campaign here!”

Allam did not rebut any of the charges against her meticulously documented in the RAIR report:

Weaponizing/exploiting the 2015 Chapel Hill murders (falsely framing it as a hate crime).

Ties to Marxist/socialist groups (e.g., DSA, Liberation Road fronts like Durham for All and Carolina Federation).

Connections to Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations (via MSA and Islamic Association of Raleigh).

Promoting “Red-Green Axis” of socialism and Islamic identity politics.

Anti-ICE activism (e.g., instructing supporters to document sightings).

Misrepresenting her ectopic pregnancy medical procedure as a “life-saving abortion”.

Associating with radicals (e.g., Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib endorsements).

“Congressional Candidate Nida Allam Is Laughing At YOU While Importing Zohran Mamdani’s Islamic-Marxist Takeover to North Carolina,” RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek responded on X.

She continued:

“RAIR Foundation dropped the bombshell report exposing her as the next Zohran Mamdani – pushing the Green Axis to radicalize NC’s 4th District – and what does she do? Turns it into a fundraising frenzy for her comrades and Islamic supremacists!“

As of the time of this writing, Allam’s post received over 2,000 retweets and almost 500k views.

Nida Allam is positioning herself to become the next “squad” member in Congress. She will undoubtedly support, sponsor, co-sponsor and rubber stamp any and all radical proposals in Congress. North Carolina must not give her the opportunity.

Read the full RAIR Foundation USA report on Nida Allam here.