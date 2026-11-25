After Ottawa banned more than 1,500 firearm models without a vote in Parliament, Christine Generoux stood before Canada’s Supreme Court without a lawyer and forced a question that goes far beyond guns: Does the government answer to its citizens, or can it turn them into subjects by decree?

By Vlad Tepes

On November 9, 2026, the first voice the Supreme Court of Canada heard against the federal ban on some 1,500 makes and models of firearms belonged to Christine Generoux, an Ottawa woman with no law degree and no lawyer beside her. She taught herself how to litigate over six and a half years, filing by filing, and she opened the argument for all four appeals challenging the ban. Thirteen days later, on November 22, she gave her first interview since the hearing.

The Globe and Mail, profiling her days before the hearing, dubbed her “an unlikely heroine of Canadian gun culture”.

What she did to get into that courtroom is remarkable. What the case is about is older, by roughly 2,400 years.

Below, RAIR Foundation’s exclusive interview with Christine Generoux:

The move

On May 1, 2020, during the COVID lockdowns when Prime Minister Trudeau closed Parliament, Trudeau had an opportunity to wield enormous power with no Parliamentary oversight. Trudeau wasted no time and banned the AR-15, the Ruger Mini-14, and more than 1,500 other makes and models by Order in Council, a cabinet decree that becomes law on publication. No debate, no vote, no member of Parliament ever voted on it. Courts in Canada treat an Order in Council as roughly the equivalent of an American executive order, and this fiat law has never been ratified by Parliament.

Canada has no Second Amendment, and Generoux does not pretend otherwise. In the interview, she said it plainly: “Unfortunately, in Canada we don’t have the benefit of a Second Amendment. I wish we had.” Her case was never built on a right to own guns. It is built on a question that decides who is a citizen and who is a subject: who makes the law.

The Criminal Code gives Cabinet the power to ban a firearm as prohibited, and then holds that power back to a degree. Cabinet “may not” prohibit a firearm that, in its opinion, is reasonable for use in Canada for hunting or sporting purposes. Parliament wrote that restriction to protect hunters and sport shooters, and Generoux’s argument is that the 2020 ban inverted it. “The governor in council took all of the qualities that make a firearm reasonable for hunting and sport use and said, because of those qualities, they’re now unreasonable,” she told RAIR. Her summary of the legal position, filed at the Supreme Court, is shorter: “a binding restriction used as an open-ended permission is a perversion of the law.”

Below, Christine’s actual submission to the Supreme Court.

The oldest problem in politics

Aristotle worked through this exact issue in his ancient book, the Politics, written over twenty-three centuries ago, and he put the bearing of arms at the center of it. In Book Three, he defines a citizen, and the definition is not about passports or birthplaces: a citizen has “the right to participate in judicial functions and in office.” Book Seven states what the citizen body is made of: it “is divided into two parts, the military class and the councillor class,” the armed and the deliberating, while tillers of the soil and craftsmen are merely “a necessary appurtenance of states.” And Book Four gives the working rule of every Greek constitution: “it is proper that the government should be drawn only from those who possess heavy armor.” The share in rule and the bearing of arms are two halves of one body. Take away either one and the man is still there, still paying taxes, still obeying, but he is no longer a citizen in the sense that matters. He is a subject. Aristotle’s word for the unarmed is plainer still: the farmers and artisans who lack arms and land, he writes, are “almost the slaves of those who possess the arms,” because the offices always go to those who have them.

Aristotle also recorded the treatment of the people in a regime where the rulers do not trust them. In Book Five, on the degeneration of constitutions into oligarchy and tyranny, he says: “Both mistrust the people, and therefore deprive them of their arms.” And he listed the tyrant’s whole policy under three heads: “he sows distrust among his subjects; he takes away their power; he humbles them“

Read that list against Canada’s legislative record from 2020 to 2026. The taking of power was done twice with one move. A fiat law with no parliamentary oversight, and the law itself which paves the road for total confiscation of all firearms from all citizens. The law was later blessed by courts on the ground of ‘deference’, which is the formal name for trusting the government. In Generoux’s testimony, Aristotle’s “humbling” can be seen in her description of the State “using our community as scapegoats to cover for their own poor public policy”.

Book Five of The Politics also details one of the principal ways that a free society degrades into a tyranny. Aristotle explains that constitutions are rarely overthrown in a single act; they are altered, in Aristotle’s words, “by small stages,” and often “a great change of institutions takes place unnoticed when people overlook a small alteration.” His warning at 1307b reads like it was written for this time and this article: “when they give up one of the details of the constitution, afterwards they also make another slightly bigger change more readily, until they alter the whole system.” Canadian firearms owners can recite the stages by which this was done. Commonly called “The Slippery Slope”, it is in effect closer to death of liberty by increments: licensing, registration, classification, and now confiscation, each step argued as reasonable, each one reaching further into the most basic of freedoms and benchmarks of citizens and free people. The 2020 list of roughly 1,500 prohibited models has since grown past 2,500 without a single vote in Parliament.

Generoux makes the ancient point perhaps without realizing that she is making it. Asked what is at stake beyond firearms, she answered: “today it’s my firearm, tomorrow it’s you and your thing.” Aristotle would have recognized the sentence instantly, because he watched it happen in city after city. The bearing of arms and the share in rule travel together, and when the first is removed by decree, the second has already gone.

Six years, three courts, no lawyer

She filed in the Federal Court in 2020. It took three years to reach a judge, then a six-day hearing in 2023. On October 30, 2023, Justice Catherine Kane dismissed all six applications in Parker v. Canada (Attorney General), finding that the cabinet had stayed inside its authority and owed no procedural fairness to the owners whose property it had banned.

The court, she said, gave the government deference: “it was up to them to make the decision, and we just have to trust them that they got it right.” She credits the Federal Court with a more telling line at the end of its reasons, observing that past parliaments do not bind future parliaments, that times and balances change. Christine points out that all are bound by the law until Parliament properly changes it.

After the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal in April 2025, the Supreme Court granted leave on March 19, 2026, and heard the four appeals together over two days before all nine justices, with the attorneys general of Saskatchewan and Alberta intervening against the ban.

The judgment is reserved, likely into 2027. If the ban stands, owners of the listed firearms get an amnesty period of 90 days to dispose of or deactivate their property.

The evidence the state did not want weighed

The challengers filed evidence from criminologists, including Simon Fraser University professor emeritus Gary Mauser, whose affidavit shows licensed Canadian firearms owners are among the most law-abiding groups in the country: a homicide rate of 0.67 per 100,000 license holders across 2001 to 2015, against 1.43 for adult Canadian males. Canadian licensees are background-checked continuously, every day.

The Crown answered with three foreign or activist experts: Simon Chapman of Australia, Louis Klarevas of the United States, and Dr. Ahmed, a Canadian trauma surgeon and anti-firearm activist. Justice Kane’s own reasons record, at paragraph 631, that this evidence “does not prove that the Regulations will achieve their desired objective.” The government won anyway.

Generoux told RAIR the Crown’s materials used what she called “creative epidemiology” to make findings sound significant that proved the opposite, and that one of the government’s star witnesses openly credits Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals as his playbook for exploiting tragedies to advance an agenda. Her reading of the whole exercise is uncharitable and hard to argue with: the court was not invited to weigh facts, it was invited to stamp a decision it certainly seemed to have already made.

Registration was always for this

There is precedent for the state using its agents to seize firearms from law-abiding Canadians. In June 2013, flooding forced the evacuation of High River, Alberta. With the town empty, the RCMP went door to door and removed 609 firearms from 105 homes. The owners had committed no crime. The police watchdog later found the seizures exceeded lawful authority, that some of the guns taken were locked up or out of plain view, and that members failed to report the seizures to a justice as the Criminal Code requires. No officer was charged with anything. The only person charged in the whole affair was a homeowner, for drugs and a prohibited weapon found during the sweeps.

Then came the question of how the police knew where the guns were. Residents insisted the Mounties had used the long-gun registry, the list of who owned what that Parliament had ordered destroyed the year before. A radio transmission in which an officer said he had “located all the firearms” in a house suggested he knew the exact count before he walked in. The force denied using registry data, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada took up the question. The investigation never reached an answer because Parliament changed the law mid-inquiry: it retroactively exempted the old registry records from the Privacy Act, back to October 2011, leaving the complainant, in the watchdog’s own words, no recourse. The Privacy Commissioner could not confirm the registry was used, and noted the change in law precluded any further digging. The RCMP, for its part, acknowledged that registry information gathered before the destruction deadline still lived in officers’ case files and notebooks, free to be used for later enforcement. Whether High River was disarmed by list was never answered, because the state arranged that the question could not be asked.

Generoux, whose entire case rests on the proposition that settled law does not bend to suit the state’s opinion of the moment, has the short version: “We know that registration was always for the purposes of confiscation. We know that now. We knew that then.”

The lesson for Americans

The uncomfortable part for Americans is how little drama any of this involved. The 2020 ban was not a coup in the night. It was paperwork, executed through an old statute by a cabinet that assumed a power Parliament had denied it, sustained by courts that chose deference over scrutiny, enforced through an amnesty clock that starts the day the ruling lands. Every step wore a stamp of legality.

The Second Amendment is stronger parchment than anything Canada has. It is still parchment. Written guarantees hold only as long as the institutions reading them treat settled words as settled, and the Canadian case shows what happens when a government decides the words mean whatever its opinion says they mean on a given morning. Generoux’s answer to category shifting, to the invention of terms like “assault-style,” is the same answer Aristotle gave: things are what they are. “They can’t be assault-style weapons and ordinary long guns which serve as useful tools,” she said. “It’s one or the other.”

Her message to American viewers, verbatim: “Never let yourself be disarmed. Registration is for the purposes of confiscation. Fight with all of your might. All of your other rights stem from your Second Amendment.”

Canadians, she said, were promised the true North strong and free. Her question is what remains of the promise once the citizens have been seen to, filed under, and managed. The Supreme Court will answer sometime in the coming year, and the answer will reach past firearms, past Canada, to the one question every free people eventually faces: whether the government still belongs to them, or they belong to the government.

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