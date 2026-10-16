Muslim communist Rep. Ilhan Omar is being scrutinized further as the investigation into her immigration status and financial dealings expands. Multiple felonies are being floated and it is now a very real possibility that she will get the boot from the country. That would be worth celebrating.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Rep. Ilhan Omar is having a very bad week. Unfortunately for her, it appears that the Trump administration is serious about building a case that could lead to her deportation. In the raid on her DC home on Monday, it’s being reported that federal agents seized her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and her passport. The passport is the big giveaway here – they are ensuring she doesn’t make a run for it. The administration has also expanded the investigation from immigration matters into her finances.

(Video Credit: ABC News)

Immigration Fraud

The Somali-born Omar claims she became a US citizen at 17 in 2000 through what is known as derivative citizenship. That was when her father was naturalized, which in turn made her an American citizen since she was a minor at the time. Sources, however, are telling the New York Post that the DC raid indicates the Department of Justice is looking for evidence that the claim is a lie and that immigration fraud was committed.

If Omar’s citizenship was procured by the concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation, either by herself or by her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, on immigration paperwork, the government will seek to denaturalize and deport her, one of the sources confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Omar was at home with her husband Tim Mynett when agents executed a search warrant and removed the items. Fifteen subpoenas have been issued to the Muslim congresswoman’s family, inner circle, and her sister, Sahra Noor, whom they have not been able to reach. That’s probably because reports say she fled to Africa before the crap hit the fan.

The Feds are also looking into Omar’s staff changing her birth date from 1981 to 1982, which could affect her eligibility for citizenship through her father. If so, she did so to pose as a minor when her father applied for naturalization. If it is proven that she is not actually a legal American citizen, then she’s not legally a member of Congress, not to mention the fact that she has violated a whole list of federal laws.

More from the New York Post:

Some records list Omar’s birthdate as Oct. 4, 1981, while others give the same date in 1982. If the former date is accurate, Omar would have been of legal age at the time her father received citizenship and thus would have been ineligible for the minor benefit. The Journal reported Thursday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were tipped off about the potential date fudging during the Biden administration, but opted not to move forward due to a lack of evidence. The Post reported Tuesday that in the spring of 2019, following Omar’s initial election to the House of Representatives, her staff pressed the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, and Wikipedia to record her birth as happening in 1982 rather than 1981. Months earlier, in the fall of 2018, Omar’s campaign had told the Associated Press that she didn’t have a birth certificate due to her family’s displacement by the long-running Somalia civil war.

The Omar family emigrated first to Kenya during Somalia’s bloody civil war in the early 1990s, and then to the US in 1995. Omar’s father died of complications from COVID-19 in 2020.

The catch here for Omar, according to the New York Post, is that criminal charges can only be brought if the alleged immigration fraud occurred within the past 10 years. If false statements were made, there would be a five-year statute of limitations, according to federal defense attorney Todd Spodek.

Securing a criminal conviction for “knowingly procuring naturalization unlawfully requires revocation of citizenship,” Spodek noted, though a member of the US Congress has never been denaturalized before.

There is no statute of limitations if civil denaturalization is pursued. So, although she may not be criminally prosecuted, Omar can be booted from the country. And the DOJ is on a roll, pursuing a record-breaking number of civil denaturalizations, with almost 200 cases filed since the beginning of President Trump’s second term in January 2025.

Only 20 cases have been closed with the defendants put into deportation proceedings, according to an analysis by the left-leaning group Democracy Forward. But Omar is a special case.

It goes without saying that Omar is high up on Trump’s list for denaturalization.

Multiple Felonies Being Investigated

Prosecutors in Minnesota are heading up the immigration fraud probe into the “Squad” member. DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro is also looking into Omar and Mynett’s finances.

The Daily Wire “outlined several areas of scrutiny, including her father’s immigration history, her own statements about obtaining citizenship, her husband’s work promising ‘legislation’ for African clients, her financial disclosures, and potential connections between her sister and figures involved in the Feeding Our Future scandal. The analysis did not establish that investigators were pursuing all five avenues.”

Omar has repeatedly claimed she’s done nothing wrong. Her office issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, asserting, “President Trump would love to eliminate one of the most effective progressive voices in Congress. There is no basis for this.”

Trump stated on Monday that he had “nothing to do” with the probe of Omar but called her a “totally crooked” politician and “a terrible person.”

“Just a complainer,” he said to reporters. “She comes from a country that is a non-country. And then she comes over here, and she complains about our Constitution.”

Omar’s Father Tied to Genocidal Communist Regime

Omar’s father, by the way, was part of Somalia’s communist regime. He was reportedly a colonel who was loyal to a brutal Somali dictator named Siad Barre and served as a senior officer during the genocide of the Isaaq people. He then “misrepresented himself as a refugee,” according to the Gateway Pundit.

Gateway Pundit claims that Omar’s family lied on immigration forms and changed their name when they entered the US.

This family was clearly never vetted and should never have been allowed to immigrate here. The Muslim congresswoman has lied about virtually everything and has set up a Little Mogadishu in Minnesota, where they revere Somalia more than America. She’s turned it into an Islamic third-world hellhole.

The Trump administration appears to be going after Omar with a vengeance. Let’s hope so, and that she’s finally deported back to Somalia. She is a communist and, even worse, an Islamic supremacist who hates America and all it stands for. It’s long past time to show the Muslim congresswoman and her family the door.

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