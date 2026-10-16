RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
Oct 16

Good Grief............please get that Somolian loser OUT OF HERE and take that ridiculous head gear with you!

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
Oct 16

If it’s true she should be immediately be removed from Congress and from Out Country. Personally, good riddance.

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