New Jersey is facing a scandal of its own making after Governor Phil Murphy was forced into the humiliating position of begging India to help extradite a man who should have never been allowed to leave the United States in the first place. The fugitive, 37-year-old Nazeer Hameed, is now wanted for the 2017 double-murder of 38-year-old mother Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son, Anish, inside their Maple Shade apartment, a crime so brutal that it shocked even veteran investigators.

For eight long years, the case remained shrouded in silence, confusion, and unanswered questions. Meanwhile, the man authorities now say is responsible walked out of New Jersey, left the country, and returned to India without obstruction.

In March of 2017, the victims were found stabbed to death inside their home at Fox Meadow Apartments. Hameed wasn’t a stranger. He lived in the same complex. He worked with the mother. He knew the family’s routines. He had access. And yet, despite the horrific nature of the crime, despite the proximity, and despite the obvious red flags, New Jersey authorities did not charge him, detain him, or restrict his movement. Within six months of the murders, he boarded a plane and fled the United States — a luxury granted to him by a state political culture that treats foreign nationals like a protected class and prioritizes “sanctuary” ideology over basic public safety.

It was only years later, after advanced DNA testing finally linked him to the crime scene, that investigators charged him in absentia. By then, of course, he was long gone. The window to stop him had closed. The political leadership that should have ensured he remained in the country had already failed. Now, in 2025, the FBI has been forced to offer a $50,000 reward in hopes of tracking him down — federal money that taxpayers are ultimately funding because New Jersey allowed a dangerous suspect to escape before charges were ever brought. The manhunt would not exist had the state done its job eight years ago.

And now, with his back against the wall, Governor Phil Murphy wants credit for “requesting assistance” from India, as if his sudden urgency erases nearly a decade of indifference. The truth is unavoidable: if New Jersey had not wrapped itself in sanctuary-state policies that shield foreign nationals and restrict police cooperation with immigration authorities, Hameed would likely be in custody today. Instead, the political climate New Jersey created and Murphy proudly defended — made it easier for dangerous individuals to blend in, avoid scrutiny, and slip out of the country without consequence. This is not an accident. This is the predictable outcome of an ideology that places political virtue-signaling above the lives of American families.

Murphy’s New Jersey has become a place where immigration status is treated as untouchable, where police are discouraged from asking basic questions, and where violent offenders know the system will give them every advantage. It is a state where foreign nationals enjoy protections that American citizens do not. It is a state where the political class has built a structure so obsessed with shielding outsiders that it left its own people vulnerable — and in the case of Sasikala and her little boy, utterly defenseless.

That is how this fugitive slipped away. That is why the FBI is now forced to dangle a massive reward. That is why India is suddenly being asked to shoulder responsibility for an American failure. New Jersey politicized law enforcement. New Jersey weakened its own public-safety foundations. New Jersey allowed a suspect to leave before charges were filed. And now New Jersey wants another nation to fix what its own leaders refused to confront.

There is nothing remotely resembling leadership in Murphy’s belated request to India. It is not decisive action. It is not justice. It is the desperate, reactive cleanup of an eight-year-old disaster. And no amount of press releases or diplomatic gestures can disguise the fact that a mother and her child were slaughtered, the prime suspect fled, and the sanctuary-state apparatus that Democrats championed allowed it to happen.

New Jersey families deserve better than to be sacrificed on the altar of ideological fantasy. They deserve better than a government that protects everyone except them. They deserve better than politicians who build systems that make it easier for violent offenders to walk free and harder for law enforcement to do their jobs. And they deserve answers about how a dangerous murder suspect simply walked out of the country and remained untouched for nearly a decade.

India now faces the task New Jersey refused to confront. The United States now faces the global consequences of a state that tied its own hands. And a broken family continues to wait for justice that should have come long ago.

It is time to bring Nazeer Hameed back. It is time to hold accountable every official who contributed to this failure. And it is time to dismantle the sanctuary-state culture that allowed this tragedy to unfold in the first place.

Justice for Sasikala. Justice for Anish. And justice for every American family left vulnerable by leaders who put ideology above human life.