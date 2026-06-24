Aber Kawas is a Muslim DSA socialist with deep ties to terror sympathizers, convicted terrorists’ defenders, and Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks. Fresh off Zohran Mamdani’s victory, she is now running for New York State Senate in Queens – backed by a powerful coalition of Islamic and socialist groups determined to complete the Red-Green conquest of New York.

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory, his first major endorsement went to Aber Kawas, a Muslim activist and self-described democratic socialist running for New York State Senate District 12 in Queens in the upcoming June 23 primary. Kawas, who only recently moved to the district, is positioning herself as the next face of the Red-Green alliance in New York politics – a fusion of hard-left socialism and Islamic activism.

This is part of a broader DSA takeover of New York, where socialist insurgents are systematically targeting and replacing establishment Democrats across city, state, and federal races. The pattern seen with Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13 – another DSA-backed candidate riding Mamdani’s coattails – is repeating itself. Pro-Palestine activists and socialist organizers are being fast-tracked into power, turning New York into a testing ground for radical policies that prioritize identity-based grievances and Islamic priorities over American interests.

Endorsed by Emgage Action, a Muslim political advocacy group, Kawas proudly puts her Muslim beliefs front and center in her campaigning. Her platform and public appearances openly blend Islamic identity politics with socialist demands, signaling that Islamic priorities will dominate her agenda if elected.

Her campaign platform is classic DSA fare: free public transit, universal healthcare, affordable housing, and opposition to funding what she calls “genocide” (a clear reference to Israel). She is openly anti-ICE, frames climate change as a “climate disaster,” and has built her brand around pro-Palestinian activism. Campaign posts show her alongside Mamdani, and using slogans like “Let’s Make History Again.”

In a campaign video with Zohran Mamdani and other DSA candidates running for office, Mamdani declares: “Last June we made history … it was a vision beyond one office.” She and Mamdani make clear they are working to spread this radical socialist-Islamic takeover across all of New York – and it is gaining ground.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Long Game: Palestinian Activism as a Weapon of Infiltration

Mamdani’s rise and the rapid ascent of pro-Palestine activists like Kawas into American politics is not an organic grassroots phenomenon. It represents another clear measure of success for the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1982 “The Project” – the strategic blueprint for civilization jihad that explicitly calls for using Palestinian activism, front organizations, and gradual infiltration to undermine and eventually dominate Western societies from within.

The Brotherhood’s decades-long strategy has always treated the Palestinian cause as a powerful wedge issue: a vehicle to mobilize Muslim communities in the West, build political influence, recruit activists, and normalize anti-Western, anti-Israel extremism under the cover of “social justice.” By fusing this with the DSA’s socialist infrastructure, they have created a potent red-green alliance that is now capturing Democratic strongholds like New York.

Imported Radicalism: Her Family Legacy of Grievance and Resistance

Aber Kawas is the daughter of Abdel Kareem Adnan Kawas, a Jordanian national who entered the United States illegally and overstayed his visa. Her father was arrested, detained for nearly three years, and ultimately deported after multiple run-ins with the law. Court records confirm he entered in 1989 as a non-immigrant visitor, faced criminal convictions in New Jersey, and fought deportation for years before being removed.

Kawas has weaponized her father’s deportation as the core of her activism story – portraying him as a victim of post-9/11 “Islamophobia.” In reality, he was an illegal alien with criminal convictions who exhausted every legal appeal.

Her mother, Manal Abu Samaha (Manal Kawas), a Palestinian refugee, raised the family in Brooklyn. Instead of embracing assimilation, the Kawas family turned their experience into a lifelong war against U.S. immigration enforcement, counterterrorism policies, and Israel. Aber became deeply embedded in the Arab American Association of New York – the same organization long controlled by Linda Sarsour.

A Who’s Who of Extremist Endorsements

Kawas has racked up endorsements from a who’s who of extremist organizations and figures, including the Sunrise Movement, CAIR Action NY, Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Shahana Hanif (the first Muslim woman on the New York City Council), and the Gurley Flynn Society (a socialist group named after longtime Communist Party USA leader Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and formerly known as Irish4Zohran).

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

Kawas is also endorsed by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) Action. USCPR is a BDS umbrella group that coordinates dozens of anti-Israel outfits, including JVP and SJP. In 2016, USCPR tweeted mourning a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist: “Gaza mourns PFLP activist slain by Israel during protest.” The PFLP is a designated terrorist group famous for hijackings and murders.

USCPR hosts conferences that demonize Israel and sanitize Palestinian terrorism as “resistance.” It serves as a key convener of the People’s Conference for Palestine alongside other radical coalitions. USCPR also acts as fiscal sponsor for the BDS National Committee, which includes Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – all designated terrorist organizations.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP)

Kawas is a proud JVP Action candidate. Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) is not a genuine Jewish peace group but a virulently anti-Israel outfit that serves as the “Jewish wing of the Palestinian Solidarity movement.” Founded in 1996, JVP obsesses over Israel, pushes full BDS economic warfare, and uses “Nakba” propaganda to delegitimize the Jewish state’s existence.

JVP works hand-in-hand with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the campus shock troops of anti-Israel/antisemitic agitation. SJP was founded in 2001 at UC Berkeley by Hatem Bazian during the Second Intifada – a violent period of terrorism marked by suicide bombings against Israeli civilians.

Bazian co-founded and serves on the board of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), which has documented ties to former Hamas-linked infrastructure such as the Islamic Association of Palestine which was shut down after the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial. Bazian spoke at KindHearts fundraisers alongside Mohammed el-Mezain, who was later convicted in the Holy Land Foundation trial. In 2004, Bazian publicly called for an “intifada” in America.

In a stunning 2023 slip-up, Bazian accidentally tweeted from his personal account what was meant for the official JVP Twitter: slamming CNN’s Jake Tapper while claiming to speak “as Jews.” This exposed that the non-Jewish, Hamas-aligned Bazian was running or heavily influencing JVP’s messaging. JVP and SJP now operate with identical rhetoric and goals.

JVP Action has canvassed aggressively for Kawas to ensure “Palestinian rights” dominate any progressive agenda, complete with “Free Palestine” chants. Once again, Islamic priorities and anti-Western activism are being spearheaded into American politics under the guise of the “Free Palestine” movement – just as the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1982 strategic plan, The Project, called for.

Ties to Ramzi Kassem and the CUNY CLEAR Network

Kawas has also been directly embedded into the radical legal network of Ramzi Kassem, founder of CLEAR (Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility), a project based out of the CUNY School of Law. Kassem’s operation serves as a legal shield for Muslim communities fighting U.S. counterterrorism efforts, ICE enforcement, and post-9/11 national security measures.

Kawas joined Kassem’s CLEAR operation in July 2024 as Associate Director of Partnerships and remained there until April 2026. In this role, she organized “Know Your Rights” workshops for radical activist groups, pushed for the release of individuals detained by ICE (often framed as political persecution for pro-Palestine activism), and helped launch initiatives like the “Palestine x reproductive justice” cohort to train and organize fellow travelers. She has openly described her work at CLEAR as battling post-9/11 “surveillance” and “racial profiling” in Muslim communities.

Kassem himself has a long record of litigating on behalf of Guantánamo detainees, challenging U.S. national security measures, while working alongside groups like CAIR.

Kassem was one of the lead attorneys for Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Hamas-aligned Columbia University agitator detained by ICE. Khalil was a ringleader of the violent, anti-Semitic Gaza Solidarity Encampments at Columbia, where protesters chanted for “intifada,” glorified Hamas, and turned the campus into a hotbed of Jew-hatred. The Trump administration detained him because his activities were determined to be “aligned with Hamas” and posed “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences” for the United States.

Given her history with Ramzi Kassem and CLEAR, it is no surprise that Kawas was also captured on video alongside Mahmoud Khalil at rallies where participants wore Hamas headbands and chanted for intifada.

Ties to Linda Sarsour and Muslim Brotherhood Networks

Linda Sarsour has been a key mentor to Kawas. Kawas has publicly stated that Sarsour helped her family when her father was deported. Kawas worked as Youth Lead Organizer at the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY), which Sarsour once led. The pair have collaborated since at least 2015, and Sarsour introduced Kawas at the June 11 NYC DSA rally with Hasan Piker.

Linda Sarsour has well-documented connections to Hamas-linked networks and convicted terrorists. Sarsour has repeatedly shared stages with and publicly honored convicted terrorists, including Rasmea Odeh, a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) operative convicted in Israel for her role in a 1969 bombing that murdered two Jewish college students.

Sarsour has falsely claimed that Israeli police train American officers who then return to “kill unarmed Black people” across the United States. She is a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and openly advocates for a “one-state solution” that would eliminate Israel as the Jewish homeland.

According to the Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya, Sarsour has ties to networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and has been described as having “roots in the Muslim Brotherhood.”

This is not grassroots activism – it is deliberate civilization jihad. Sarsour operates as a key bridge between Islamic networks and the American left, using “social justice” rhetoric to mainstream pro-Hamas, anti-Western priorities and groom the next generation of infiltrators like Aber Kawas.

Unsurprisingly, Kawas also has ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks. She was a member of the Muslim Students Association (MSA) at CUNY – the original Brotherhood youth arm advancing civilization jihad. She also recently participated in Eid prayers with MAS Queens – the Muslim American Society (MAS) has been described by federal prosecutors as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.

Radical Activism and Terror Sympathies

Kawas has appeared at multiple SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) rallies supporting Muhammad Allan, a documented member of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Allan was jailed by Israel for recruiting a suicide bomber and for other terror-related activities. PIJ is an Iran-backed terrorist group responsible for countless murders of Israeli civilians. By standing with Allan, Kawas showed her willingness to align with actual terrorists and their supporters.

Kawas has repeatedly appeared at rallies where attendees chanted for “intifada” (a call for violent uprising and murder of Jews), declared “America is not our friend,” and glorified resistance against the United States and Israel. Video evidence shows her at events where participants wore Hamas headbands – the signature gear of the genocidal terror group that slaughtered 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. Reports indicate Kawas herself was seen wearing a Hamas headband at this rally.

Kawas’s public statements reveal a clear pattern of terror apologetics and moral inversion. In old uncovered Tumblr posts, she described convicted Al-Qaeda financier Fahad Hashmi and the Holy Land 5 (convicted of providing material support to Hamas) as “imprisoned heroes” and “living martyrs.” She wrote that she sometimes reflected on the small “degree of separation” from these figures and imagined organizing with them or visiting their households in a “more just world.” She also referred to a convicted synagogue bomb plotter as “my brother.” These are not casual remarks. They demonstrate sympathy for individuals convicted of supporting designated terrorist organizations.

In a 2017 panel discussion, she downplayed 9/11 as merely “a terror attack that, like, a couple people did.” She framed the attacks as part of a “long trajectory” of Western colonialism, capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia used to colonize lands and extract resources. She criticized demands for Muslims to apologize for 9/11 while Western societies offered no reparations for slavery or “genocides.” This gives a glimpse into a worldview that excuses or minimizes Islamic terrorism while blaming the West.

This is not a candidate for New York State Senate. This is an activist whose entire life has been dedicated to weakening America, shielding radicals, and advancing the conquest of our institutions by the red-green axis – a direct continuation of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term strategy of using Palestinian activism as a Trojan horse for civilization jihad.

Wake up, New York. This is how nations are lost.

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