Muslim Democrat Adam Hamawy was just elected to the House of Representatives for New Jersey. In a CNN interview, he flatly refused to call Iran our enemy and blamed the US and Israel for the war. This Jihadist has ties to al Qaeda and the Blind Sheikh. Now, he will rule over Todd Beamer’s district – what an insult to that brave man’s memory.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Newly elected Democratic Representative Adam Hamawy seems to have a problem with naming Iran our enemy. The Egyptian-born former combat surgeon, who has provided medical assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, deflected and refused to answer a question on whether Iran is an adversary and Israel is an ally to the US on Tuesday. This is who New Jersey voted into office with roughly 70% of the vote in the Congressional 12th District during the midterms.

Another Terror-Tied Islamic Supremacist Elected to Office

This is the same Muslim candidate who spent years in the inner circle of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Blind Sheikh, whose followers bombed the World Trade Center and plotted to destroy the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, the United Nations, and the FBI’s New York office. He also did volunteer work with the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF), a Chicago-based charity that federal authorities later identified as providing financial and logistical support to al Qaeda.

The RAIR Foundation reported, “Hamawy traveled with the Sheikh, attended the 1991 Detroit conference where Abdel-Rahman declared jihad ‘the pinnacle of Islam,’ called for the conquest of the land of the infidels, and branded Egypt’s president ‘the loyal dog of America.’ Under oath, Hamawy tried to dismiss it as a harmless ‘Islamic economy’ conference – until prosecutors put the transcript in front of him and his story collapsed.”

(Video Credit: The RAIR Foundation)

Refusing to Call Iran Our Enemy While Blaming the US and Israel

Hamawy repeatedly waffled during an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with co-host Pamela Brown. She asked him about his views on both countries regarding his demand that the US pull all military funding from Israel in the wake of the war with Iran, according to Fox News.

“Well, now, what I see is that we were pushed into this war by Israel,” Hamawy asserted, immediately blaming the Jewish state. “It’s not helping Americans. Americans didn’t ask for it. It’s illegal and immoral. And at this point, I think the US and the Iranians want this war to end.”

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t mention the tens of thousands of innocent Iranians the mullahs have butchered because they want to be free of these insane theological despots.

“Do you see Iran as the adversary?” Brown asked.

“I see that we pushed them into a fight. And so, I think we both have to step back and say, ‘Is this helping either one of us?’” Hamawy two-stepped.

You have to give Brown credit; she didn’t let the Muslim congressman off the hook. She went after him repeatedly on whether he viewed Iran as an adversary. He continued to avoid answering despite Brown reminding him that Iranians have chanted, “Death to America!”

The militant Twelver Muslims in Iran also call us the Great Satan.

“We’ve been saying ‘Death to Iran’ for decades as well,” Hamawy grossly replied. “And so, what we need to do is use diplomacy.”

“They’ve killed a lot of Americans,” Brown said.

“And we’ve killed a lot of them as well,” Hamawy countered, taking the murderous mullahs’ side.

The New Jersey Democrat pushed for diplomacy over war concerning an Islamic regime that has murdered many, many Americans, not to mention hundreds of thousands of their own people who object to a death cult.

Brown bluntly told him he was refusing to clarify his views on Iran or Israel. That’s because he hates Jews and is a devout Muslim.

“I’m saying that that doesn’t help us. We’re in the middle of a war right now that is making American lives worse. We’re putting our troops at risk. We’re creating, you know, an economic crisis that we don’t need. And so, the blame game doesn’t help. So, how do we get out of this?” Hamawy said.

Later on, he did refer to the Iranian government as a “dictatorship” and “authoritarian,” though he suggested that America’s actions have made the country more radical. Notice he didn’t mention the Twelvers or their doomsday goal of washing the world in blood so the Mahdi can return. Details.

Hamawy’s commentary echoes that of Michigan-elect Senator Abdul El-Sayed. No shocker there. He also refuses to say whether Israel or Iran is the greater threat to America despite repeated questioning on the issue.

“I think both of them have proven dangerous in their own way,” El-Sayed said in October during an interview. “One at risk of attacking us, one getting us into wars. We have no business fighting.”

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, an international nonpartisan education organization that supports Israel, slammed Hamawy’s comments, accusing him of refusing to acknowledge a “moral reality.”

“Representative-elect Hamawy refused to acknowledge a basic factual and moral reality. Iran’s oppressive regime has made itself the enemy of both the United States and its own people. American officials who don’t understand that should have no role in our country’s foreign policy decisions,” Rothstein told Fox News Digital.

As Pamela Geller put it, welcome to the “Democrat Party of terror.”

And in an even sadder twist of fate, Hamawy now represents the district where Todd Beamer lived. Beamer organized the passenger revolt of Flight 93 on 9/11, famously saying the words: “Let’s roll!” Electing this terrorist-tied Muslim is an abomination and an insult to Beamer’s memory.

New Jersey has fallen to Jihadists, and they are coming for every state in the nation in a civilization conquest attempt. Gird your loins, America. War is upon us.

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