RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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dave's avatar
dave
2h

The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat

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Ron's avatar
Ron
18m

Don’t we have any security measures to prevent this piece of 💩💩💩 from being allowed to enter congress

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