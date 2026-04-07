An airman with the call-sign Dude 44 ejected a fighter jet over Iran and then climbed 7,000 feet to hide in a mountain crevice until the US military could rescue him. It’s an epic tale starting on Good Friday, ending on Easter that is absolutely movie material.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a military operation destined to be a movie someday very soon, hundreds of American troops descended into the rugged mountains of southwestern Iran Saturday searching for a fellow soldier who was wounded and spent almost two days hiding in a crevice from bloodthirsty, barbaric Iranian forces.

(Video Credit: The White House)

High-stakes combat search-and-rescue mission

The airman, known by the call sign Dude 44, was the subject of a high-stakes combat search-and-rescue mission deep within Iran, that not only involved SEAL Team 6, but the CIA as well as the US military, making it blatantly clear to the world that under President Trump’s and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s watch, no man would be left behind in Operation Epic Fury or any other for that matter.

The mullahs offered any Iranian who captured the airman alive and delivered him to their clutches $60,000. Hearing this, a large contingent of special operations forces and aircraft was dispatched into hostile territory as Trump sat watching for seven hours, determined to bring the colonel home.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said that finding the downed airmen was like trying to find “a grain of sand in the desert” in a news briefing Monday.

In a press briefing covering “one of the most challenging and complex rescue missions in the history of U.S. special operations,” that took place on Monday, Trump announced that over 150 aircraft were sent into the fray, which took on “very, very heavy enemy fire” during the rescue operation. Also taking part in the rescue were the Navy SEALS, Air Force Special Operations, Army Special Operations Aviation, search and rescue, and combat medics.

“This was an incredibly dangerous mission, an incredibly dangerous undertaking,” Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recalled on Monday at the White House press briefing.

Two lost and then found

There were two crew members in the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet that went down over Iran. One of the members ejected safely and was immediately recovered and flown to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, typically the first stop for US soldiers wounded in combat zones. The one rescued after his epic ordeal will be flown there on Monday as well, according to a US defense official who spoke with Fox News.

The airman, who literally climbed a mountain to save his life and buy time for his fellow troopers to save him, went missing on Good Friday. He was rescued on Easter… another historic detail that will become part of the legend. The pilot radioed a brief message to help US forces on Sunday so they could identify him: “God is good.”

The hunt for the weapons systems officer

After the Air Force colonel went missing, the Iranians blasted propagandic images of the blast zone where the plane went down to the public and urged civilians to join in the hunt for the American, according to President Trump. The IRGC immediately went looking for the airman.

The colonel, who is a weapons systems officer with SERRE training, used his survival training to evade the Iranians. He climbed 7,000 feet up a ridge and shoved his body into a cramped crevice for almost 48 hours, according to a senior defense official.

“He was injured quite badly,” Trump noted during the briefing. “He scaled cliff faces, bleeding rather profusely, and treated his own wounds.” He also commented that the enemies hunting the airman down were “getting closer and closer by the hour.”

“They have a very sophisticated beeper-type apparatus that is on them at all times… on these missions, they make sure they have lots of battery space, and they’re in good shape. And this one worked really well, amazingly. Saved his life,” Trump explained.

The CIA proceeded to launch a deception campaign to convince the Iranian regime that they had already located the airman and were moving him to the ground for exfiltration. The plan worked… it confused the Iranians, who were uncertain if the American was still out there. Then the agency used a tracker to find him.

(Video Credit: The National Desk)

“We immediately mobilized a massive operation to retrieve him from the mountain holdout. And he kept going higher and higher. The mountain kept getting rougher and rougher, and really, very, very hard to find. The second rescue mission involved 155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more,” the president elaborated.

More from Fox News:

The US used MQ-9 Reaper drones to protect the area around where the US believed the airman was hiding and fired on anything that came close to that area and any area where US forces were operating, an administration official told Fox News. “At the president’s direction, we deployed both human assets and exquisite technologies,” Ratcliffe said, calling it “a daunting challenge, comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert.” Trump revealed the CIA had a camera that spotted the weapon systems officer from 40 miles away. “They kept the camera on him for 45 minutes. He wasn’t moving. And they said, you know, probably wrong, but we’re seeing something moving,” Trump said. “This is a vast mountain, vast, thick with bushes, trees, he said. We see something moving 40 miles away. It was the head of a human being. I’m telling you, it’s moving. And then all of a sudden, 45 minutes later, he moved a lot, stood up, and they said, ‘We have him.’”

While that was taking place, our military was bombing the hell out of Iranian forces in nearby areas to clear the field.

“We executed multiple large-scale strikes in the surrounding area using every tactical jet in the US inventory plus B-1 Bombers to keep him safe,” a senior US official stated.

Between the time that the first pilot was rescued and the weapons officer was recovered, the US flew B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and dropped “bunker buster” massive ordnance penetration bombs on an IRGC headquarters, a senior defense official told Fox News.

The incredible rescue on Easter Sunday

On Sunday, Trump directed the military to send dozens of heavily armed aircraft to rescue the crew member, who he said is “seriously wounded” but will recover.

“When he was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple, and it was powerful. He sent a message, ‘God is good,’” Hegseth recounted.

“In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through,” he said. “Shot down on a Friday — Good Friday — hidden in a cave, a crevice all of Saturday, and rescued on Sunday. Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday, a pilot reborn,” he added.

At first, Trump and the military were not sure if it was really the airman and thought it could be a trap. But those who knew the colonel said he was a man of deep faith, and the statement was in keeping with his devout beliefs.

Rescue helicopters, including HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft, came under Iranian small-arms fire during the extraction of the airman, sources told Air and Space Forces Magazine.

The US military then built a remote airstrip inside Iran to facilitate the rescue.

“This was not much of a runway,” Trump commented. “This was a farm, not a runway.”

Two other transport planes had major problems. But rather than leave them behind as former President Biden did in Afghanistan, US forces blew them up, according to the Associated Press.

“The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies,” Trump declared on social media.

“God was watching us,” Trump concluded. “We were in Easter territory, I guess. But God was watching us. Amazing, because when you look at the machinery they took, they took damage.”

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