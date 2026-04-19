Ilhan Omar is blaming an accounting error and claiming she’s not a millionaire. She amended her valuation from $30 million to under $100,000 in a magical accounting move that would get anyone else audited immediately by the IRS. It makes her involvement in Little Mogadishu’s Somali fraud scandal even more suspicious.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a craven, desperate, and stunningly predictable move, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is now claiming that she really doesn’t have $30 million in assets, and that a major “accounting error” is to blame following a congressional financial disclosure listing the value of her assets. That drew a hard look and alarm from Republicans and a congressional watchdog. All of this is on the heels of the massive Somali Minnesota fraud scandal that gives the appearance of Omar being knee-deep in corruption.

Worst accounting error EVER

According to the Wall Street Journal, Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett’s assets were actually between $18,004 and $95,000, instead of between $6 and $30 million. That’s quite a correction, and somehow, ‘suspicious’ just doesn’t quite do it justice.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers informed the WSJ, adding that the filing was corrected “as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

Unsurprisingly, the massive correction comes after the Office of Congressional Conduct requested additional information earlier this year, no doubt sending Omar and her attorneys into an enormous panic. Said attorneys quickly shot off a letter to the watchdog stating that the inaccurate filing was unintentional and stemmed from reliance on accountants.

“As the busiest of people, it is very common for members and their spouses to rely on learned professionals like accountants to make calculations and determinations that appear on public filings,” the attorney accused. “While the error is, of course, unfortunate, there is nothing untoward and nothing illegal has occurred.”

All she left out in reference to Omar is “I’m not a crook!”

Except for the little fact that the filer is responsible for the tax return, and her professional accounting firm would have had her review it before she signed off on it to be filed. Details.

She had an excuse ready to go, per Breitbart, “Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but the error didn’t jump off the page because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses, her aides told the newspaper.”

Again, the IRS doesn’t buy that excuse, and if she’s not involved, she should be, given her position in politics. Her signature, as well as her husband’s are on the return, so she’s liable.

From suspiciously high to suspiciously low

From Fox News:

The amended filing shows Omar reported between $102,503 and $1,005,200 in income in 2024 from assets she and her husband own, according to the Journal. Documentation attached to the attorney’s letter showed $213,200 in distributions to her husband from his venture capital management firm and $3,000 from a winery. A 2025 email between Omar’s husband and his accountant valued the venture capital firm at $7.9 million and the winery at $1.5 million, though he owns roughly one-third of both businesses, according to tax documents cited by the Journal. The updated disclosure also shows Omar has between $15,001 and $50,000 in student loan debt and a similar amount in credit card debt.

By the way, this is almost certainly not just one accountant. It’s probably a whole boatload of them. His partners’ accountants would have all had to agree on the valuation for tax purposes. More details.

Omar’s massive jump in wealth since entering office had already been red-flagged by House Republicans. Now they want to know how such a large swing in asset valuation wasn’t immediately flagged.

Republicans have questions

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to Omar’s husband in February requesting an explanation concerning “financial disclosures showing the value of two companies, eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital, surged from tens of thousands of dollars in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024.” Her income jumped by roughly 3,500% in net worth from 2023 to 2024.

He bluntly wrote that the sudden uptick in valuation “raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence,” and requested financial records tied to the businesses.

Omar clapped back, calling the request a “political stunt” and part of a campaign “meant to fundraise, not real oversight,” according to The Associated Press.

Not so much, it would seem. There are serious questions surrounding Omar’s wealth, and while Republicans are at it, they may want to check some offshore accounts and shell companies to see if that money just magically floated away to another port.

Nothing to see here

The “Squad” member’s 2025 financial disclosure filing previously listed her husband’s business interests in the millions. That included a winery valued between $1 million and $5 million and a venture capital firm valued between $5 million and $25 million.

In an accounting sleight of hand, those valuations were revised in the amended filing, asserting that the business had no value once liabilities were factored in.

Something stinks in Little Mogadishu

The New York Post reported in Dec. 2025 that “embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over the family’s skyrocketing wealth.” That sounds a lot like they have something to hide.

The names that were scrubbed included lobbyist and former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Senator and Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough; and former ex-CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, who once described Amalgamated as “the institutional bank of the Democratic Party,” according to PJ Media.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton cast huge doubt and disbelief on the amended filing, questioning how previously unreported liabilities wiped out millions in reported assets.

“Ilhan Omar says her congressional financial reports have massive accounting error,” Fitton posted to X. She and her husband only worth 18k-86k, NOT $6 million-$30 million! Previously unreported ‘liabilities’ erase wealth!”

President Trump and House Republicans aren’t buying this brazenly corrupt move either. If Omar believes this attempted end run will make the fraud probes go away, she is delusional. She just poured gasoline on that fire.

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