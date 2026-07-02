The family of 17-year-old Louis, murdered in Narbonne, southern France, has called for a major protest on Sunday, July 5 at 11:00 AM. His mother delivered a powerful message: “Now is not the time for mourning. It is the time for war.”

Thousands are expected to attend.

The Killing

On June 19, Louis was lured under false pretenses to a construction site in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated ambush. According to investigators, he was beaten severely, ultimately to death, punched, kicked, and stomped while on the ground.

The assailants filmed the assault.

Louis was discovered the following morning by construction workers, unconscious and critically injured. He spent three days in an induced coma before dying from the attack by the migrant gang on June 23.

Five suspects (three minors and two adults, aged 16–19) have been arrested and charged. Reports describe the gang as second-generation migrants, some of whom reportedly knew Louis from a local youth social assistance center.

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A Pattern France Can No Longer Ignore

Louis’s death is not an isolated tragedy. France has seen a disturbing rise in brutal gang violence, often involving youths from migrant backgrounds targeting native French victims. The case has ignited widespread outrage over integration failures, lenient justice, and the everyday insecurity many communities now face.

The mother and family are inviting elected officials and state representatives to join the march, rejecting attempts at pure political exploitation but demanding real accountability.

CAUTION: Brutality in extremis in this footage!

Time to Face Reality

When authorities prioritize open borders and leftist destructive narratives and policies over any sort of continuity of security and stability for the people of their nations, families pay the price, and all too often with their lives.

The protest in Narbonne may be a sign that ordinary citizens are no longer willing to accept it.

The people of France are watching. July 5 in Narbonne may be the beginning of something bigger.

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