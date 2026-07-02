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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

Europe. Many individual and small group attacks and assaults. Beatings. Stompings. Stabbings. Kidnappings. Rapes. Non-professional “hits”. Punk gangs. Drugged loners.

Very common.

America. Planned organized coordinated mass assaults are being set up here by Muzzies who are proxies of Iran’s thuggish regime. Yet ahead. Personal attacks in America are moderated by personally carried lethal weapons. Don’t know who’s got what under their garment or inside their vehicle. Generally too risky.

But Americans are being pushed. The shoving will start and a righteous population of American men will act. The Muzzies are playing a well-crafted civilizational/political Jihad today. They are stacking local government council and commission posts, school boards positions. Even LEO’s. Muzzie lawyers. Police. Physicians. All play a sophisticated Eastern mind game with a vulnerable western mind set that hasn’t caught up with this Muzzie war against the Great Satan. This war will grow. They always do. They go kinetic eventually.

And become dangerously threatening.

Arm up. Let’s not allow this French mother’s son to die in vain.

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