NYC Hosts Pakistan Day Parade — A State Built on Terror, Hate, Minority Cleansing, and 9/11 Betrayal (Video)
What was billed as a cultural celebration on Madison Avenue became an insult to 9/11’s victims — a parade for Pakistan, the state that harbored Osama bin Laden in a military garrison city until U.S. forces killed him.
On Sunday, August 24, 2025, Madison Avenue in Manhattan was transformed into a sea of green and white as the 41st Annual Pakistan Day Para…