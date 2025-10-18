Zohran Mamdani — the frontrunner to become mayor of New York City — has publicly and proudly aligned himself with Siraj Wahhaj, an imam named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who defends terrorists, calls America “filthy,” and openly preaches that U.S. law must be replaced with Islamic rule.

NEW YORK — October 18, 2025 —z, now favored to become New York City’s next mayor, campaigned this week while publicly embracing one of the most notorious terror-linked imams in the United States — a man named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing plot and who has repeatedly denounced American law, culture, and sovereignty.

Mamdani posted a smiling photo of himself arm-in-arm with Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj, alongside City Councilmember Yusef Salaam, at the highly controversial Masjid At-Taqwa in Bedford-Stuyvesant. He captioned the post:

“I had the pleasure of meeting Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community… a beautiful Jummah.”

No qualifier. No caveat. No condemnation.

Who Mamdani Chose to Elevate

Siraj Wahhaj, 75 — formerly Jeffrey Kearse — was named by federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which killed six people and injured more than a thousand. He later testified on behalf of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheik,” calling the terror leader a “respected scholar.”

Wahhaj has publicly:

Called America “a garbage can — filthy and sick.”

Declared it is “bullshit for Muslims to pledge allegiance to the U.S. flag.”

Said Sharia must replace the U.S. Constitution.

Bragged that churches are closing and being converted into mosques.

Lectured that Islam is not here to coexist, but to dominate.

He preaches that the Quran must replace the U.S. Constitution once Muslims have the numbers to seize power.

In recorded sermons, Wahhaj was not hinting — he was explicit. “You came to America for one reason — to establish Allah’s deen.”

He declared that America would fall unless it “accepts the Islamic agenda.” He instructed Muslims to use politics “not because it is the American thing to do — but because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.” This was not rhetoric — it was a published strategy for replacing American law with Islamic rule.

Wahhaj’s son is now serving a life sentence for running a jihad training camp in New Mexico, where children were allegedly trained to kill non-believers.

This Was Not Hidden — It Was Announced Publicly

Mamdani did not stumble into Wahhaj by accident. The Bed-Stuy mosque promoted the event as a campaign meet-and-greet for “NYC’s first Muslim mayoral candidate,” urging attendees to hear what Mamdani “has planned for the Black Muslim community.”

The encounter was public, proud, and celebratory — not reluctant or incidental.

Masjid At-Taqwa is not simply Wahhaj’s mosque — it has been a center of Islamic political agitation for three decades. It hosted forums where speakers cast doubt on 9/11, suggested controlled demolition of the Twin Towers, and openly questioned whether Islamic extremists were responsible. This is the environment Mamdani chose to campaign inside — one where the legitimacy of American law and even documented terror attacks are rejected from the pulpit.

From Defense of Terrorists to Open Blueprint for Conquest

Wahhaj remains a featured speaker for Muslim Brotherhood-aligned institutions and has used national stages to celebrate Christianity’s collapse in the U.S. and Europe. In a recent convention speech, he boasted:

“1.5 million Muslims in New York City… 300 mosques… 10,000 Muslim businesses,” followed by the prediction: “100,000 churches in America will close.”

He did not lament this — he framed it as an advancement.

What This Meeting Signals

Mamdani — a Marxist Muslim candidate polling as the likely next mayor of America’s largest city — did not merely appear with Wahhaj. He honored him. He described him as a “pillar” and a “foremost leader.” He offered legitimacy where even the U.S. Justice Department once sounded alarms.

If this is who Mamdani glorifies before he holds power, the question is unavoidable:

What will he normalize once he controls City Hall? This was not coexistence. This was alignment.

And it happened not in secret —but on camera, with applause.

For more on Zohran Mamdani’s ideology, watch RAIR’s latest exclusive interview with Robert Spencer on the Red-Green takeover of New York.

