Tonight on RAIR TV: New York City just got Bangladesh’d — as the NYPD happily carried the foreign flag through Jackson Heights while politicians cheered the accelerating Islamic demographic takeover of American streets, complete with dead fish dragged unsanitarily through Queens and the imported persecution of Hindus, Christians, and other minorities.

New York City just got Bangladesh’d — and the NYPD happily carried the flag!

On May 17th, Jackson Heights in Queens didn’t belong to America — it belonged to Bangladesh. Thousands poured into the neighborhood, waving the red-and-green flag of Bangladesh. This wasn’t just a cultural celebration. It was a display of demographic power and political surrender.

Large floats rolled down 37th Avenue, draped in Bangladeshi flags flying everywhere. The Bangladeshi flag marched side-by-side with the American flag and the NYC flag – a visual that tells you everything about the Islamic takeover of NYC streets.

NYPD officers marched right alongside them, openly holding Bangladeshi flags. On horseback, police officers rode with Bangladeshi flags hanging from the saddles. The NYPD police band played as this foreign spectacle took over American streets.

A nation plagued by violence, political instability, and well-documented persecution of religious minorities – Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and others who face discrimination, attacks, and displacement under Islamic violence. And now it’s being imported and celebrated right here in New York.

Since Sheikh Hasina fell in August 2024, jihadis have unleashed terror on Hindus and Christians – temples burned, girls raped and murdered, boys lynched in the streets, churches threatened with slaughter. This is exactly how Islam treats non-Muslims when it seizes power.

Even more bizarre: parade-goers were seen walking the streets carrying large dead fish. Yes, dead fish. Completely unsanitary – raw fish dripping through the streets of Queens like it’s some village market in Bangladesh. This isn’t enrichment. This is turning American neighborhoods into replicas of the Islamic Third World.

Even the Bangladeshi American Armed Forces Association marched in the parade – a clear sign that the takeover isn’t limited to our streets and police departments, but our military too.

And who was there pandering for every last vote? The usual suspects showed up to signal their total submission:

Congressman Tom Suozzi posted glowing tributes about “vibrant diversity.”

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and Council Member Shekar Krishnan were out in full force.

Hiram Monserrate, running for New York State Senate District 13, marched and thanked the Bangladeshi community. This is the same Hiram Monserrate who was expelled from the State Senate after a domestic violence conviction for assaulting his girlfriend, and who later went to prison for corruption and misusing public funds. Yet here he is again, shamelessly pandering to imported voting blocs in a desperate attempt at a comeback.

This is the same pattern RAIR Foundation USA has exposed with Pakistan Day parades, Turkish celebrations, and others: foreign governments and ideologies using American streets to assert dominance while elected officials compete to see who can pander the hardest.

This is not harmless multiculturalism. This is a dangerous replacement in real time.

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