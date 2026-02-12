In the heart of New York City, the NYPD just hosted its 4th Annual World Hijab Day “celebration” at the MUNA Islamic Center, turning taxpayer-funded police resources into a propaganda platform for Islamic veiling. Female officers were seen tying on hijabs, learning the “proper” way to wrap them, and gushing about “empowerment,” “dignity,” and “choice.” Quranic recitations echoed through the room, student presentations glorified the veil, and NYPD chaplains invoked Hadith—all while balloons bobbed and photos were snapped for social media glory. This isn’t community outreach; it’s institutional submission.

New Yorkers: Where’s the “World Cross Day” this Easter? Imagine NYPD captains draping crucifixes around their necks in solidarity with Christians being slaughtered in Africa by Islamist extremists. Or how about a Hanukkah “try-on” session for kippahs at a local synagogue, with kids bused in for lessons on Jewish “pride and faith”? Zero chance. Only ONE faith gets this red-carpet rollout: Islam. And it’s not just symbolic—leaked NYPD memos reveal department buses shuttling participants from Bronx mosques to these events, all on the public’s dime.

This selective pandering isn’t “inclusion”—it’s dhimmitude in action. While Iranian women are burning their hijabs and facing death for defying forced veiling, and Afghan girls are barred from education under Taliban mandates, the NYPD is promoting the very symbol of oppression as a “choice.” Taxpayers are footing the bill for transport, photo-ops, and the soft sell of a garment that’s mandatory under Sharia law in many countries. Why? Because civilization jihad doesn’t need bombs when Western institutions hand over their uniforms willingly.

Where’s the equal energy for other religions? The capture is real, and it’s blatantly one-sided.

