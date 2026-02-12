The Islamization of America isn’t some distant threat—it’s happening right now in the bowels of New York City’s finest. Enter the NYPD’s annual Pre-Ramadan Conference at 1 Police Plaza, where taxpayer dollars are funneled into prepping for the holy month. Detective Mohamed Amen, from the Police Commissioner Liaison Unit, kicks things off with “As-salamu alaykum,” welcoming officers and Muslim community leaders to this “beautiful event.” He gushes about Ramadan’s spirituality, helping one another, and working alongside “brothers and sisters from other faiths” to serve the city. Sounds innocent? Think again—this is straight out of the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration manual.

Photos and videos from the event show packed auditoriums at NYPD headquarters, with uniformed officers mingling with imams and community figures. Deputy Inspectors like Tawee Theanthong and clergy liaisons like Imam Abdul Eahea rub shoulders with faith leaders, discussing security for mosques and Ramadan events. Multiple precincts— from the 43rd to the 81st, 62nd, and beyond—boast about attending, posting pics of smiling groups under banners welcoming the “Annual Pre-Ramadan Conference.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, and others from the Hate Crimes Unit , emphasize “safety, order, and rights without bias.” But let’s be real: this isn’t about peace—it’s about normalizing Sharia one police precinct at a time.

This is on top of the NYPD’s already over-the-top pandering. Month-long Ramadan “bashes” with crescent moon lights twinkling over headquarters like a halal holiday spectacle. Endless iftars where everyone’s chowing down on sharia-compliant halal food in the name of “unity.” And those cringe-worthy hijab try-on sessions for non-Muslim officers, warming everyone up to Islamic fashion mandates. Old news? Hardly—these pre-Ramadan confabs are the next level, strategizing like a holy war huddle.

Where’s the Pre-Easter summit with crucifixes and communion lessons? Or the Pre-Hanukkah huddle with menorahs and dreidel demos? Only Islam gets this VIP treatment, complete with invocations by NYPD chaplains and safety tips tailored to one faith. This isn’t inclusion—it’s institutional favoritism, and it’s funded by you.

Events like this normalize dominance under the guise of diversity. While women in Iran risk their lives rejecting forced hijabs, and Christians in the Middle East flee persecution, the NYPD is rolling out the red prayer rug. If this continues, what’s next, Sharia patrols in Times Square? Mandatory fasting for the force?

