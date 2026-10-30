Unsurprisingly, the investigation into Ilhan Omar’s “sham marriage” to her brother began under former President Barack Obama. It was halted and buried with political favor… until President Trump came along. The case was resurrected and now the Muslim congresswoman stands on the precipice of being booted back to Somalia. Good times.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

It turns out that the investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar’s sham marriage to her brother didn’t start under former President Biden… it began under former President Barack Obama. Somehow, that’s not surprising in the least. Obama’s FBI and Department of Homeland Security unearthed the evidence in 2016, but the case came to a screeching halt after prosecutors concluded that any potential crime occurred outside the five-year statute of limitations.

A “Sham Marriage” and Somali Warlords

According to a report by the New York Times, six former and current officials who are familiar with the case claim that Omar and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi were sister and brother, which could have derailed her run for Congress. The Obama-appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger, stepped in to save her, denying there was any investigation in the works. Omar went on to be elected in 2018, and Luger was kept on as US Attorney by Biden.

When a leftist rag like the New York Times turns on someone like Omar, you know they are cooked politically. It also indicates that the horse is out of the barn and that more dirt on the Muslim congresswoman is probably about to drop.

It’s already underreported that her father was closely aligned with a genocidal dictator. Omar’s siblings are featured in pictures with the “infamous war criminal and brutal genocidaire ‘General Morgan.’” He’s described as the “Architect of the Isaaq Genocide” and is lovingly referred to as the “Butcher of Somaliland.” He’s also “their uncle.” Omar’s father’s naturalization record is now suddenly missing.

The New York Post made the story go viral. The outlet noted that it was “not immediately clear what specific evidence was uncovered about Omar’s marriage to Elmi.”

A “Disgusting” Embarrassment

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Elmi moved to Minnesota in 2009 to live with Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

According to the outlet, “A friend of Hirsi described Elmi as an ‘extremely feminine Somali guy’ who ‘was walking around in tight female clothing, which is heavily frowned upon in the Somali community.’” Rumors have been rampant for years that Elmi is gay.

The quoted source contended that when he asked Hirsi about Elmi, Omar’s ex said, “It was his wife’s brother from London and that Ilhan had ‘embarrassed all of us by bringing him here.’ Ahmed used very strong words and said it was ‘disgusting.’”

“All of the Somalis in Minneapolis were gossiping and trying to find out who this guy was,” the friend stated. “Then everyone realized it was … Ilhan’s brother. Everybody was shocked … [Hirsi] explained that she had married him legally to get him papers and that [Hirsi] was only Islamically married to her.”

“Ahmed and Ilhan used to argue over her brother all the time,” and he “saw them arguing and shouting in public,” the friend added.

When Elmi left Minnesota in 2012, the friend said, “Ahmed praised God for taking him away from his family.”

The Beginning of Omar’s End

This all adds to the raid of Omar’s DC home earlier in October, where a search warrant was executed, seizing her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and her passport. The Feds are investigating whether Omar was part of a family conspiracy to commit immigration fraud, which could lead to her denaturalization and deportation.

The Muslim congresswoman is also being looked at for claiming she was 17 when her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was naturalized in 2000, granting her citizenship as well. Reports indicate that her staffers attempted to change her age on record, when in reality she was 18, and not a minor, adding more to her immigration fraud.

The New York Post reported, “that in the spring of 2019, following Omar’s election to the House of Representatives, her staff pressed the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, and Wikipedia to record her birth as happening in 1982 rather than 1981.”

Omar previously claimed to the Associated Press that she didn’t have a birth certificate due to her family’s displacement by the long-running Somalia civil war.

Criminal charges can only be brought if the alleged immigration fraud occurred within the past 10 years, while there is a five-year statute of limitations for charging alleged false statements to officials.

However, there is no statute of limitations if civil denaturalization is pursued. The DOJ is using that avenue to go after Omar.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were tipped off about potential birth date manipulation during the Biden administration but chose not to move forward because they lacked evidence.

When asked recently if she had married her brother, Omar replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

Obama Enters the Corrupt Chat with Memory Loss

Just as a refresher, Obama recently came to the heated defense of Omar, blasting President Trump for attacking her.

Obama called the Trump administration’s probe into Omar “appalling,” despite his FBI reportedly finding evidence that she committed marriage fraud.

“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say, but that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,” Obama whined after federal authorities raided her DC home.

Obama contended that the federal government was investigating Omar only because she is “one of the Trump administration’s fiercest critics.”

He left out the FBI’s reported investigation under his administration, or the evidence officials say it uncovered. Shocker.

Incoming

The fallout is coming. Dozens of Democrats are now distancing themselves from Omar, so they don’t get caught in the aftermath of the political blast. That hasn’t stopped Democrats from demanding Trump stop the government’s investigation into her fraudulent past and current activities.

The New York Post reported, “A letter led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and signed by 175 House Democrats accused the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security of weaponizing law enforcement against Omar, whose Washington, DC home was searched by federal agents earlier this month.”

Notably, 40 Democrats declined to sign the letter from the 214-member caucus.

“Congresswoman Omar is seeking reelection in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in just one week. News of the search warrant, whether properly predicated or not, could affect voters’ decisions, which is exactly why federal law enforcement should not engage in such conduct when voters are casting their ballots. This type of interference strips Minnesotans of their right to a free and fair election guaranteed to them under the Constitution,” the letter states.

“This weaponization of law enforcement to harass a sitting Member of Congress 22 days before an election is unprecedented and unacceptable,” it charges. “DOJ has long followed a policy not to take investigative steps relating to a candidate this close to an election if delaying the action will not jeopardize a criminal investigation, a policy which Attorney General Blanche has previously invoked as far back as nine months before an election.”

Even Nancy Pelosi refused to sign it.

The letter reeks of desperation on the Democrats’ part. Brace for impact – all indications point toward Omar imploding politically.

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