RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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dave's avatar
dave
5h

Fuckin dirty muzzrats. Fuck islam

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
2h

Get this trash out of the Country and anyone surrounding her. When these people have fleeced the taxpayer like they have, I have no pity.

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