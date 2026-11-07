In an insane ruling, an Obama-appointed judge decided to have the ankle monitor of the ringleader of the “Michigan 8” removed because it was crimping Ahmet Kerem Körkaya’s sex life. He’s one of a dozen pro-Palestinian terrorists who wanted to torture and kill people for supporting Israel. One of his cohorts is a former staffer for Michigan Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

On Thursday, an Obama-appointed judge decided to remove the ankle monitor of a Jihadist medical student turned teacher who actively planned to torture and murder pro-Israel targets. Why? Because it hinders his married (sex) life. Ahmet Kerem Körkaya was arrested earlier this year by the FBI and is facing charges over an alleged plot to terrorize and kill people as part of a plan to pressure leaders to cut off ties with Israel.

Ringleader of the “Michigan 8”

Körkaya is part of the “Michigan 8,” a group of Palestinian activists (aka terrorists) who “engaged in a coordinated campaign of violent, criminal acts seeking to pressure University of Michigan leaders and other businesses in the Eastern District of Michigan to cut off all ties with Israel,” according to the Daily Wire.

Prosecutors accuse Körkaya and his co-defendants — Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, Paige Elizabeth Feyock, Jonathan Hongru Zou, Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, Mariam Muhammed Odeh (Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s former staffer) and Colin Hunter Weger — of participating in a conspiracy that targeted University of Michigan officials, members of the university’s Board of Regents, various businesses and Jewish organizations. They also targeted their families and children. The indictment claims Körkaya asserted that he wanted to use his medical position to kill a victim.

Körkaya and the other defendants now face federal charges including conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce. Other defendants face additional charges including witness tampering conspiracy and destruction of property to prevent seizure.

“Autonomous Actions”

Federal prosecutors allege that following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel that killed over 1,200 people, Körkaya and other activists became involved in organizing what they described as “autonomous actions” against individuals they believed were connected to or were supportive of Israel. The 63-page indictment claims the group used encrypted messaging applications, social media platforms and online collaboration tools to coordinate activities, identify targets and publicize their actions.

In a brief for Körkaya’s detention hearing, prosecutors stated that Körkaya embraced Hamas symbolism and propaganda to such an extent that investigators recovered from his electronic devices videos described as Hamas propaganda material depicting militants using inverted red triangles to designate targets before killing them. Federal prosecutors charge that Körkaya and several co-defendants also exchanged and possessed videos showing Hamas attacks and killings, arguing that the imagery later resurfaced in vandalism campaigns directed at individuals and institutions targeted by the group.

From Nordic Monitor:

According to the indictment, Körkaya wrote that he wanted to obtain the address of a university regent so he could drive his car into the property. He allegedly added that the regent’s “entire family” had been put on his “hit list.” Prosecutors say Feyock responded by suggesting that activists should target the children of university officials as well. The indictment further alleges that Körkaya expressed frustration over the Gaza war and stated that he wanted to take action as “the only way to clear my conscious [sic].” In one of the most disturbing passages cited by prosecutors, Körkaya allegedly wrote that he intended to become “the dirtiest f*cking doctor ever” and claimed he would like to become a target’s physician in order to “poison her ass slowly.” According to the indictment, Feyock responded by agreeing and suggesting that activists should have people follow another victim, enter the person’s home and then burn it down.

The indictment charges that participants vandalized properties with slogans such as “INTIFADA” and “DIVEST NOW,” painted red handprints and inverted red triangles on buildings, broke windows, blocked entrances, and threw containers filled with butyric acid and dye into targeted properties.

Coddling a Jihadist

Körkaya asked the government to remove his ankle monitor and stop using his cellphone to track him. The Feds responded that he had already engaged in counter-surveillance activity when carrying out his crimes, including using police scanners and turning off his cellphone. Obama Judge Judith Levy of the Eastern District of Michigan approved removing the monitor, but Körkaya’s passport remains confiscated.

The accused terrorist is Muslim. Shocking. His attorneys contend that he needs the ankle monitor removed because it “hinders his religious, spousal, and social engagements” and complicates his new role as a soccer coach and teacher at an Islamic school in Milwaukee where he educates 5th graders. They also claim that Körkaya “has been unable to go on his honeymoon or go on evening outings with his spouse after being newly married in May 2026 because of the curfew and other bond conditions, including the confiscation of his United States passport.”

Jerome F. Gorgon, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, strongly asserted that those are not valid reasons to modify Körkaya’s ankle tether, as he poses a threat to the community and is a potential flight risk. He pointed out that Körkaya is a dual US-Turkish citizen and has allegedly made plans to support Hamas. The government also noted his texts, where he told his wife they should target homes and commit intimidating vandalism together because it would be “so much fun.”

More from the Daily Wire:

Gorgon argued that Körkaya poses a broader threat to the community, highlighting texts where Körkaya said his true nature was “bombing,” and that he is “going so militant” because he “hate[s] it here.” Körkaya’s phone records also revealed that his to-do list included “F*cking up UMich Campus” and “Ahmet’s Special Surprise.” The government also alleged Körkaya planned to build a new Weather Underground terrorist organization in the United States. Körkaya’s text messages to a co-conspirator acknowledged that “it would be over for them” if the government found their disappearing Signal messages, according to the feds. The complaint also outlines allegedly racist comments against “all fat white people” and Jews. The government argued that Körkaya posed a threat to specific Jewish individuals and that Körkaya and co-defendant Feyock “discussed firebombing the University of Michigan, driving a car into the University President’s house, and maintaining a presence on campus to make the Regents ‘feel scared.’”

Islamic Ties to Turkey

More on Körkaya’s family and their Turkish ties from Nordic Monitor:

Körkaya was born in Turkey, moved around with his family and lived in India before moving to the US. He was active in the Muslim Students Association while attending Georgia Tech. His father, Hasan Körkaya, worked as a cancer researcher at the University of Michigan Medical School. He currently serves as the Tumor Biology & Microenvironment Program Leader at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and is a faculty member at the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. Körkaya’s family appears to have longstanding ties to institutions affiliated with Turkey’s Islamist establishment. In June 2019 his father delivered a lecture at Lokman Hekim University in Ankara, a private institution founded in 2017 by members of the İskenderpaşa Community (İskenderpaşa Cemaati), a prominent Sunni religious network that has maintained close relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Followers of the group have frequently secured appointments in state institutions and public-sector positions during Erdogan’s tenure, benefiting from ideological affinity with the government. The movement and its associated circles have often promoted strongly anti-Israel rhetoric and, at times, language criticized by observers as carrying antisemitic undertones. Körkaya’s father also maintains extensive ties with Istanbul Medipol University and its affiliated hospital, a private institution founded and chaired by Fahrettin Koca, who served as Turkey’s health minister from 2018 to 2024 in President Erdogan’s cabinet. Medipol has long enjoyed close relations with Erdogan’s government and has benefited from substantial public support and favorable policies. It has long been rumored that Medipol is actually owned by first lady Emine Erdogan, who holds an undisclosed stake. Medipol-affiliated hospitals have provided medical services to members of Erdogan’s family and senior government officials for years.

A Terrorist Teacher

An associate dean at the MD-PhD program at the Medical College of Wisconsin allegedly expressed concerns over a post where Körkaya said Americans “deserve nothing but death and destruction they smear on the globe.” The university expelled him shortly after his arrest, but he still found gainful employment as a teacher.

A number of the letters praising Körkaya’s character were submitted by his fellow Jihadists to potential employers, according to the Daily Wire:

Othman M. Atta, executive director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee & Salam School where Körkaya now works, wrote a letter of support for Körkaya. Both Atta and the Islamic Society of Milwaukee have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Atta spoke at an American Muslims for Palestine event, a group with links to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood that is being investigated by the Senate. Atta, who used to work as an attorney, was publicly reprimanded by a judge for sexual misconduct involving a client and lying to a court about the misconduct, to which Atta pleaded no contest. Dr. Yarden Azoulay Katz, a professor at the University of Michigan, who also wrote a letter in support of Körkaya, publicly supports all members of the “Michigan eight” and Palestine Action, a group the United Kingdom has designated as a terrorist group. He also referenced Körkaya’s desire to become a doctor as evidence of good character.

Körkaya should not even be allowed out of prison, much less have his ankle monitor removed. The Jihadist is a walking IED.

Does this judge think his hatred of Jews and infidels just suddenly went away after he was arrested? That allowing him to have sex will placate him? Either she knows nothing about Islam, or she’s hoping for the worst-case scenario.

It is no surprise that the judge who okayed this is connected to Barack Obama.

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