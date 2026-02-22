By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Notorious political henchwoman, Susan Rice, has resurfaced to warn Trump supporters, business executives, and appointees that “revenge is best served cold.” And the radical domestic policy diva is telegraphing what other prominent Democrats have threatened, that once they regain power, they will hunt down conservatives and make them pay big time.

Revenge of the Democrats

“A very prominent public figure, who has served at nearly the very highest levels, once told me … ‘Revenge is best served cold,’ and the older I get, the more I see the wisdom of that,” Susan Rice said in a February 19 interview.

“When it comes to the elites, you know, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media … it’s not going to end well for them, for those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore, is very short-term self-interest, and, you know, take a knee to Trump,” she warned.

The resentment and anger toward MAGA is palpable. If they retake the helm, the purging and persecution of conservatives will make January 6th look like a picnic. There is little doubt that there will be impeachments, prison time, massive fines, forcing businesses to close, censorship, and much more evil tactics in store should Republicans lose the House, Senate, and presidency. Forget about free elections… freedom itself will disappear.

Don’t be fooled by moderate-sounding Democrats. They say one thing, and when elected, turn to implement their radical agenda with a vengeance. See Virginia and Governor Abigail Spanberger.

A swamp creature promises persecution

Rice has been submerged in the DC Swamp for a long, long time. She was a foreign policy advisor to former President Obama until Trump entered the picture. Then she was the top domestic policy adviser to Former President Biden from January 2021 to May 2023. Her policies both abroad and at home were utter disasters. It was also rumored that she pretty much ruled the roost in the Biden administration as the elderly president was propped up like a very bad imitation of “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

Former Democratic prosecutor Preet Bharara, an Indian immigrant, sat down in his podcast with Rice so she could vent against anyone and everyone who dared to support President Trump.

“They’re now starting to realize, wait a minute, no, this is not popular. Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now, is not popular, and there is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down,” she snarled.

“They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box,” Rice bluntly threatened.

“And I can tell you, Preet, as I talk to leaders in Washington, leaders in our party, leaders in the states, if these corporations think that the Democrats when they come back in power are going to, you know, play by the old rules and [say] ’Never mind, we’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you violated, all the laws you’ve skirted,’” she continued. “I think they’ve got another thing coming… they’re going to be surprised. Democrats have had a bellyful, and we’re not going to play by, you know, the old set of rules.”

“We’re not going to be suckers… There will be an accountability agenda,” Rice railed, not bothering to hide in the least that Democrats are going to hunt down Trump supporters like dogs in what sounds a lot like the opening salvo of a civil war. Surprisingly, she refrained from mentioning reeducation camps.

“You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents,” Rice pointed out. “They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them.”

“This is not going to be an instance of, you know, forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest,” Rice vowed during the interview.

Promising more illegal immigration

And then to soften the threats, she added outright lies to the mix, “We need to have strong borders. I come from a national security background. I understand the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national defense. We need to have strong borders, and we need to ensure that we, like other countries, have control of our borders … [And] we must deal with the challenge of those who are here, who are undocumented [and] have committed crimes of violence — we need to be able to remove them in a targeted, lawful, rational way that doesn’t spread terror and lawlessness throughout our communities.”

That statement was meant to appease the overwhelming majority of Americans who are thoroughly pissed after Biden threw our borders open, ushering in millions of illegal aliens and the violent and expensive nightmare that came with them. She gave no specifics, just platitudes.

In fact, she called for the reimplementation of Biden’s border policies, favoring foreigners and Wall Street over Americans.

Rice had the utter gall to lecture Americans that they have no right to curb migration because the United States belongs to foreigners and their children, “We have to be clear eyed in the following ways: We are a nation of immigrants, and unless you are of Native American descent or African American descent — like me, and actually I’m both, but came and came here against your will, or came here, or, you know, many, many eons before the first European settlers — you came as an immigrant. I also have an immigrant background — my mother’s parents were immigrants from Jamaica who came to the United States in 1912.”

“So we are a nation of immigrants, and that is one of the great things that has defined us and been a source of our strength, and we need to preserve and strengthen legal pathways for people to come to the United States, to study, to work and when they’ve earned it, to become citizens … Lawful pathways that are open and that are well greased for those that choose to come here,” she asserted.

Her statements reflect the disastrous policies of both the Obama and Biden presidencies, where she called for amnesty and voting rights for illegal aliens.

“We have a reality. There are many people who have come to this country as undocumented, people who have lived here, worked here, paid taxes, been lawful, you know, responsible residents who have contributed to our society. And those people still live in the shadows, and we do need a way to enable them to go through a process, a rigorous process that allows them to have a regularized and normalized status. And that’s what was the objective with these [Obama 2013] attempts at comprehensive immigration reform,” Rice claimed.

She raged against Trump’s immigration policies, “Trump has turned everything on its head. He’s jettisoned almost all legal pathways to come to this country — at great detriment to our farmers, to our construction industry, to our competition in high tech, to our medical infrastructure.”

“I mean, all of the ways that he is setting us back through denying lawful pathways… is beyond dangerous — it’s wholly destructive, not only to the fabric of our country, but I think it’s going to be the undoing of his party,” she delusionally stated.

Weaponized lawfare on steroids

The lawfare against Trump and anyone aligned with him will increase, and this time, if the Democrats are successful in retaking the country, they will do nifty things like get rid of the filibuster and stack the Supreme Court, as well as allow illegal aliens to vote.

Free and fair elections will be a thing of the past, and the Left will ensure they are never booted from power again.

Just listen to Rice and her fellow Marxists… believe their threats. This is war.

