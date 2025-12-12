Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, what exactly is happening in your state?

While Florida and Texas have formally designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as extremist-aligned foreign influence networks under state law, Oklahoma remains undefended, unprepared, and unwilling to confront the threat.

CAIR Oklahoma is not operating quietly. They are openly bragging about their political reach.

In a video released by CAIR Oklahoma, the organization proudly details how deeply it has embedded itself in the state’s legislative process. They describe their mission as getting “your everyday Muhammad and your everyday Fatima” into government spaces so they can “take up the space they deserve” inside the State Capitol.

Their own admissions include:

Reviewing thousands of bills to advance CAIR’s agenda

Training activists to lobby lawmakers

Organizing statewide pressure campaigns

Mobilizing Muslims for specific legislative outcomes

Building political pipelines and candidate guides

Condemning lawmakers who refuse to support CAIR-backed positions on Hamas

This is not civil rights work. This is a statewide political operation.

And yet, there has been no inquiry, no pushback, and no policy response from Oklahoma’s leadership.

Why is CAIR gaining direct access to the governor, lawmakers, and city councils?

Why is Oklahoma the easiest red state in America for a Muslim Brotherhood-linked political network to penetrate?

The silence from state officials is becoming its own scandal.

