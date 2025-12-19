Hundreds of Oklahoma residents packed the Broken Arrow Planning Commission chambers Thursday night, with crowds lining the walls and spilling into overflow rooms, as officials debated whether to approve rezoning and a conditional use permit for the development of an Islamic Center in the Tulsa suburb.

This was not a small or quiet meeting.

This was a community sounding the alarm. This was CITIZEN ACTION!

Families, homeowners, and concerned citizens showed up in force to oppose the proposed Islamic development - a project years in the making that would transform roughly 15 acres into a mosque-centered complex, including commercial retail space, in the heart of Broken Arrow.

The message from the people was unmistakable: Oklahoma does not want to become the next Texas.

It does not want to follow Florida’s path of unchecked Islamic institutional expansion.

And it does not want to wake up one day to find that irreversible demographic, political, and ideological change has already taken root.

And yet - while ordinary Oklahomans stood shoulder to shoulder to defend their communities - the state’s top leadership was nowhere to be found.

🚨WHERE IS GOVERNOR STITT? WHERE IS AG DRUMMOND? IS THIS A RED STATE?

As citizens fought to protect their state from becoming another Islamic hub, there was no visible leadership from:

Governor Kevin Stitt

Attorney General Gentner Drummond

No statement.

No warning.

No investigation.

No public concern about the long-term implications of coordinated Islamic institutional growth.

This silence is deafening. Why are RED STATE LEADERS Not protecting their states?

At a time when Texas is already past the point of reversal - after decades of mosque-driven political organization, Muslim Brotherhood-aligned activism, and CAIR-led pressure campaigns — Oklahoma’s leadership appears content to do nothing.

Texas is now a cautionary tale. Florida is actively fighting back.

But Oklahoma?

Oklahoma’s defense is being led not by elected officials but by its citizens.

THE PEOPLE SHOWED UP - IN DROVES

Residents spoke out against the rezoning, the lack of transparency, and the broader implications of mosque-centered developments that historically expand far beyond “religious use.”

This is a pattern Americans now recognize:

First comes the land purchase

Then the mosque

Then “community outreach”

Then political organization

Then pressure campaigns

Then institutional capture

Oklahomans are watching this unfold in Texas and Florida - and they are refusing to pretend it isn’t happening.

BROKEN ARROW IS NOT AN ISOLATED CASE

Property records show the land was purchased in 2014 by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), an organization with long-documented ties to Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure in the United States.

This is not a spontaneous project. It has been planned for years.

And yet, there has been no public due diligence, no state-level scrutiny, and no serious examination of the ideological, political, and security implications of such developments.

Instead, the burden has fallen entirely on ordinary citizens to ask the hard questions.

THE DISCONNECT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE

Here is the reality Oklahomans witnessed tonight:

The people showed courage

The people showed awareness

The people showed resolve

But their elected representatives showed absence.

Where are the leaders who claim to represent the will of the people?

Where are the officials willing to confront CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood-aligned networks before the damage is done?

Where is the courage to say “enough” before Oklahoma becomes another irreversible case study?

OKLAHOMA IS AT A CROSSROADS

Tonight proved one thing beyond doubt:

The people understand the threat.

The people are paying attention.

The people are ready to fight back.

What remains unanswered is whether Oklahoma’s leadership will continue to hide behind silence or finally stand with the citizens who showed up when it mattered most.

Oklahoma cannot afford to wait until it is too late.

The crowd in Broken Arrow made that clear.

