On 9/11’s Eve, NY Media Hails Terror-Tied Bronx Mega-Mosque Expansion — Bankrolled with $1M Secured by Rep. Torres
The Bronx Muslim Center—tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, glorifying Hamas, and bashing Christians and the FBI—will soon be New York’s largest mosque, built with $1M in taxpayer funds from Democrats.
As Americans prepare to mark the somber anniversary of September 11th — when Islamic terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 people on U.S. soil — New York media is celebrating the rise of what will soon be the state’s largest mosque.