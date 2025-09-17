One of the central precepts that distinguishes Islam from Western concepts of property ownership—or even from the very idea of the nation-state—is the belief that once a territory has been conquered and brought under Islamic control, it must remain Islamic forever. This is not a flexible principle but a fixed doctrine in Islamic geopolitical thought: lands taken for Islam are never to revert, and any lapse in control is viewed only as temporary until they can be retaken.

This principle has been openly declared. In one video Osama Bin Laden released after 9/11—now largely memory-holed—he emphasized the urgency with which Muslims must “retake” Spain. For him, and for many adherents, La Reconquista was not a definitive end but an unfinished story. The Maliki school of Sharia, which ruled over Spain prior to its liberation, was one of the most brutal regimes in European history. Yet in Islamic memory, Andalusia remains a land “lost” that must be recovered.

Watch the following 2014 video, translated and subtitled by RAIR, in which the Islamic State openly declares its intention to retake Spain for Islam.

Today, Islam has seamlessly merged with communist and leftist rhetorical devices, cloaking its objectives in the same manipulative language. Rarely are intentions stated plainly. Instead, both Muslims and communists frame their goals in terms that appear just, or as efforts to correct fictionalized historical wrongs.

The best modern example is the so-called Palestinian claim on Israel. The true reason for unending Muslim hostility toward Israel is not economics, nor even disputed borders. It is the presence of a sovereign, non-Islamic state within what they consider Dar al-Islam—the world of Islam. By definition, that is intolerable. That this state is Jewish only compounds the hostility, echoing Muhammad’s turn against the Jews of Yathrib (now Medina).

To sell this narrative, Islamic propagandists invoke the same rhetorical sleight-of-hand employed by leftists: start history at the moment convenient to the agenda, erase prior realities, and frame the dispute as a victim–oppressor struggle designed to elicit sympathy. Hence the “Palestine was always theirs” trope, which mirrors the “First Peoples” argument applied in Western contexts.

Sometimes, however, the mask slips. In one strikingly candid video, two Islamic State fighters in Syria explained bluntly that Spain “must be retaken for Islam.” They referred to it as a land “trapped”—their word for territory that rightly “belongs” to Islam but remains under non-Muslim control. In reality, Spain was built by its people, inherited from the Visigoths—essentially Roman successors who civilized the region long before the Islamic invasions.

Israel is treated the same way, and in time the same language will be applied to Western cities. As Islamic enclaves grow, leaders will assert these zones are “Muslim land” subject to Sharia, not to U.S. constitutional law. This isn’t speculation—it’s a consistent pattern rooted in doctrine.

The West’s failure lies in not taking Islamic thought seriously. By dismissing it as “just another religion,” policymakers blind themselves to the reality: Islam, in its orthodox form, is not a religion in the Western sense but a totalizing political system with religious rituals designed to discipline its adherents and keep them on mission. Its end goal is global Islamic Manifest Destiny.

And by fusing itself with Hegelian–Communist methods of deception, victimhood narratives, and historical revisionism, Islam has become doubly potent. This is why the West continues to lose ground in a war of ideas it scarcely acknowledges.

