RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1d

Very well put. I knew a Mosque was in actuality an outpost in a foreign land under siege. They claim as sovereign Muslim territory a 6 mi diameter circle around each. That’s 28 sq miles per. By extrapolating the number of US Mosques and Islamic Community Centers that means Islam already claims about 18% of US land mass. Some US cities are ENTIRELY Muslim sovereign land. According to this article that means the US is being re-claimed as former Muslim land. It has always been theirs. What’s interesting is that the Han Chinese claim all America as ancient Chinese land. That Native Americans are wholly descended from ASIAN stock. And the land is theirs. That begs the question, as it pertains to land claims, who actuality who owns US land mass? Han Chinese hate everybody including Muslims. The Chinese are squarely in our midst here in the West. The US open border has seen thousands military aged Chinese men in fit shape come across. Add to that the present occupant of the Oval has granted permission for an additional 600,000 Chinese a welcome here. The Chinese infrastructure here in America is also well developed. Throw in Mex. Cartels bringing Muslim terror kill teams and inserting them into deep cover here. This may be quite a battle. Americans are caught on the middle wondering who’s who !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture