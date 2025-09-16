One Million Girls Raped, And the Government Covered It Up': Anne Marie Waters Exposes the Collapse of Britain—and Warns America Is Next (Exclusive Interview)
(Published May 31, 2025)
“This Is a Warning”: Anne Marie Waters Speaks with RAIR Foundation USA About the Islamic Takeover of Britain and the Coming Storm in the U.S.
In an explosive and deeply sobering interview with RAIR Foundation USA, British author, activist, and political leader Anne Marie Waters delivered a stark warning to Americans: “What happene…