In a blatant act of cultural submission, the Orange County Board of Supervisors handed Islamic activists a major propaganda victory by officially recognizing Eid al-Fitr for the first time — an incremental step in America’s Islamization, orchestrated by the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Shura Council and fraud-plagued CAIR, while sidelining traditional Judeo-Christian values.

In yet another blatant act of cultural submission, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has handed Islamic activists a major propaganda victory by officially recognizing Eid al-Fitr for the first time in county history. What the establishment media and local politicians are calling a “historic gesture of inclusion” is nothing more than another incremental step in the Islamization of America – using taxpayer-funded government platforms to legitimize a religious ideology that has never hidden its supremacist goals.

On March 24, 2026, during the board meeting, Chair Doug Chaffee (Fourth District) and Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento (Second District) proudly presented the resolution. The county’s own official Facebook page immediately celebrated with an “Eid Mubarak” post, complete with flowery language about “peace, gratitude, and happiness” for the holiday observed by an estimated 100,000 Muslim residents.

The resolution was enthusiastically received by Dr. Deana Helmy, Chairwoman of the Islamic Shura Council of Southern California, who spoke before the board and accepted the proclamation on behalf of the group.

Multiple posts from involved organizations openly credited the Islamic Shura Council and CAIR Greater Los Angeles (CAIR-GLA) for orchestrating the entire event. CAIR-GLA itself bragged about the win on its Facebook page, thanking the supervisors for their “leadership” at a time of supposed “heightened anti-Muslim rhetoric.”

This wasn’t some spontaneous act of kindness from local politicians. It was the direct result of coordinated pressure from the Islamic Shura Council of Southern California – an umbrella organization representing dozens of mosques and Muslim groups across the region – and the ever-present CAIR network. These same groups have been aggressively pushing a parallel effort at the state level: CAIR-CA co-sponsored Assembly Bill 2017 just weeks ago to make Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha official California state holidays, complete with excused absences for students and government employees.

Let’s be clear about who these organizations are.

CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, has a well-documented history as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case, the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history. Federal prosecutors have tied CAIR to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood’s domestic infrastructure. Despite endless lawsuits and PR campaigns crying “Islamophobia,” the group continues to operate as one of the most effective vehicles for advancing Islamist priorities under the cover of “civil rights.”

The California chapter of CAIR, in particular, is rotted to the core with fraud and abuse. As exposed in a November 2025 report by RAIR Foundation, the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), and the Intelligent Advocacy Network (IAN), CAIR-California has been caught red-handed in a $27 million taxpayer-funded fraud-and-abuse scandal. Since 2022, CAIR-CA has pocketed over $26.9 million in public grants, causing its annual revenue to nearly double from $9 million in 2022 to $17.4 million in 2023. The money came largely from federal Afghanistan refugee programs and California’s “Stop the Hate” initiative.

What did taxpayers get for their money? Almost nothing. CAIR-LA received $7.2 million to assist 1,800 Afghan refugees, but served only 177 actual Afghans, a mere 9.8% fulfillment rate. The rest of the cash went to non-eligible immigrants (Mexicans, Chinese, Russians, Iranians) in direct violation of federal grant terms. Even worse, of the $5 million that was supposed to be sub-granted to 40 outside providers, CAIR diverted $3.6 million straight back into its own offices in a textbook case of self-dealing and grant fraud. They literally listed themselves as both the “grantee” and the “sub-grantee” on official documents.

CAIR has reportedly concealed more than $3.8 million in illegal lobbying expenditures (reporting only $672,000), operated unregistered as a lobbyist in violation of state and federal law, and repeatedly falsified IRS Form 990 tax returns – hiding grants, omitting required schedules, and burying related-party transactions. These are not “accounting errors.” They are intentional violations of federal fraud statutes, the False Claims Act, and IRS rules for 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

Worse still, CAIR-CA weaponized these public funds for extremist political operations: financing pro-Hamas “student resistance,” supporting anti-Israel encampments, celebrating Hamas-linked figures, and pushing radical activism that directly contradicts the very grant purposes they claimed to serve. The organization is now under active investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, yet the grift continues.

The Islamic Shura Council of Southern California, headquartered right in Orange County, likes to pose as a harmless “benign community coordinator” of mosques and Muslim organizations. But this organization is a documented node in the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s domestic network, the very infrastructure the Brotherhood has used for decades to wage civilizational jihad against the West from within.

The Council includes 74 Southern California mosques and Muslim Brotherhood-tied Islamic organizations, such as local chapters of CAIR, the Muslim Students Association (MSA), and the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).

Its past board chairs include figures like Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi, who has served on the boards of numerous organizations tied to the Muslim Brotherhood. Siddiqi served as president of the Islamic Society of North America, and is currently a board member of the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT): both organizations were named by federal prosecutors as part of the US Muslim Brotherhood.

Siddiqi was also the former chairman of the Fiqh Council of North America, the group that issues Sharia interpretations and fatwas for Muslims in the U.S. Its current chairman is Yasir Qadhi, of the East Plano Islamic Center (and proposed Sharia enclave of EPIC City). Qadhi is a member of the Hamas-tied International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), founded by Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader, Yusuf al-Qaradawi. Qadhi has also worked with banned Muslim Brotherhood leader, Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan, helping to train Islamic activists in Turkey, in a program led by Al-Suwaidan.

Another former chair of the Islamic Shura Council of Southern California was Dr. Hassan Hathout, who was a disciple of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna with documented ties to the MB in Egypt before arriving in America.

Current and past board members have included leaders from CAIR, the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), and the Muslim American Society (MAS) – all notorious arms of the same Brotherhood ecosystem.

While the Council claims to promote “unity” and interfaith dialogue, its real work includes suing the FBI to block surveillance of its member mosques (crying “civil liberties” violations) and teaming up with CAIR to bully local governments into Sharia accommodations.

Supervisors Chaffee and Sarmiento didn’t just accommodate a religious holiday. They lent the full weight of Orange County government to groups whose broader ideology is fundamentally at odds with American values. While Christmas displays are under constant legal assault and public expressions of Christianity are increasingly censored, local officials are rolling out the red carpet for Eid proclamations, prayer accommodations, and halal mandates.

This is textbook civilization jihad: demographic change followed by political demands followed by institutional surrender. As Muslim populations grow in Southern California, these “firsts” are never the last. Expect escalating calls for prayer rooms in schools, gender-segregated facilities, Sharia-compliant food policies, and, eventually, restrictions on free speech under the banner of “protecting Muslims.”

Orange County residents are not obligated to celebrate imported religious holidays at the expense of their own cultural heritage. True assimilation means newcomers adapt to America, not the reverse. Elected officials who prioritize foreign-influenced advocacy groups over preserving the Judeo-Christian foundations of this republic are not showing tolerance; they are signaling weakness and inviting further encroachment.

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