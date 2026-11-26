Halal is quietly becoming the unlabeled default meat in Canadian stores and American institutions—exempt from animal-welfare rules, often practiced with documented cruelty, and imposed on Jews, Sikhs, and everyone else without consent—while regulators refuse to require disclosure and Kosher remains properly certified and segregated.

By Vlad Tepes

Florida prosecutors shut down Ali Meat International in Orlando last week and arrested six men after investigators documented what went on inside the Islamic slaughterhouse. Children as young as 12 were filmed torturing lambs to death. Customers took turns sawing at the throats of struggling animals, one making at least 15 cuts. Workers drove electric prods into the faces of cattle. Animals stayed conscious for up to three minutes after their throats were opened. The manager, Nadeem Shakeel, faces up to 105 years in prison, and four of the six arrested were in the country illegally. RAIR covered the raid when it happened. The arrests are new. So is what the charging documents reveal about how this business actually ran.

Ali Meat was not a slaughterhouse that failed at halal. It was a slaughterhouse selling halal as a participation sport. The facility advertised online that customers could buy an animal and slaughter it themselves, on the premises, with their own hands. Untrained shoppers, no certification, no special equipment, no competence requirement of any kind. They came, they cut, and the animals paid for the ceremony with fifteen strokes of a hardware-store knife. The religious experience of killing the animal yourself, the slow way, while it is fully conscious, is the entire point of the purchase. Florida is now prosecuting the owner-operators, and it should. But nothing about the business model was hidden. But it must be understood that this model is not confined to one building in Orlando. This is Halal as it really is, and always has been, and therefore, shutting down one or another facility will not deal with the issue.

A Religion of Slaughter With No Standards to Violate

Compare halal with kosher, because the comparison is devastating and nobody in authority will make it out loud.

Kosher slaughter is a trained profession with very specific requirements for tools and skills and the practitioner must be licensed, which can be taken away. A shochet (Kosher ritual slaughterer) trains for years and is certified by a rabbinic authority. Jewish law requires the knife, the chalif, to be perfectly smooth and inspected between cuts for a single nick. The cut must be one swift, uninterrupted motion severing both carotids. If the cut is flawed in any way, the meat is not kosher and the animal is not made to suffer a second attempt. The whole system exists to make a brutal requirement as close to instantaneous as a blade can be. Kosher meat is also always labeled, always certified, and genuinely hard to find, because the industry does not pretend its product is for everybody.

Halal has no equivalent structure anywhere. There is no universal training. There is no standard knife. There is no inspection of the cut and no consequence for a botched one, because there is no regulatory body with the authority to rule the meat impermissible after a bad cut. The only fixed requirements are that the slaughterer be Muslim and that the name of Allah be invoked over the animal. Anyone with a knife qualifies. That is why Ali Meat could sell DIY throat-cutting as a family activity, and why every Eid al-Adha season brings Muslims parading and slaughtering animals in American streets and backyards, with the same absence of training or oversight. It is not a fringe practice that escaped the system. There is no system.

Below, Muslims and their families open slaughter animals and butcher them on plastic sheets on a farm in North Carolina:

Canada says so on the record. When the federal government amended the Food and Drug Regulations in 2014, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency explained it would not set standards for what may be labeled halal because Muslims themselves cannot agree on what the word means, and it would not regulate who may certify it. Canada’s halal certifying bodies are completely unregulated, and the CFIA does no certification of its own. A religion that cannot define its own standards for slaughter, or at least for official purposes, and enforces a ritual nobody outside of Islamic networks can check, now sits behind a growing share of the meat sold in North America.

The Letter of the Law and the Spirit of the Law – how they are used to enforce Sharia on all

Both kosher and halal slaughter violate the letter of Western animal welfare law, since both dispense with pre-slaughter stunning. The difference is in the spirit of the law, as detailed below:

Western legislatures did not merely tolerate ritual slaughter. They rewrote their cruelty statutes around it. The American Humane Methods of Slaughter Act declares, in the text of the statute, that cutting an animal’s throat so it dies of blood loss is a “humane” method, and exempts ritual slaughter from the chapter entirely to protect religious freedom. Canada’s Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, section 144, expressly permits slaughter without stunning when it complies with Judaic or Islamic law. The state has already adjusted the letter of the law to accommodate ritual slaughter. The question is what the practitioners actually do with that accommodation.

Kosher slaughter honors the spirit of the law for which it received an exemption in the legislation. Through training, knife discipline, and a single perfected cut and inspections and licensed practitioners who can lose that licence if the high standard for saving the animal suffering, is not met. Halal, as the Orlando, and North Carolina videos show, violates both. The electric prods to the face were cruelty under Florida law on any reading. The repeated sawing cuts, the lambs carried upside down and thrown onto piles while still moving, the customers who came for the religious experience of killing: none of that is demanded by halal in writing, but is clearly within the spirit of Halal slaughter. To get its practitioners used to killing and inflicting suffering. When a Canadian petition asked the government to at least require labeling of non-stunned meat, the response was that disclosure of ritual slaughter is voluntary. The law knows what is being done. The law has simply agreed not to look.

Below, Children in Gaza are acclimatized to killing animals and blood in a ritual killing of a depiction of a sheep:

Below: A Montreal Islamic slaughter-house for sheep. This is harsh. Watch at your own discretion:

Increasingly Halal is Becoming the Only Option:

The market shift is deliberate and rapid. Reports are accumulating across Canada that halal is quietly becoming the only meat on the shelf. At Costco warehouses in Niagara Falls, Ancaster, Ontario, and Langley, British Columbia, shoppers have reported finding no non-halal chicken or beef at all, with only organic chicken left as the exception. A Quebec farmer who called into a podcast investigation claimed that chickens processed in federal Canadian plants are slaughtered the same way and then split into “halal” and “regular” packaging, differing mainly in which one gets the sticker. Costco has confirmed none of this, and the company should be made to. But the pattern across multiple locations, months, and provinces is that a five percent religious minority is being served first, and everyone else is being told to eat what it is given or buy organic.

In Canada, a halal claim triggers a requirement to name the certifier, but no rule anywhere requires a producer to say that meat was ritually slaughtered. Meat can be cut the halal way, blessed in the name of Allah, and sold beside the potatoes with no mark on the package. The CFIA’s [Canadian Food Inspection Agency] own published reasoning for its halal rules is consumer choice, informed decisions, transparency. Those words appear in the same documents that decline to inform anyone of anything unless the seller feels like bothering to do so.

In the United States the spread runs through institutions rather than shelves. School districts from Minnesota to Dearborn have converted cafeteria menus to halal under pressure. Texas lawmakers have pushed state-backed halal mandates. A Buffalo Wild Wings franchise in Dallas went zabihah halal outright, and the USDA itself has been caught serving halal chicken patties in school lunchrooms. The direction of travel is one-way and it never reverses. Menu items gain halal certification and keep it forever. No outlet has ever announced a return to non-halal meat so far.

Whose “Religion” Counts

When concerns are raised about this transformation by non-Muslims, the responses are predictable. All people are free to eat Halal. Why do you care who the meat is consecrated to? Or more typically, “You’re an Islamophobe!”. However other religions have their own strict requirements as to what they are permitted to eat by their own religious rules, and secular people create laws to govern how meat animals are handled and slaughtered, both for sanitary reasons, and for reasons of prevention of animal cruelty.

Observant Jews cannot eat Halal. Halal fails every requirement of kashruth: no shochet, no trained and certified slaughterer, no blessing specific to the act, no knife inspection, no post-cut verification. A Jew handed unlabeled halal meat has been handed something religiously forbidden, and no sticker on the package gave any kind of alert.

Sikhs are forbidden it in the plainest language any religion has produced on the subject. The Sikh Rehat Maryada, the code of conduct maintained by the central Sikh authorities, lists four transgressions an initiated Sikh must avoid, and eating “the meat of an animal slaughtered the Muslim way” is one of them, alongside cutting one’s hair. The Sikh code treats it as a transgression, full stop. A Sikh who buys chicken at a warehouse that only stocks halal, unlabeled or labeled, has been maneuvered into violating a cardinal rule of his own faith as the price of feeding his family.

And beyond every creed, there is the matter that needs no theology at all. Meat slaughtered as a religious act, consecrated with the name of a specific God, is not a neutral commodity. Selling it to people without telling them what it is, removes their consent to participate in somebody else’s worship, with their money, at their dinner table. Kosher never did this. Kosher is labeled, certified, sold in its own small section, and nobody buys it by accident. Halal is becoming the default product of entire meat aisles, schools, and restaurant chains, sold to a population that was never asked and is never told.

The Orlando arrests show what the halal industry does when it believes nobody is filming. The Costco reports show what it does when it believes nobody can stop it. The regulators, having exempted the ritual from the law and declined to write the word halal on the package, have made sure nobody has to be told. That is the story, and it is not about one slaughterhouse in Florida, but about the negation of choice of all peoples other than Muslims to decide what they eat and how it is handled.

TAKE ACTION – BOYCOTT HALAL

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